Forget Skiing, These 5 Colorado Winter Sledding Destinations Are Fun, Easy, And Affordable
It's no news to Colorado residents that skiing and snowboarding are more expensive than ever this winter. Daily lift tickets at some of the region's most popular resorts cost upwards of $300, and thanks to dynamic pricing, rates literally change with the weather at hotspots like Vail and Steamboat Springs. There are exceptions, of course: One of the most affordable ski centers in America, Purgatory, is located in the San Juan Mountains. But there's another way to enjoy the snowy mountains without shelling out for pricey lift tickets and equipment. Grab a sled and hit one of these five winter sledding destinations.
Some of these sledding and tubing hills are free to access, and others require paying a fee (and usually include equipment). No matter where you choose to sled in Colorado, remember to use caution and avoid icy spots. Dress warmly in waterproof gear. And remember that younger children should always sled under the supervision of an adult. Inspired to sled outside the country? Check out the five best winter sledding destinations in the Alps — no skiing required.
Hideaway Park in Winter Park
Start in Winter Park, Colorado, just a 1.5-hour drive from Denver. Downtown, at the Rendezvous Event Center in Hideaway Park, there's no cost to participate. You don't even need to have your own sled: You can simply borrow one on-site and use it on the sledding hill. Since there are public restrooms nearby and the hill's incline isn't too steep, it's a great option for families with smaller children.
"A fun, free spot to sled," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "Our family enjoyed going down the easy hill on the park-provided tubes and saucers. The area is very pretty at night and adequately lit. Perfect for all ages."
If you're looking for a more exciting sledding experience, consider the Coca-Cola Tubing Hill at the nearby Winter Park Resort. The adventure at this ski resort is more structured, with four individual sledding lanes, a magic carpet lift, and ticket prices starting around $40 per hour, per person.
Firecracker Sledding Hill in Telluride
Another fun, easy, and affordable sledding hill is in Telluride, a year-round destination with front-row views of Colorado's iconic Rocky Mountains. The south side of the city's Telluride Town Park is home to Firecracker Hill, a family-friendly sledding spot that's open every day from dawn to dusk and is free to access. "Bring your sled for the perfect snow sledding in the picturesque Telluride," said one reviewer on Google. The city also recommends bringing a helmet and protective pads.
A row of orange cones marks a walking path that leads to the top of the hill. No sleds are provided, so you'll need to have your own. If you don't own a sled, you could buy one at the neighborhood hardware store or rent one ($15 a day) from the Telluride Nordic Center, located in the same park by the ice rink. You can arrange other outdoor activities, including ice skating lessons ($100 per person), at the Nordic Center. The same center also rents out snow tubes, snowshoes, ice skates, and more.
Snow Mountain Ranch, YMCA of the Rockies in Granby
Did you know the Rocky Mountains have their own YMCA locations dedicated to winter sports? Outdoor adventurers are in luck: At Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby, you can enjoy wintry recreation at one of the region's most affordable resorts. The ski area has a snow tubing hill that's accessible when you purchase a day pass ($29 for adults, $14 for kids ages six to 12, and free for children five and under), available to buy on-site at the Programs Building. There's no cost to use the tubing hill if you're staying at the ranch or a YMCA of the Rockies member. The daily fee includes provided snow tubes, which are the only ones allowed on the hill.
"We enjoyed snow tubing, ice skating, and snowshoeing on the grounds ... there was too much to do in the time we had," one recent visitor commented on Google. Snow Mountain Ranch offers a wide range of activities on its weekly calendar, from dog-sledding presentations and snowshoe hikes to illuminated ice-skating nights and snow painting classes. Granby is about 90 miles from Denver and 20 miles from Rocky Mountain National Park's Grand Lake Entrance.
Tube Howelsen in Steamboat Springs
A fun sledding spot to check out is in Steamboat Springs, the Colorado ski town with the most Winter Olympic athletes and "champagne powder" snow. At Howelsen Hill Ski Area, one of the state's oldest ski areas, there's a dedicated tubing area, Tube Howelsen, where you can check out the unique powder for yourself. Snow tubes are provided, and unlike at some sledding hills, there's a magic carpet lift to make the uphill journey easier. These amenities make it easy and approachable for families.
"We got a one-hour snow tubing package for a group of 7," wrote a past visitor on TripAdvisor. "Ages range from 46 years old to a 13-year-old, and we all had fun. Everyone was super nice and lots of help. Would definitely book again!"
No matter the age, tickets cost the same for everyone: $35 per person, per hour. Reservations are recommended and can be booked online. The tubing hill is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but it closes from 2 to 3 p.m. for grooming. Apart from sledding, the resort also offers snowshoe hikes, outdoor ice skating, scenic gondola rides over Steamboat's snowy landscapes, and of course, skiing and snowboarding. Steamboat Springs is located in northwestern Colorado, about three to 3.5 hours by car from Denver.
Carter Park in Breckenridge
The last recommendation on the list is an easy-to-access sledding spot in Breckenridge, the Colorado ski town that transforms into a winter wonderland of snow sculptures every January. At Carter Park, just a few blocks from the town's Main Street, you'll find a sledding hill that's free to use. Borrow a sled from the community-run Sled Shed, located near the base of the hill, and hike up the snowy path to enjoy a downhill ride with views of the Tenmile Mountain range.
"Our kiddos wanted to sled somewhere, and this is a perfect spot! ... They do have a small shed with sleds for anyone that needs them. I would suggest to take your own though if it's busy," said one Yelp reviewer. "Great family-friendly alternative to an afternoon on the slopes, Carter Park offers a large hill for sledding with the kids and a dog run for an afternoon with the pets," commented another.
Carter Park has heated restrooms (open to the public) and access to the Carter Park Trail, which is popular with hikers and mountain bikers. There's limited parking available near the restrooms and sledding hill. While in the area, consider hitting the slopes at Breckenridge Ski Resort: It's home to the highest chairlift in North America. Breck is located about 2 hours west of Denver.