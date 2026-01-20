Forget Skiing, These 5 Colorado Winter Sledding Destinations Are Fun, Easy, And Affordable

It's no news to Colorado residents that skiing and snowboarding are more expensive than ever this winter. Daily lift tickets at some of the region's most popular resorts cost upwards of $300, and thanks to dynamic pricing, rates literally change with the weather at hotspots like Vail and Steamboat Springs. There are exceptions, of course: One of the most affordable ski centers in America, Purgatory, is located in the San Juan Mountains. But there's another way to enjoy the snowy mountains without shelling out for pricey lift tickets and equipment. Grab a sled and hit one of these five winter sledding destinations.

Some of these sledding and tubing hills are free to access, and others require paying a fee (and usually include equipment). No matter where you choose to sled in Colorado, remember to use caution and avoid icy spots. Dress warmly in waterproof gear. And remember that younger children should always sled under the supervision of an adult. Inspired to sled outside the country? Check out the five best winter sledding destinations in the Alps — no skiing required.