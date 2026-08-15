This Secluded Paradise Outshines Hawaii And Bora Bora As The World's Most Scenic Island Of 2026

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From the dramatic shores of Hawaii's Napali Coast to the Bora Bora's crystal-clear waters, there's an island for every type of traveler. And, while no two islands are alike, a select few take beauty to another level. Trip.com recently released its annual ranking of the top island destinations, positioning Bali, Indonesia, as 2026's most scenic island in the world.

Situated between the Indian Ocean and the Bali Sea, this 2,232-square-mile island is one of over 17,000 hunks of land that make up the Indonesian archipelago. While Bali may not be the largest, its famed beauty enticed almost 7 million tourists in 2025, as reported by the Bali Hotels Association. No stranger to accolades, the island also received Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Award for the number one destination of 2026. However, Trip.com's ranking is based not only on customer reviews, but also "year-round sales popularity, consistent quality assurance, and distinctive features."

Bali is accessible via I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS), which is located right next to the famous seafood restaurants of Jimbaran and a short drive from hubs like Canggu, Seminyak, and Ubud. As someone who has lived in Bali and visits several times per year, I recommend heading to the quiet beaches of Lovina or Amed, a fishing village along Bali's east coast, to get off the tourist path. Although traffic has gotten worse, the best way to get around is by booking a private driver or using a rideshare app like Grab or Gojek. Besides the main island, Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Penida also fall within Bali and make excellent snorkeling or beach escapes.