This Secluded Paradise Outshines Hawaii And Bora Bora As The World's Most Scenic Island Of 2026
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From the dramatic shores of Hawaii's Napali Coast to the Bora Bora's crystal-clear waters, there's an island for every type of traveler. And, while no two islands are alike, a select few take beauty to another level. Trip.com recently released its annual ranking of the top island destinations, positioning Bali, Indonesia, as 2026's most scenic island in the world.
Situated between the Indian Ocean and the Bali Sea, this 2,232-square-mile island is one of over 17,000 hunks of land that make up the Indonesian archipelago. While Bali may not be the largest, its famed beauty enticed almost 7 million tourists in 2025, as reported by the Bali Hotels Association. No stranger to accolades, the island also received Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Award for the number one destination of 2026. However, Trip.com's ranking is based not only on customer reviews, but also "year-round sales popularity, consistent quality assurance, and distinctive features."
Bali is accessible via I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS), which is located right next to the famous seafood restaurants of Jimbaran and a short drive from hubs like Canggu, Seminyak, and Ubud. As someone who has lived in Bali and visits several times per year, I recommend heading to the quiet beaches of Lovina or Amed, a fishing village along Bali's east coast, to get off the tourist path. Although traffic has gotten worse, the best way to get around is by booking a private driver or using a rideshare app like Grab or Gojek. Besides the main island, Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Penida also fall within Bali and make excellent snorkeling or beach escapes.
Things to do and see in Bali
Bali's scenic beauty can't be condensed into a single trip. Beaches like Double Six and Nusa Dua make Bali a suntanning sanctuary, while underrated Balian Beach offers sunsets and gentle waves. Trip.com identifies a boat trip to Nusa Penida's rocky coastline and diving spots as one of the top things to do in Bali, and visitors can choose from seemingly endless beachfront, family-friendly, cultural, or luxury hotels.
However, what makes Bali such a desirable destination is the sheer variety of landscapes and activities available on an island only slightly larger than Delaware. You can hike Mt. Batur at sunrise, bathe beneath Sekumpul Waterfall's 260-foot cascade, stroll through lush rice terraces in Sidemen, and set off on a once-in-a-lifetime snorkeling trip from one of Bali's black-sand beaches. Urban hubs like Seminyak offer boutique shopping, and beach clubs to rival Ibiza, a stark contrast to the yoga studios in Ubud, Bali's artsy neighborhood in the jungle.
Reviewers on Trip.com recommend watching a traditional Kecak Fire Dance on the Uluwatu clifftops, calling it an "incredibly breathtaking visual and emotional experience." Alternatively, visitors can learn to cook in an outdoor kitchen surrounded by rice fields and palm trees or visit the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, with travelers praising the "towering old trees, mossy stone sculptures, and cute monkeys." Even a simple walk through Ubud after dinner reveals streets laid with canang sari, flower offerings topped with fragrant incense, and heart-pounding gamelan beats from the local temples.
The best time to visit Bali
The best time to visit Bali depends on whether you're willing to accept the chance of rain for lower prices and fewer crowds. Like much of Southeast Asia, Bali experiences a monsoon season and a dry season. Bali's dry season typically falls between April and October, with Wonderful Indonesia (the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia's tourism partner) calling May, June, and September the best months.
Bali's rainy season is from November to March. However, in my experience, even outside monsoon season, you should prepare for a shower or two during your trip. During these wet months, many hotels offer discounted rates and the island feels less busy. The island scenery turns lush and green, creating a backdrop that looks straight out of a postcard. Keep in mind that Christmas and New Year (both Western and lunar) are extremely busy times in Bali, despite falling inside rainy season.
Regardless of when you visit, make sure to book popular or Instagram-famous hotels, Airbnbs, villas, and other accommodations well in advance. While standard spas and tour packages tend not to book up immediately, specific beach club seats, luxury spas, and exclusive restaurants also require early booking.