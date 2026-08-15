Just Outside Gettysburg Is Pennsylvania's Lovely Borough With A Peaceful State Park And Local Eats

Gettysburg is surrounded by interesting boroughs, be it Biglerville and its wineries or Fairfield, which is full of Civil War history. For a change of scenery close to home, take a short drive to the borough of Hanover. Founded in 1763, this historic York County borough is known as "The Snack Food Capital of the World." Thanks to the concentration of snack companies, it has a reputation to uphold — and it proudly maintains it with annual events. Every July, the community gathers for the Snack Town Street Fair, while the following season brings the Snack Town Fall Fest. However, you won't be relying solely on treats to keep you fueled throughout your stay. Whether you like seafood restaurants, casual diners, and quick cafe eats or wish to try the local Pennsylvania Dutch food, it's only fitting that this snack hotspot has a lineup of eateries.

There are several things that make Hanover a lovely destination. Strolling along Abbottstown Pike, you'll come across tiny houses sitting on the grass right off the street. In another corner, you'll find the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the country's oldest stone-built Catholic church. The borough's charm extends to its outdoor spaces, with visitors being a stone's throw away from Codorus State Park. This peaceful haven is situated on Lake Marburg, where you can take advantage of water-based opportunities. The surrounding green landscape features a 19-mile trail system, allowing hikers, mountain bikers, and equestrians to discover its tranquility.

Head to the state park between April and November, and you can camp overnight. Those who prefer hotels over camping can book a room at Super 8 by Wyndham, Hampton Inn, or the centrally located Forney House Bed and Breakfast. Hanover is 20 minutes east of Gettysburg and an hour away from Baltimore, Maryland.