Just Outside Gettysburg Is Pennsylvania's Lovely Borough With A Peaceful State Park And Local Eats
Gettysburg is surrounded by interesting boroughs, be it Biglerville and its wineries or Fairfield, which is full of Civil War history. For a change of scenery close to home, take a short drive to the borough of Hanover. Founded in 1763, this historic York County borough is known as "The Snack Food Capital of the World." Thanks to the concentration of snack companies, it has a reputation to uphold — and it proudly maintains it with annual events. Every July, the community gathers for the Snack Town Street Fair, while the following season brings the Snack Town Fall Fest. However, you won't be relying solely on treats to keep you fueled throughout your stay. Whether you like seafood restaurants, casual diners, and quick cafe eats or wish to try the local Pennsylvania Dutch food, it's only fitting that this snack hotspot has a lineup of eateries.
There are several things that make Hanover a lovely destination. Strolling along Abbottstown Pike, you'll come across tiny houses sitting on the grass right off the street. In another corner, you'll find the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the country's oldest stone-built Catholic church. The borough's charm extends to its outdoor spaces, with visitors being a stone's throw away from Codorus State Park. This peaceful haven is situated on Lake Marburg, where you can take advantage of water-based opportunities. The surrounding green landscape features a 19-mile trail system, allowing hikers, mountain bikers, and equestrians to discover its tranquility.
Head to the state park between April and November, and you can camp overnight. Those who prefer hotels over camping can book a room at Super 8 by Wyndham, Hampton Inn, or the centrally located Forney House Bed and Breakfast. Hanover is 20 minutes east of Gettysburg and an hour away from Baltimore, Maryland.
Hanover offers easy access to Codorus State Park
If you've ever followed the Pennsylvania road trip route that takes travelers to some of the state's best secret lakes, chances are you ended up at Codorus State Park. Spanning 3,500 acres of space, the park boasts a wide range of outdoor activities and provides a "peaceful time away from the fast pace of daily life," as a Google reviewer said. The park sits on Lake Marburg, which features 1,275 acres of water surface. Launch your vessel from either of the seven ramps dotting the shoreline to kayak, canoe, and paddleboard — bring your own or rent one on-site. Motorized boating is allowed, too.
Lake Marburg is teeming with numerous species. Cast a line from a fishing boat or the pier to reel in largemouth bass, bluegill, yellow perch, and northern pike. Among other common catches are crappie and catfish. The lake is open for ice fishing during the winter. For those who'd like to practice their diving skills, sign in at the park office before making your way to the designated diving area at Sinsheim Cove.
Outside the lake, you can explore the trails at Codorus State Park. The 2.3-mile Mary Ann Furnace Trail is an easy hike on the eastern shore of the lake, with plenty of waterfront views. Equestrians, on the other hand, can take the Ranger Trail, which extends for 7.1 miles. The moderately rated loop guides you deep in the forest before circling back to the lakefront. If one day isn't enough for you to enjoy all the park activities, reserve one of the sites at the campground. Park your RV or pitch a tent for a rustic experience; other options include a yurt, three cottages, and Black Rock Lodge.
Sample the food at local eateries
Pennsylvania's foodie scene thrives on sumptuous trails that link the state's best artisanal eats, so why not add the world's "Snack Food Capital" to that mix? Make your way to Dutch Country Restaurant, a local favorite that serves hearty dishes. Stop by for breakfast, and you'll indulge in waffles, pancakes, and a variety of omelets. Seafood and steak are also in their lunch and dinner menu, with many patrons recommending the hot roast beef sandwich and crab cake. According to reviewers, the restaurant offers generous portions for a fair price, with quick and friendly service.
If you're craving a sandwich, Craft-Eats has you covered with specialty bites. Rated 4.9 on Google Maps, this spot prepares handcrafted subs using community-sourced ingredients. Owners John and Ingrid Schmidt have 40-plus years of experience in the industry, and many past customers have mentioned them being welcoming and friendly. Craft-Eats' standout menu item is corned beef: One customer left a review, saying: "The corned beef is stellar, tender, thick, and with a juicy sauce. It is the best we've ever had!" On top of the specialty sandwiches, the excellent customer service will have you coming back for more.
Meanwhile, carnivores can check out the menu at Grillrilla, a 4.7 Google-rated restaurant. From Baltimore-style cheesesteak subs to fried chicken wings, this place serves up an array of meat-centric choices. The jerk chicken tacos get lots of praise, as do the smash burgers. With a great atmosphere complemented by fast service and attentive waitstaff, you might find yourself returning to try other dishes. Hanover has other international cuisines worth sampling, such as Italian, Mexican, and Japanese. If delicious meals are still on your mind, Pennsylvania has multiple destinations that foodies should go out of their way to visit.