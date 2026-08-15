Forget Florida, Retire To This Jersey Shore Escape With Scenic Wetlands, Beaches, And State Parks
While the Sunshine State may be the stereotypical landing spot for pensioners and sunseekers, clever retirees and travelers know there's an alternative with beaches, state parks, and scenic wetlands less than an hour east of Trenton, New Jersey. Forget Florida, the chunk of the Garden State enveloping Barnegat Bay known as Ocean County offers an alternative and ideal Jersey Shore escape, whether you plan to spend a week or a few decades.
The same characteristics that attract retirees to Ocean County can also suit travelers. Seaside vistas and bucolic boardwalk strolls, combined with the relaxed vibes of beach life, don't appeal to any one demographic. Those entering their golden years have long flocked to the county, which has dozens of retirement communities and accompanying services geared towards a more active post-work lifestyle. The wide range of towns and communities, each with its own price point and identity, creates a variety of options for those looking to stay a little while or the rest of their lives.
Ocean County's 673,000 residents and 915 square miles offer a wealth of variety. The aquatic heart of the area lies in an 18-mile stretch of sand called Long Beach Island. The barrier island's six towns create a grab bag of destinations. For a truly unique experience, visit the Viking Village. Founded a century ago by Scandinavian anglers, the port's 40 fishing boats ship 5 million pounds of seafood per year. Be sure to snag some fresh catch at a small shop — the scallops are divine. It's a rare commercial fishing town and one of the East Coast's busiest seafood ports in an area otherwise devoted to the niceties of beach life. Don't worry, Ocean County has plenty of sandy shorelines to keep the classic beach bums happy, too.
Ocean County's beaches, state parks, and scenic wetlands
For a more familiar beach experience, head over to Point Pleasant Beach, home to some of the state's cleanest beaches. Its mile-long boardwalk ticks all the boxes for a seaside getaway. Lined with rides, mini golf, high-calorie food, and an aquarium, the beach itself easily becomes an afterthought. Just a tad inland, the year-round offerings include a comedy club and restaurants. Retirees looking to stock their new digs can dive into the area's antique shops. You won't even have to travel that far, either. The Point Pavilion Antique Centre puts 40 dealers in one spot.
For a more land-based adventure, head inland. Double Trouble State Park, about 10 minutes from Toms River, presents a conundrum. Its 8,000-plus acres contain too much to see in one visit. The former site of a sawmill and cranberry farm, it now has 9 miles of trails, a 200-acre historic district, mountain biking, fishing, hunting, and paddling. You can find a more coastal chunk of nature at Barnegat Lighthouse State Park, New Jersey's smallest state park with incredible views of Long Beach Island. Visiting the top of the lighthouse offers an expansive look at the county's biggest natural structures, from Barnegat Bay to Long Beach Island. The ocean views may be arresting, but farther inland lies a different sort of destination.
Ocean County's wetlands provide an unusual departure from the Jersey Shore's expected habitat. Cattus Island County Park near Toms River is 530 acres of salt marshes and breakwater on the Barnegat Bay, with boardwalks and hiking trails worthy of a stroll. Across the water and a bit south, Island Beach State Park splits the difference between a wetland and beach getaway. With dunes and freshwater wetlands all within the same park, visitors can experience both the Jersey Shore and its marshes.
What to know before visiting Ocean County
Ocean County is one of the easier Garden State destinations to reach. If you're within driving distance in the New York Metropolitan Area, by all means hop in the car. Several New Jersey Transit buses connect Penn Station to the county. If you're a bit further out, Ocean County's 50-mile proximity to Atlantic City International Airport, the closest major transit hub, makes booking a flight completely reasonable. Toms River, the underrated Jersey Shore getaway with a charming downtown and more, would be the logical logistical hub of any shorter visit.
Granted, you won't have any trouble finding accommodations anywhere in Ocean County. Toms River has a long list of chain hotels, with plusher vacation rentals available. The seasonal nature of the destination makes the cost fluctuations between the high summer season and the offseason a consideration for budget-conscious travelers. You may not hit the peak summer bonanza, but you will save a buck or two. Of course, those with more to spend should consider the private accommodations market, where waterfront homes can be rented for a pretty penny.
Ocean County's event calendar offers a long list of reasons to time your visit. Summer remains an obvious draw, with the weather to match, though it's not exactly the quietest time of year on the Jersey Shore. The Ocean County Fair, held every July, lets visitors taste local tradition, with rides and food continuing a tradition that began in 1947. Aim for an offseason trip, and you can hit Boo at the Boardwalk, with underwater pumpkin carving, magic shows, and all the usual amusement park fun you'd expect on a Jersey boardwalk.