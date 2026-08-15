Forget Florida, Retire To This Jersey Shore Escape With Scenic Wetlands, Beaches, And State Parks

While the Sunshine State may be the stereotypical landing spot for pensioners and sunseekers, clever retirees and travelers know there's an alternative with beaches, state parks, and scenic wetlands less than an hour east of Trenton, New Jersey. Forget Florida, the chunk of the Garden State enveloping Barnegat Bay known as Ocean County offers an alternative and ideal Jersey Shore escape, whether you plan to spend a week or a few decades.

The same characteristics that attract retirees to Ocean County can also suit travelers. Seaside vistas and bucolic boardwalk strolls, combined with the relaxed vibes of beach life, don't appeal to any one demographic. Those entering their golden years have long flocked to the county, which has dozens of retirement communities and accompanying services geared towards a more active post-work lifestyle. The wide range of towns and communities, each with its own price point and identity, creates a variety of options for those looking to stay a little while or the rest of their lives.

Ocean County's 673,000 residents and 915 square miles offer a wealth of variety. The aquatic heart of the area lies in an 18-mile stretch of sand called Long Beach Island. The barrier island's six towns create a grab bag of destinations. For a truly unique experience, visit the Viking Village. Founded a century ago by Scandinavian anglers, the port's 40 fishing boats ship 5 million pounds of seafood per year. Be sure to snag some fresh catch at a small shop — the scallops are divine. It's a rare commercial fishing town and one of the East Coast's busiest seafood ports in an area otherwise devoted to the niceties of beach life. Don't worry, Ocean County has plenty of sandy shorelines to keep the classic beach bums happy, too.