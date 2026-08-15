Between Corpus Christi And Port Aransas Is Texas' Gulf Coast City With Tasty Eats And Outdoor Fun

In Ingleside, outdoor fun is all about the water. For marine wildlife sightings, drive about 10 minutes down to Ingleside on the Bay and join a guided tour with Dolphin Connection Ingleside. Dolphin watching tours are offered between June and August, with some off-peak options between March and October. Depart at 8 a.m. for the "Close Encounters" tour and explore islands where dolphin pods might swim up to the boat. The "Baby Watch" excursion starts in March, when mothers can often be seen swimming with newborns. You can also take the "Extreme Dolphin Watching" trip at 11 a.m. during the peak season, which ventures deeper into the waves for the chance to see dolphins doing tricks.

If you prefer to fish, you will find various charter companies around the city that offer guided trips. Join an excursion with the seasoned guides of Ingleside Fishing Charter, who will take you out on the water for a chance to reel in trophy-sized redfish, speckled trout, flounder, and black drum. Of course, there's also Port Aransas, the fishing capital of Texas, just a 30-minute drive away. In Ingleside, anglers can fish from the pier at Cove Park, which overlooks Ingleside Cove and nearby islands. It's a prime spot for viewing the sunset, flying a kite, setting up a picnic, playing soccer or football, and launching a boat.

Ingleside is just a 20-minute drive away from Corpus Christi, Texas' vibrant "sparkling city by the sea." Overnight visitors will find budget-friendly accommodations in Ingleside, including several chain hotels off of Highway 361. Less than 15 minutes from Ingleside is the city of Portland, known for its scenic golf courses and family-friendly vibes.