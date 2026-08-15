Between Corpus Christi And Port Aransas Is Texas' Gulf Coast City With Tasty Eats And Outdoor Fun
The Texas Gulf Coast is home to diverse destinations, each with its own blend of scenery and character. One such city is Ingleside, which has a unique atmosphere that could be described as part rural, part tropics. It's within the Coastal Bend tourist area, where millions of visitors converge each year for beach getaways. Located on Corpus Christi Bay, the city is only 18 miles from the city of Corpus Christi and 14 miles from Port Aransas, making it a good base for exploring this popular vacation region.
Ingleside is relatively small, with a population of roughly 10,000. It's also somewhat of an industrial hub, which has contributed to heavy rush hour traffic in the past, according to KIII-TV. But the city has a lot going for it, including its incredible year-round weather. The annual average temperature is 72 degrees Fahrenheit, an ideal environment for embracing the outdoors. When you're not birding, fishing, boating, swimming, or island-hopping, you may find yourself drawn to the local dining scene, which captures the region's multicultural spirit and flavors.
Tasty local eats in Ingleside
Ingleside's restaurant scene is an eclectic mix of national chains and local joints. Blackbeard's Too, the second iteration of the popular beachfront seafood restaurant in Corpus Christi, is an Ingleside staple on West Main Street. Known locally as "Toos," it has quirky Austin character with unique artwork, fresh seafood, classic comfort food staples, and live music three nights a week. Visit on a Saturday for all-you-can-eat fried shrimp.
Craving some Mexican fare? Head to City Tortilla Factory, one of the top restaurants in the city, according to Tripadvisor. Past customers rave about the tacos here, wrapped in freshly made tortillas and packed with delicious ingredients. Breakfast tacos are particularly sought-after, with options like barbacoa and chorizo with egg. "This has been my tried-and-true go-to for a while. Everything is good. They put so much filling and love in the breakfast tacos. It's just like grandma made them every time," one repeat customer wrote in a Google review.
Buckhorn Saloon is right across the street. This Texas dive bar is a good spot for grabbing a cold beer, chatting with locals, and singing an occasional karaoke song. Terry's Thai Cafe adds some global flavor into the mix. It comes highly recommended on Google, with a 4.7-star rating and over 240 reviews. "Everything was delicious and the portions are big. We will definitely be back," wrote one recent diner on Google.
Getting out on the water in Ingleside
In Ingleside, outdoor fun is all about the water. For marine wildlife sightings, drive about 10 minutes down to Ingleside on the Bay and join a guided tour with Dolphin Connection Ingleside. Dolphin watching tours are offered between June and August, with some off-peak options between March and October. Depart at 8 a.m. for the "Close Encounters" tour and explore islands where dolphin pods might swim up to the boat. The "Baby Watch" excursion starts in March, when mothers can often be seen swimming with newborns. You can also take the "Extreme Dolphin Watching" trip at 11 a.m. during the peak season, which ventures deeper into the waves for the chance to see dolphins doing tricks.
If you prefer to fish, you will find various charter companies around the city that offer guided trips. Join an excursion with the seasoned guides of Ingleside Fishing Charter, who will take you out on the water for a chance to reel in trophy-sized redfish, speckled trout, flounder, and black drum. Of course, there's also Port Aransas, the fishing capital of Texas, just a 30-minute drive away. In Ingleside, anglers can fish from the pier at Cove Park, which overlooks Ingleside Cove and nearby islands. It's a prime spot for viewing the sunset, flying a kite, setting up a picnic, playing soccer or football, and launching a boat.
Ingleside is just a 20-minute drive away from Corpus Christi, Texas' vibrant "sparkling city by the sea." Overnight visitors will find budget-friendly accommodations in Ingleside, including several chain hotels off of Highway 361. Less than 15 minutes from Ingleside is the city of Portland, known for its scenic golf courses and family-friendly vibes.