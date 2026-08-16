10 Things People Steal The Most From Hotel Rooms

From trying new foods to visiting museums and observing local traditions, traveling expands our horizons. It exposes us to the sights, smells, and sounds of another place, leaving us with memories we can treasure even when the vacation ends. But sometimes, the things we bring home aren't just snow globes and snapshots for a photo album — sometimes, the things we pack in our suitcases are stolen from hotels ...

Guests tend to be pretty liberal about what they take from rooms, according to people who work in the hospitality industry. "I work at a hotel[,] and we have so many issues with people stealing anything that isn't bolted down in the rooms," writes one employee on Reddit. "I mean it, towels, blankets, silverware, pots, pans, the most annoying one is the HDMI cords." In fact, upwards of 85% of American hotel-goers admit to stealing an item from their room at least once, per Passport Photo. Some items are meant to be taken — like individually wrapped soaps, lotions, and shampoo bottles — but others just might result in an extra charge to your tab, like robes and slippers.

Oftentimes, hotel theft is simply a misunderstanding; guests assume that an item is there to be taken. Altogether, this common mistake results in an annual loss of $100 million for the hospitality industry. With the help of a survey by the vacation rental platform Deluxe Holiday Homes, per Southern Living, as well as other surveys by Wellness Heaven and Passport Photo, we've compiled a list of the ten most frequently stolen items from hotel rooms, from books to bath towels.