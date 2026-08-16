Best Things To Do In Pittsburgh For Writers And Book Lovers, According To A Local

Writing was what brought me to Pittsburgh. I moved here to study in one of the city's college writing programs and fell in love with the local literary community so much that I decided to put down roots. Fifteen years later, I'm still here, and the lit scene has only gotten better.

Part of what makes Pittsburgh's writing scene so vibrant is that it has several large organizations backing it. Schools like the University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon, Carlow University, and Chatham University all have well-regarded writing programs that run community workshops, put on readings, and publish books and journals. The Carnegie library system and museums add to this, hosting events like the Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures series, which brings in nationally and internationally known writers. Then there are the many independent bookstores and community groups like Write Pittsburgh and the Hemingway's Poetry Series that give local writers places to be and reasons to gather.

Taken together, all of this makes Pittsburgh a great destination for people who enjoy the written word. If you're a writer or reader planning a visit to the city, here are my top recommendations of things to check out.