California's Once-Thriving Marine Theme Park Is Now A Spectacular Oceanfront Resort An Hour From LA

Many California-born and -raised boomers and Gen Xers fondly remember Marineland of the Pacific from family vacations and elementary school field trips. The once-thriving aquarium (sometimes styled as an oceanarium) opened in 1954, and at the time it was the world's largest, according to SFGate. For decades it thrived, with its performing orcas and swim-through Baja Reef exhibit drawing up to 1 million visitors per year. Then quite suddenly, in 1987, the beloved institution on the Rancho Palos Verdes Peninsula abruptly closed. The tanks were torn down for safety, then for nearly 20 years, the property sat eerily abandoned, until work on a new resort broke ground in 2006.

Today, the dramatic peninsula where dolphins and whales once frolicked in captivity for the entertainment of biped mammals has been redeveloped as an exclusive luxury destination, the 102-acre Terranea Resort, with golf, a spa, and numerous aquatic adventures. You can brunch at a fine-dining restaurant with a view of Catalina Island, lounge by one of its scenic swimming pools, then bed down in a suite, casita, or bungalow.

Not all of the peninsula's marine heritage is gone, however. The waters just offshore, where Marineland's trainers used to catch wild sea mammals to populate its exhibits (it was a different time), are still teeming with life. Terranea offers some aquatic activities right off its rugged shore, so depending on your spirit of adventure, you can explore tide pools in formidable coves, or kayak through a kelp forest in search of leopard sharks.