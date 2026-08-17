Forget Florida, Retire To Georgia's Scenic Destination Near Chattanooga With Mountain Views And Outdoor Fun

Over 2 million retirement-aged Americans relocated in 2025, according to a study by HireAHelper. Florida has long been a traditional destination for snowbirds and full-timers, but this illuminating report shows the Sunshine State is no longer the go-to, with other, unexpected states surpassing it in net inbound migration. One of those is the graceful Southern charmer of Georgia. In 2025, the Peach State gained twice as many new elderly citizens as Florida did, drawn in by its superior affordability, milder, more varied climate and gorgeous mountain topography.

If you crave the varied topography of a mountainous area, but don't want to deal with long, harsh winters, then northwest Georgia's Catoosa County may well be your scenic sweet spot. Ringgold to be exact. It's a common notion there are beach people and mountain people, and Florida may still be a great place for beach folk to retire to, but Niche.com ranked Catoosa County among the 10 best counties in Georgia for retirees and Travel + Leisure named Ringgold one of Georgia's 10 Best Mountain Towns in 2025.

Located along the state's northern border, Catoosa County is less than 30 minutes southeast from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Nestled in the Appalachian range, Ringgold is surrounded by lush scenery and mountain ridges, but the town sits at under 800 feet of elevation, so winters are short and mild and summers are warm and languid. You'll get all four seasons here, with beautiful fall color changes, average winter high temperatures in the mid-50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit, springtime greenery and wildflowers, and sultry summers fit for sipping sweet tea on a porch swing.