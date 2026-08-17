Forget Florida, Retire To Georgia's Scenic Destination Near Chattanooga With Mountain Views And Outdoor Fun
Over 2 million retirement-aged Americans relocated in 2025, according to a study by HireAHelper. Florida has long been a traditional destination for snowbirds and full-timers, but this illuminating report shows the Sunshine State is no longer the go-to, with other, unexpected states surpassing it in net inbound migration. One of those is the graceful Southern charmer of Georgia. In 2025, the Peach State gained twice as many new elderly citizens as Florida did, drawn in by its superior affordability, milder, more varied climate and gorgeous mountain topography.
If you crave the varied topography of a mountainous area, but don't want to deal with long, harsh winters, then northwest Georgia's Catoosa County may well be your scenic sweet spot. Ringgold to be exact. It's a common notion there are beach people and mountain people, and Florida may still be a great place for beach folk to retire to, but Niche.com ranked Catoosa County among the 10 best counties in Georgia for retirees and Travel + Leisure named Ringgold one of Georgia's 10 Best Mountain Towns in 2025.
Located along the state's northern border, Catoosa County is less than 30 minutes southeast from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Nestled in the Appalachian range, Ringgold is surrounded by lush scenery and mountain ridges, but the town sits at under 800 feet of elevation, so winters are short and mild and summers are warm and languid. You'll get all four seasons here, with beautiful fall color changes, average winter high temperatures in the mid-50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit, springtime greenery and wildflowers, and sultry summers fit for sipping sweet tea on a porch swing.
Exploring Ringgold, Catoosa County's mountain town
Georgia was named one of the best states to retire in 2025, and it's easy to see why when visiting Catoosa County. Here, life unfolds at a pace compatible with retirement, while offering easy access to Chattanooga's flourishing arts scene, shopping, and healthcare. Spend an afternoon perusing Ringgold's quaint downtown at places like A Fern and A Feather General Store, an Americana-themed storefront that looks like it belongs in a Norman Rockwell painting. Ringgold Feed & Seed Antiques is a vendor mall full of treasures located in an old feed store, and Nashville Street, the heart of historic downtown, is lined with more antique and vintage shops. For casual eats, the town is known for a handful of authentic barbecue joints, and you can while away a pleasant Saturday evening listening to live music and drinking signature wine slushies at the Georgia Winery, the state's oldest farm winery.
Country music fans can visit Ringgold Legacy Hall, the sweet little chapel where Dolly Parton married Carl Dean in 1966 and Tammy Wynette married George Jones in 1969, earning the venue the nickname "wedding chapel of the South." True to its Southern music roots, Ringgold also holds the Ringgold Depot Opry concert series in its historic train depot, the town's homespun answer to Nashville's famous Grand Ole Opry House (one of Dolly's all-time favorite destinations to visit).
If you're looking for a novel place to stay while checking out Catoosa County, the Selah Tree Resort is a boutique property with spa amenities, such as massages and a sauna, and a greenhouse restaurant. The eclectic accommodations include a stone cottage with Hobbit house vibes, tree house, and 35-foot tower with panoramic 360-degree windows for mountain views.
Getting outdoors in Catoosa County
Florida might sound appealing, but what if you get there and realize there's one thing missing: topography (the highest point in Florida with views of the Panhandle is 345-foot Britton Hill). Some folks are simply drawn to mountains, whether for the view or to scamper up and down them for exercise. If that describes you, then you'll appreciate Catoosa County's highly variable, yet gentle, terrain. Elsie A. Holmes Nature Trail is a local favorite, an easy, creekside 1.9-mile loop. "Wonderful creek views and secluded forest," wrote one AllTrails reviewer after a morning hike in May. Another commented, "Great trails with good accessibility!"
Outdoorsy seniors who have jumped on the e-bike trend have an idyllic option at the county's most famous and scenic historic site, the Chickamauga Battlefield in Fort Oglethorpe. At 9.4 miles, the loop through the historic site is an ideal length for a picnic ride.
You can launch a canoe or kayak right from downtown Ringgold if you like, making this an accessible activity for retirees who prefer to drive less. The launch is part of a network of paddle trails being developed in northwestern Georgia, and from here you can explore the flatwater blueway of West Chickamauga Creek for a short 3- to 4-mile paddle. Tubes and kayaks are for rent, along with a shuttle service for one-way floats. If you'd rather follow the creek on foot, the shady, green Ringgold Creek Walk travels 2.5 miles out-and-back from historic downtown. It's flat and paved, perfect for seniors with mobility issues for taking in some nature while remaining close to town.