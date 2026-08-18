Des Moines' Southern Suburb Is A Charming Midwest City With Parks, Golf Greens, And Tasty Eats

While Iowa is mostly known for its rich agricultural landscapes and scenic nature attractions, hubs like Des Moines also draw city trippers through history and culture. Travelers looking for a good mix of both, however, might find their ideal destination a bit outside of the city limits. Norwalk is a small city of just over 15,000 residents known for its friendly people, safe atmosphere, and small-town charm.

Outdoorsy travelers will find a lot to enjoy here, from golfing opportunities at The Legacy Golf Club to local green spaces like the Billy O Phillips Park. Sports lovers might also want to spend some time exploring the Norwalk-McAninch Sports Complex, which spans over 40 acres and houses dozens of fields. That said, Norwalk is a well-rounded destination with another side to discover — one characterized by small-town charm and locally-owned restaurants. The eatery selection here includes classic dive bars, pizza places, and grills, and for those who want to make the most out of the welcoming atmosphere, there are plenty of community events to attend throughout the year. These range from seasonal farmers markets to holiday festivities, and they're often free.

Considering its quiet, laid-back atmosphere, Norwalk is surprisingly well-connected. Located less than 25 minutes away from Des Moines, it serves as one of the capital's southern suburbs. Iowa Highway 5, Interstate 35, and U.S. Route 65 run close to the city's limits, making it possible to reach other hubs like Cedar Rapids and Omaha in just about two hours. Still, the nearest major entryway remains Des Moines International Airport, from where fliers can reach Norwalk in less than 15 minutes.