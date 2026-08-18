Des Moines' Southern Suburb Is A Charming Midwest City With Parks, Golf Greens, And Tasty Eats
While Iowa is mostly known for its rich agricultural landscapes and scenic nature attractions, hubs like Des Moines also draw city trippers through history and culture. Travelers looking for a good mix of both, however, might find their ideal destination a bit outside of the city limits. Norwalk is a small city of just over 15,000 residents known for its friendly people, safe atmosphere, and small-town charm.
Outdoorsy travelers will find a lot to enjoy here, from golfing opportunities at The Legacy Golf Club to local green spaces like the Billy O Phillips Park. Sports lovers might also want to spend some time exploring the Norwalk-McAninch Sports Complex, which spans over 40 acres and houses dozens of fields. That said, Norwalk is a well-rounded destination with another side to discover — one characterized by small-town charm and locally-owned restaurants. The eatery selection here includes classic dive bars, pizza places, and grills, and for those who want to make the most out of the welcoming atmosphere, there are plenty of community events to attend throughout the year. These range from seasonal farmers markets to holiday festivities, and they're often free.
Considering its quiet, laid-back atmosphere, Norwalk is surprisingly well-connected. Located less than 25 minutes away from Des Moines, it serves as one of the capital's southern suburbs. Iowa Highway 5, Interstate 35, and U.S. Route 65 run close to the city's limits, making it possible to reach other hubs like Cedar Rapids and Omaha in just about two hours. Still, the nearest major entryway remains Des Moines International Airport, from where fliers can reach Norwalk in less than 15 minutes.
Norwalk's small-town charm: tasty eats and local events
Travelers are recognizing Iowa as an affordable Midwest state with charming locales and natural beauty, but few manage to explore the state beyond its big attractions. Those looking for that authentic, charming Midwest experience, though, might find themselves right at home in Norwalk.
Niche reviewers describe the city as lovely and community-oriented, and one of the ways to see that for yourself is to experience some of the local eateries. Sunset Lounge, for example, is a bar and restaurant known for its smash burgers and deviled eggs. It's your classic small-town dive bar, which stands out through its welcoming atmosphere and flash deals (past offers have included $5 cocktails and $1 wings). Gus and Lisa's, on the other hand, is a pizza place preferred by locals for its combo pies and personal experience. Next, you can stop by Fairway Frank's Bar & Grill, a local spot that mainly serves classics like burgers and pasta, but its menu is very customizable. Televisions also surround the bar so patrons can watch their favorite teams in action while they drink and dine.
Another way to take in the Norwalk charm is to attend one of its community gatherings – check out a calendar here. Among the must-sees is the 4th of July parade — the largest in Iowa with over 1,000 participants and 10,000 spectators. The city is also home to a seasonal farmers market that takes place every Tuesday between early May and early October. Friendly locals set up booths to showcase their passion projects, and the tasty jams and homemade bread, in particular, come highly recommended. Next, head to Winterset, about half an hour away. It has a lively downtown with museums, historic charm, and a state park nearby.
Parks and golf greens in Norwalk
Outdoor enthusiasts coming to the Des Moines area might often seek out an attraction like Big Creek State Park. Located 30 minutes north of the capital, Iowa's lovely state park is a lakeside escape known for its big beach and great fishing. But Norwalk doesn't fall too far behind on outdoorsy fun, either. The city manages over 300 acres of parkland, and Billy O Phillips makes for a family-friendly first stop. The playground is modern, well-equipped, and rubberized, while other features include an open-air shelter, wheelchair swings, and a practice ball diamond. Windflower Park, meanwhile, is equipped with a 12-hole disc golf course and skate park. Here, you'll also find a pickleball and basketball court, plus the Norwalk Aquatic Center. The latter is open seasonally (between June and August) and features a zero-entry pool, diving boards, and a plunge pool with a water slide.
For those looking to get active, the Norwalk-McAninch Sports Complex is a must-visit. Spanning 40 acres, the facility comprises baseball, softball, and soccer fields, plus pitching machines and screens, bleachers, and portable pitching mounds. More into golf instead? Enjoy a game at The Legacy Golf Club. The 18-hole course features challenging greens and a well-thought-out layout. Still, the fairways are forgiving, and there are several tee sets, making the course suitable for a variety of skill levels. Alternatively, you can check out Willow Creek Golf Course, located less than a 10-minute drive out of the city center. It's equipped with 27 holes, three courses, and an indoor golf simulator. Pro instructors are available for advice and lessons, too. From here, you can drive the 7 minutes to Walnut Woods State Park, Iowa's serene gem with trails, canoeing, and a historic lodge.