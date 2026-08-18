9 Common Tourist Complaints About Hilton Hotels
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With more than 9,000 hotels worldwide, Hilton is one of the biggest names in the hospitality industry. Its portfolio includes everyday brands including Hampton by Hilton, upscale Conrad properties, and ultra-luxe Waldorf Astoria resorts. From the best Hilton properties in Florida for family vacations to the sprawling all-inclusive Hilton resort in Cancun, there's a property for almost every type of traveler.
While many guests have excellent stays at Hilton hotels every year, certain complaints appear again and again in traveler reviews. Some of these, like issues with Hilton Honors points or Digital Key access, can apply across Hilton properties, while others are specific to certain locations. Here, we'll look at nine common tourist complaints about Hilton hotels and offer solutions that can help you set the right expectations or even avoid some issues altogether.
To compile this guide, we used official Hilton hotel webpages (both for the brand and individual properties), as well as firsthand accounts from Facebook, Reddit, and Tripadvisor. We also used information available from high-authority blogs and publications including The Points Guy, NerdWallet, and Business Traveller.
Digital Key doesn't typically work as smoothly as promised
One of Hilton's most highly touted features is its Digital Key program, which gives guests the ability to unlock their hotel room door using the Hilton app. In theory, this technology makes the check-in process a breeze. Guests should be able to entirely bypass the front desk by checking in with the app, selecting an available room, and unlocking the door with their Digital Key. Unfortunately, however, the process doesn't always work as intended.
On Reddit, one person shares that their "Digital Key never works," and they are always prompted to check in at the front desk when they visit a Hilton hotel. Another Redditor in the thread, who stays more than 100 nights per year in hotels, says they "gave up on digital keys" at Hilton and other brands because they encountered so many issues. It is worth noting that there are also legitimate reasons you might still have to stop by the front desk.
In some countries, for example, hotels may be required to collect certain information or scan specific documents before room keys can be activated. Fortunately, a nonfunctional Digital Key isn't something that should make or break your vacation. If you're having problems, stop by the front desk when there isn't a long line and grab a physical key to use for the duration of your stay.
Hilton Honors upgrades can be disappointing
Earning elite status with any hotel loyalty program is supposed to come with special perks. While it can definitely be worth registering for certain hotel loyalty programs, some travelers online debate whether Hilton Honors is among them, despite its name recognition. One of the biggest sticking points is that high-tier Hilton Honors members are, at least in theory, eligible for room upgrades at certain brands. However, because many Hilton properties are franchised, there is no set standard for what qualifies a guest to receive a better room.
The lack of a consistent upgrade process between Hilton brands, and even from property to property within the same brand in some cases, frustrates travelers. On one Reddit thread, the original poster complains that an Embassy Suites location didn't even "try to upgrade Diamond members anymore." Others point out that complimentary upgrades are not a standard benefit at Embassy Suites and Hampton Inn locations, except in very specific circumstances, which is confusing in and of itself.
On Facebook, a traveler who has held Diamond status for nearly two decades says they "have gotten used to the variable levels of recognition" but are still annoyed by having to ask for an upgrade (and sometimes not receiving it) at certain hotels. In June 2026, Hilton announced a revamped upgrade experience intended to give elite Hilton Honors members more direct control over their benefits. As of publication, however, not enough time has passed to say how this change will affect travelers in the long run.
Food and beverage credits can be confusing
While it may not be possible to snag a free hotel breakfast as a non-guest, complimentary breakfast is a popular perk for elite-tier members at hotels owned by Hyatt, IHG, and Marriott. Hilton, however, does things a little bit differently. Rather than a free meal to start the day, eligible guests receive a daily food and beverage credit at many U.S. properties. This allows eligible Hilton Honors members to enjoy qualifying meals and drinks, up to their daily limit.
While this is more flexible than the more common complimentary breakfast benefit, guests often complain about the system not working well. One Redditor says that they "can never get this applied properly, always have to call customer service to refund." Another Reddit user notes that they find Hilton's system "greedy" since "the $15 or $18 only covers one item on the menu," which means the guest has to pay for the remainder of their meal out of pocket.
Furthermore, as seems to be a recurring complaint about Hilton properties, the food and beverage credit isn't applied consistently across all locations. Another frustrated traveler on Reddit says they were informed that they would not receive their Gold credit because they didn't explicitly state that they wanted it while checking in. Later in the thread, the original poster says they "have literally never specified this before," and the credit has been automatic. If you are eligible for the Hilton Honors meal credit, check your folio every few days to make sure it is being properly applied.
Lack of transparency surrounding resort fees
While sneaky resort fees at hotels are hardly unique to Hilton, they are still a notable issue for the hospitality giant's guests. At properties where these mandatory fees exist, they are purported to cover amenities like Wi-Fi, fitness facilities, pool access, and other perks. Hilton customers say the fees have gotten out of control. One Redditor refers to them as "such a scam" and says they used to be "around $10 per night and for resorts only. Now they're just wild with $50+ and for regular hotels."
Others in the same thread agree, with another Reddit user commenting that resort fees are "an underhanded way to raise rates." Hilton's resort fee transparency became a big enough issue that two states took legal action. In 2019, Nebraska's attorney general filed a lawsuit against Hilton alleging that the company advertised room rates without sufficiently disclosing mandatory resort fees. This made rooms appear less expensive than they actually were, according to the lawsuit. In 2023, the Texas attorney general took similar legal action against Hilton.
Furthermore, some Hilton Honors members report that they are not given access to select hotel amenities when they pay with points and, thus, are not charged the resort fee. One guest who called their experience "disingenuous" explains on Reddit that they received "NONE of the perks of the $40 mandatory destination fee because I used points." Commenters encouraged them to contact Hilton for a partial points refund, but even if they got points back, they were still denied access to hotel amenities during their stay.
Housekeeping does not always happen daily
Daily housekeeping was something hotel guests once took for granted. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic changed just about everything we thought we knew about hotel housekeeping, including its frequency. While Hilton brought back automatic daily housekeeping at select properties in 2023, it didn't apply across the board. The hotelier now has different policies for different brands in the Hilton portfolio.
Hilton's current policy offers daily room upkeep at its luxury, full-service, lifestyle, and Embassy Suites by Hilton hotels worldwide, including brands such as Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, Curio Collection, and LXR. At its focused-service brands, including Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Home2 Suites, and Homewood Suites properties in the U.S. and Canada, guests can expect housekeeping every other day. This can be confusing for guests. One Redditor who stayed at Elara on Las Vegas Boulevard says they returned at the end of a day out to find their "bed wasn't made and the trash and old towels were still there" despite asking for service.
Commenters note that this may have to do with the fact that Elara is now a Hilton Grand Vacations property, where housekeeping can work differently than at other Hilton hotels. Although people can book rooms at these timeshare resorts without being owners, timeshares generally only offer housekeeping by request. It's also worth noting that some Hilton Grand Vacations locations function without maid service entirely. One Facebook user notes that Mill Springs Lodge in Tennessee has "no housekeeping services offered during the stay."
Hotel quality varies across the Hilton portfolio
Because Hilton has such a large portfolio that spans dozens of brands, comparing the guest experience from one hotel to another can be complicated. At places like the Waldorf Astoria New York, New York City's Art Deco marvel, guests can expect glitz, glamour, and maybe even celebrity sightings. Then, though, there are properties like the Home2 Suites in Billings, Montana, which a Tripadvisor reviewer refers to as the "worst Hilton property ever" because of an extremely dirty room and general lack of service.
There are, of course, intentional differences between Hilton brands meant to cater to different types of travelers. The Curio Collection, for instance, is meant to appeal to global travelers who enjoy cultural immersion. The Hilton Garden Inn brand is designed to provide everyday business and vacation travelers with a modern, budget-friendly place to stay. The pricier Conrad line focuses on luxury amenities and five-star service. Despite these differences, guests should be able to count on basic cleanliness at all hotels.
Unfortunately, however, guests have found that there are major experiential inconsistencies among Hilton's properties. This can make it tough to decide where to stay when the standard of service varies so much. One Reddit user calls for an intense quality audit. Another Redditor notes they have "been to double trees and garden inns [sic] that have offered better stays than Hilton mainline." Yet another person on Reddit chimes in, saying the DoubleTree in Wilmington, Delaware, is "a dump," showing that quality can vary from property to property even within the same brand.
Hilton Honors point values are unpredictable
While it is smart to save hotel and airline loyalty points to help pay for vacations, Hilton Honors members often have a tough time predicting how far their points will go. Unlike World of Hyatt and other loyalty programs that offer award charts showing how many points are needed to redeem a free stay, Hilton uses a dynamic system. This means the same room at the same property can require different numbers of points depending on when you stay.
Hilton Honors' point values fluctuate based on factors including supply and demand, your travel dates, and the type of room you're booking. This can lead to frustration for guests because the same room that costs a modest number of points on a slower week could be more expensive during the holidays or around a major event. Even if the guest hasn't attended the event, like the Super Bowl, they will have to fork over the extra points. Someone on Reddit notes that "the Embassy Suites and the DoubleTree both jumped from 40,000 to 50,000 per night" quite suddenly in an area they were planning to visit.
Furthermore, Hilton sometimes changes point redemption rates, which can frustrate guests who thought they had the system figured out. In 2026, for example, Hilton Honors redemption rates increased at multiple lower-tier properties. A Redditor complains that "it costs 50,000 points to stay in a $140 a night hotel. That used to be about 25,000 points a few years ago." For Hilton Honors members like that guest, the dynamic system and frequent redemption changes can feel like an affront after they've worked hard to earn points.
Late checkout is not always granted as advertised
Late checkout seems like a very basic hotel loyalty perk, but Hilton Honors members often say they struggle to get even an extra hour in their rooms. One Reddit user who found that Hilton staff have a "panic attack" when they request a one-hour extension says, "it kind of detracts from the value." Even elite tier Hilton Honors members have never been guaranteed late checkout, which is a departure from other hotel loyalty brands.
Marriott Bonvoy, for example, guarantees that Platinum, Titanium, and Ambassador Elite members will receive checkout as late as 4 p.m. local time at the majority of its hotels. On Tripadvisor, a Diamond Hilton Honors member says they were annoyed at being told that a Hilton hotel in Osaka, Japan, could only grant them a 3 p.m. checkout time, not 4 p.m. like some other major hotel chains. Then, in late 2025, a Hilton Honors Diamond member says they were informed that they would have to pay nearly $45 for late checkout.
Around the same time, Hilton created standardized pricing for late checkout at its brands, but high-tier Hilton Honors members were still supposed to receive this perk at no charge when available. That apparently didn't happen in at least this one case. One Redditor calls the late checkout charges "the screw-the-consumer bandwagon," so the policy change was not well-received by some Hilton guests.
Customer service gets low marks
In some cases, even bad hotel stays can be somewhat salvaged by exceptional customer service. At Hilton properties, however, guests sometimes say getting their problems resolved can be as maddening as the original issue. In fact, some longtime guests feel that the brand's customer service has declined in recent years. On the Head for Points forums, one person complains about Hilton service in both the United States and the United Kingdom, calling their interactions "such poor and awful experiences."
Sometimes, it seems that Hilton employees don't know who should be responsible for fixing an issue. In one situation outlined in a Head for Points thread, a traveler had a poor experience at a Tapestry Collection property in Thailand. Rather than handling it, Hilton's corporate customer service team bounced the guest back to the hotel, which never responded, and they wound up in what was effectively an endless loop with no resolution.
In other cases, guests find that onsite hotel staff is simply uninterested in their issues. A Redditor who was given a dirty Homewood Suites room was unable to get a room change, noting that the agent on duty "didn't seem to have any interest in the issue. Just said they were booked out." Someone on Reddit sums up many travelers' feelings, writing: "Any expectation of any level of service in any U.S. Hilton is expecting too much."