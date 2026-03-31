10 Best Hilton Properties In Florida, According To Google Reviews

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As the most visited state in the United States, it's no surprise that Florida is home to more than 4,700 hotels. Hilton, one of the United States' most prolific hotel brands, has built an extensive footprint across the Sunshine State. In 2025, in fact, the brand constructed its 500th Florida property. From upscale beachfront resorts to mainstream, family-friendly hotels ideal for road trips, Hilton offers something for every type of Florida traveler. With so many properties to choose from, however, finding those that consistently deliver an exceptional experience can be a challenge. To make things easier for you, we put together this guide focusing specifically on Google guest feedback to identify the 10 best Hilton hotels in Florida.

We discovered that 93 properties throughout the state had Google ratings of 4.5 or higher, then narrowed those down to the 10 that had the most glowing reviews. Each hotel featured here is also located in a popular area with plenty of activities for out-of-state visitors and staycationers alike. Whether you're looking forward to a timeless Florida vacation filled with sand and surf or an outdoor adventure in a wild national park like the Everglades, one of these accommodations is sure to fit your needs. Together, this collection of 10 properties represents the Florida Hilton hotels that travelers can book with the utmost confidence.