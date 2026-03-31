10 Best Hilton Properties In Florida, According To Google Reviews
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As the most visited state in the United States, it's no surprise that Florida is home to more than 4,700 hotels. Hilton, one of the United States' most prolific hotel brands, has built an extensive footprint across the Sunshine State. In 2025, in fact, the brand constructed its 500th Florida property. From upscale beachfront resorts to mainstream, family-friendly hotels ideal for road trips, Hilton offers something for every type of Florida traveler. With so many properties to choose from, however, finding those that consistently deliver an exceptional experience can be a challenge. To make things easier for you, we put together this guide focusing specifically on Google guest feedback to identify the 10 best Hilton hotels in Florida.
We discovered that 93 properties throughout the state had Google ratings of 4.5 or higher, then narrowed those down to the 10 that had the most glowing reviews. Each hotel featured here is also located in a popular area with plenty of activities for out-of-state visitors and staycationers alike. Whether you're looking forward to a timeless Florida vacation filled with sand and surf or an outdoor adventure in a wild national park like the Everglades, one of these accommodations is sure to fit your needs. Together, this collection of 10 properties represents the Florida Hilton hotels that travelers can book with the utmost confidence.
Waldorf Astoria Orlando – An Official Walt Disney World® Hotel (Orlando)
Waldorf Astoria Orlando is unequivocally classed among the most refined Hilton properties in Florida. This is the hotel company's flagship brand, with every Waldorf Astoria offering a true luxury experience in some of the most sophisticated neighborhoods in the world. The Orlando resort is located within the Bonnet Creek resort area, which feels secluded and peaceful despite being about 15 minutes from Disney's Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, and under 10 minutes from Disney's Hollywood Studios. The Waldorf Astoria Orlando is an ideal choice for travelers who want to stay somewhere close to Disney magic, but with an elevated, lavish feel. Just a few of the upscale amenities here include a full-service spa, an 18-hole Rees Jones-designed golf course, and two pools with an option to rent private cabanas.
Parents can also take advantage of the Waldorf Astoria's kids programming at Waldy's Kids Club. Children ages 5 to 12 are welcome. Furthermore, since the property is an Official Walt Disney World Hotel, guests enjoy several perks, including complimentary transportation to and from the parks, Disney's early theme park entry benefit, and concierge assistance with Disney dining experiences and more. The on-site restaurants and lounges here are another reason to love it. Bull & Bear is a stunning steakhouse that is perfect for a date night, while options like Park Avenue Cafe and Aquamarine are great for a family breakfast before a Disney day. Reviewers consistently praise almost everything about this five-star hotel, from its gorgeous, manicured grounds to the staff's incredible service to the impeccable attention to detail at every turn.
Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach (Fort Lauderdale)
Named after the company's founder, Conrad Nicholson Hilton, Conrad is one of Hilton's most upscale hotel brands. Every Conrad property is engineered to deliver a luxury experience, and Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach is certainly no exception. Located just steps from the Atlantic Ocean, this hotel offers high-end amenities, spacious suite-style rooms, excellent on-site dining options, and a full-service spa. Though guests can stay for as short or as long a time as they choose, the spacious accommodations here are specifically designed for extended stays. For those doing long-term remote work or relocating families who need temporary housing, Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach also offers residences.
Although Fort Lauderdale offers plenty to do for all ages (including free excursions), such as the Museum of Discovery and Science and the beautiful Bonnet House Museum, there are also a lot of activities available at this Conrad property. Adult guests can grab lunch or a cocktail at the airy Spinnaker rooftop restaurant, while travelers with small children can take advantage of the hotel's in-room childcare service, plus amenities like baby monitors and high-end children's bath care. Reviewers frequently praise Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach for exceptional staff service, gorgeous oceanfront views, and a convenient location near the beach, various museums, and off-site restaurants.
Canopy by Hilton West Palm Beach Downtown (West Palm Beach)
Designed to offer a truly boutique experience in some of the most sophisticated places on Earth, Canopy by Hilton is a name that travelers should pay attention to. Canopy by Hilton West Palm Beach Downtown is the epitome of this hotel brand's experience, with boutique aesthetics and upscale amenities in the core of America's most trending destination of 2025. This property is designed with West Palm's breezy yet high-end style in mind. Guest rooms and suites feature modern artwork (featuring Florida oranges, of course), sleek citrus-colored and tan furnishings, and cream-colored walls. The rooftop infinity pool is a standout feature at this modern Hilton property. Guests can enjoy both water and city views while sipping poolside cocktails.
Canopy by Hilton West Palm Beach Downtown is within easy walking distance of shops, restaurants, and nightlife, making it the perfect home base for vacationers who want to explore West Palm on foot. Treehouse is Canopy's colorful on-site rooftop restaurant and bar, but other nearby options include The Blind Monk, a plush, refined space just a couple of blocks away, and The Garden District Taproom, which is about a 15-minute walk but worth it for amazing service. Reviewers love this Hilton hotel for its well-maintained facilities and polished experience. Bartenders and waitstaff are frequently thanked by name, and this is an excellent property for business and leisure travelers alike.
Club Regency of Marco Island, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club (Marco Island)
Part of the Hilton Grand Vacations timeshare family, Club Regency of Marco Island offers a distinct experience from traditional Hilton hotels, which are often located in busy downtowns or other tourist-heavy areas. This property is designed to give guests a taste of Old Florida, with timeless design and serene, beachy furnishings. Club Regency of Marco Island, like all Hilton Grand Vacations resorts, features condo-style accommodations with full kitchens, separate living spaces, and multiple bedrooms. Hilton's timeshare setup is especially ideal for multigenerational families who want to travel together, while still giving everyone their own space. This resort, in particular, is located right on the beach, with access to a variety of amenities, including water sports, a pool, and shuffleboard and basketball courts.
One thing reviewers frequently note is how peaceful Club Regency feels, largely due to the fact that it's less crowded than conventional hotels where people are constantly coming and going. Here, due to their timeshare agreements, when families arrive, they generally stay at least a week, which gives them time to really settle in. For those who want to sightsee rather than relax, though, this Hilton property is located close to multiple activities and attractions. Stonewalls is a popular casual restaurant within walking distance, offering everything from cocktails to fresh salads to onion rings. DaVinci's, another walkable spot, operates on the other end of the dining spectrum, offering an upscale Italian-inspired experience. There are also nearby golf courses and arts and culture options, such as the Marco Island Center for the Arts.
Hampton Inn & Suites Naples South (Naples)
Boasting one of Florida's ritziest downtowns and shopping districts, Naples is a Gulf Coast gem that draws about a million visitors during the winter alone. If you're searching for a great place to stay in this area, look no further than Hampton Inn & Suites Naples South. This Hilton property offers sleek, contemporary rooms and certain amenities that even some five-star hotels lack; some rooms here have in-room exercise bikes and other workout equipment. Guests can also enjoy free streaming services, pet-friendly accommodations, free daily breakfast, and an on-site business center for remote work. Hampton Inn & Suites Naples South also has its own lobby bar, which boasts a menu of small plates, such as flatbreads, in addition to alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
For families visiting Naples, this property offers a convenient location near popular sites such as the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens, the Naples Pier (great for fishing and enjoying water views), and golf courses such as the Hibiscus Golf Club. For nearby dining, travelers can choose from mainstream fast-food options such as Culver's or local fare like the Peruvian-inspired menu at Lima Restaurant. Reviewers share that there is really nothing to dislike about Hampton Inn & Suites Naples South. It receives consistently high marks for service from the desk staff, room design, layout, and cleanliness, and location. Anyone looking for a Naples hotel that offers a consistently exceptional experience would be wise to book this highly-rated Hilton property.
Home2 Suites by Hilton Santa Rosa Beach (Santa Rosa Beach)
Located along Florida's famous State Highway 30A, Home2 Suites by Hilton Santa Rosa Beach offers a modern, extended stay option for those who want to experience this beautiful stretch of the Panhandle. Santa Rosa Beach is one of the Gulf Coast's top vacation destinations, so it's certainly easy to understand why travelers would want to stay a while to experience all this area has to offer. This particular Hilton property only opened in 2023, so it features decidedly contemporary design that takes 21st-century travelers' needs into account down to even the smallest details, such as remote workspaces and curtains to divide bedroom areas from the rest of each studio-style suite. All of Home2 Suites' accommodations include kitchenettes and flexible common living areas, with either one- or two-bed suites available.
Reviewers frequently share that this hotel is extremely conveniently located, with easy access to the beaches, restaurants, and popular resort communities, like Seaside and Rosemary Beach. Furthermore, the staff at this Home2 Suites by Hilton location receives frequent shoutouts, with both the cleaning crew and the hotel manager earning praise. The property also has amenities like a pool, a workout facility, and complimentary breakfast, all of which make long-term stays feel more like home. Anyone looking for a place to use as their base while exploring the Florida Panhandle should consider this hotel.
Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Walton Beach Eglin Air Force Base (Fort Walton Beach)
Just about an hour west of Santa Rosa Beach's Home2 Suites property, travelers will find another Hilton hotel with exceptional reviews: Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Walton Beach Eglin Air Force Base. Even newer than its counterpart down the road, this property opened its doors in 2024, with a distinct focus on serving military families. Located under 10 minutes from Eglin Air Force Base, this extended stay hotel is especially convenient for those visiting military families or traveling for government-related work. It certainly isn't designed for all work and no play, though. Guests staying here can still enjoy lots of local attractions within just a few miles, such as the Air Force Armament Museum, Shalimar Pointe Golf Club, and Garniers Beach Park, which offers swimming and sandy fun for families.
As is the standard for the Home2 Suites brand, this hotel was designed with longer stays in mind. Guests can enjoy a variety of amenities designed to help them feel at home. In a first-of-its-kind move for Hilton, pets are welcome at Home2 Suites properties, and free breakfast is included every day. As with the Santa Rosa Beach hotel, the Fort Walton Beach Home2 Suites offers all-suite accommodations featuring kitchenettes and convertible living spaces with sleeper sofas. Reviewers frequently point to this property's impressive location and cleanliness, with one writing, "housekeeping is also amazing no dust in sight."
Hampton Inn & Suites Miami Kendall (Miami)
Hampton Inn & Suites Miami Kendall is one of South Florida's most consistently well-reviewed Hilton hotels. Located southwest of the city's busiest tourist areas, such as South Beach, this hotel offers a quiet, relaxed setting that is perfect for families and business travelers who may not be interested in wild nightlife. Travelers with children, in particular, will appreciate this Hampton Inn's location. It is under 10 minutes from Zoo Miami and the Gold Coast Railway Museum, both of which are great activities for kids. In about 45 minutes, travelers can be at Port Miami, the world's busiest cruise port. Those who want to explore a less bustling side of Miami before a cruise should seriously consider this hotel.
Reviewers frequently mention that the hotel has a good location near a quiet office park, with plenty of shopping and dining nearby. The property also earns high marks for cleanliness and its friendly staff, with many guests praising the housekeeping and breakfast teams, in particular. As with all of this brand's hotels, the Hampton Inn & Suites Miami Kendall offers free breakfast every day, which is a perk for those looking to save money on meals. The property also has a fitness center, an outdoor pool, and stylish, modern rooms with pops of chartreuse, red, and teal that add vibrant Miami flavor. Overall, this hotel is a dependable option for anyone in search of comfort and value in a wildly popular tourist destination.
Tru by Hilton St. Augustine I-95 (St. Augustine)
The first Tru by Hilton property opened in 2016, and in 2025, the hotelier expressed its renewed commitment to the brand with a new footprint inspired by contemporary travelers. Today's Tru by Hilton hotels feature rolling desks for flexible remote work, lots of places to charge devices, and a lobby area that is truly designed for socializing. Guests will find activities such as pool tables, foosball, and traditional tabletop games throughout the lobby space, as well as seating areas designed for conversation with other travelers. Tru by Hilton St. Augustine I-95 is Florida's best-reviewed Tru property. This particular location has all of the brand's hallmarks, including minimal, modern rooms with bright splashes of color and plenty of common areas to hang out. One unique feature is lighted built-in "pods" where guests can get work done without sequestering themselves in their rooms.
Reviewers enjoy this hotel's cleanliness and bathroom design, especially the walk-in shower. Its convenient location along I-95 is another benefit. This Tru by Hilton property is situated within 20 minutes of St. Augustine's famous historic downtown, making it a perfect choice for tourists. Nearby attractions in America's oldest European settlement include Castillo de San Marcos, Ponce de Leon's Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park, and a wide variety of shopping and dining options. Anyone looking for a bright, modern hotel in northwest Florida that won't break the bank would be wise to consider Tru by Hilton St. Augustine I-95.
Hampton Inn Tampa Fairgrounds Casino (Tampa)
Hampton Inn Tampa Fairgrounds Casino is a Florida Hilton property that offers an excellent location for both travelers and residents taking short staycations to attend events. This hotel is located within a mile of the Florida State Fairgrounds and about two miles from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which collectively host dozens of concerts, horse shows, 4-H competitions, and other events every year. This hotel is also a great home base option for families showing livestock or doing other activities at the Florida State Fair every year. And although the Seminole Hard Rock has its own hotel rooms, they average about $500 per night, while the Hampton Inn runs about $139 a night for the same dates.
Reviewers share that the Hampton Inn Tampa Fairgrounds Casino is extremely clean and well-maintained. They also call the staff "super friendly" and note that the beds are incredibly comfortable. Again, as with the entire portfolio of Hampton Inn properties, guests can enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast each morning, as well as amenities such as a fitness center and free streaming apps. The rooms at this particular Hampton Inn are somewhat more sophisticated than one might expect, with a neutral palette of creams, blacks, and whites, and ultra-modern furnishings that lean "boutique hotel." This Tampa Hilton hotel is an excellent choice for anyone with plans at the state fairgrounds or one of the luckiest casinos in the entire country.
Methodology
I used Google Travel to filter all of the Hilton properties in the state of Florida (all brands) by those with 4.5 stars or higher. From there, I narrowed those 93 properties down to the ones that had the best reviews. In addition to Google reviews, I pulled details from each property's official Hilton webpage. I also relied on my own knowledge of Florida since I split my time between there and Indiana, so I have a good grasp of which of these hotels are in good areas for tourists.