The Best Airline For In-Flight Food In 2026 Isn't Delta Or Southwest
As you settle into your seat and cruise the skies, a flight attendant glides down the aisle and stops beside you. Then comes the question every hungry traveler knows all too well: "Chicken or pasta?" When the meal arrives, you slowly peel back the tinfoil, revealing the dish hiding beneath. While airline food doesn't exactly scream Michelin star magic — or taste like it — there's one airline that's taking in-flight dining to new heights, and it isn't Delta or Southwest. For 2026, Emirates has soared to the top of the list for the best in-flight food, proving that dinner at 35,000 feet doesn't have to be a culinary nosedive.
Forget the questionably hard bread roll and the side of "what exactly is this?" Emirates is serving meals that feel less like airplane food and more like a proper dining experience above the clouds. From thoughtfully crafted dishes to continuously changing menus inspired by the destinations passengers are flying to, Emirates is giving travelers an experience they don't expect from an in-flight meal: something worth looking forward to.
In a survey conducted in May 2026 by booking platform point.me (via Lexington Herald Leader), 556 frequent flyers and high-balance reward point collectors were asked to spill the tea on which airlines were serving up the best-of-the-best when it came to food and drinks in the sky. With 26.3% of the votes, Emirates stole the show, taking the top spot for both business-class and economy meals at 23%. Singapore Airlines followed close behind for business-class meals, coming in second with 19.4% of the votes.
What makes the dining experience special aboard an Emirates flight?
Emirates' reputation for elevated dining in the sky becomes apparent the moment you open the menu, and hiring top chefs to entice passengers' taste buds isn't new for the airline. On select routes in 2025, specially curated business-class dishes were thoughtfully crafted by Moët & Chandon's Head Chef, Jean-Michel Bardet, in collaboration with Emirates' Vice President of Culinary Design, Doxis Bekris. And the pièce de résistance? Every business class meal is served to passengers on elegant Royal Doulton china, a refined touch that adds an extra layer of luxury to the experience. It's no wonder that Emirates is listed as one of the most luxurious airlines.
Emirates also took the top spot in the best business-class breakfast category, with 25.2% of the votes, while also claiming first place for its selection of cocktails with 24.1%. Singapore Airlines, meanwhile, ranked second for food, but continues to earn recognition for its dining options as one of the top airlines for food and drink. Plus, the airline was also previously named the best airline for nervous fliers.
As a frequent flyer who has flown Emirates' Airbus A380, I can attest that the airline's first-place accolades are well deserved. During my economy flight, I received a menu showcasing my destination and a selection of regionally inspired dishes served throughout the flight. Dinner began with a quinoa salad served with a sweet mango dressing. For the main course, guests could choose between chicken piccata with pesto fusilli or tender coconut mango beef curry served over lemon-coriander rice. Dessert was a decadent milk chocolate mousse topped with orange coulis and sablé crumbs — a traditional French biscuit. The only way my experience could have been better is if I could have tried the Emirates First Class Lounge before my flight, the largest first-class lounge in the world.