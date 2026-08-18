The Best Airline For In-Flight Food In 2026 Isn't Delta Or Southwest

As you settle into your seat and cruise the skies, a flight attendant glides down the aisle and stops beside you. Then comes the question every hungry traveler knows all too well: "Chicken or pasta?" When the meal arrives, you slowly peel back the tinfoil, revealing the dish hiding beneath. While airline food doesn't exactly scream Michelin star magic — or taste like it — there's one airline that's taking in-flight dining to new heights, and it isn't Delta or Southwest. For 2026, Emirates has soared to the top of the list for the best in-flight food, proving that dinner at 35,000 feet doesn't have to be a culinary nosedive.

Forget the questionably hard bread roll and the side of "what exactly is this?" Emirates is serving meals that feel less like airplane food and more like a proper dining experience above the clouds. From thoughtfully crafted dishes to continuously changing menus inspired by the destinations passengers are flying to, Emirates is giving travelers an experience they don't expect from an in-flight meal: something worth looking forward to.

In a survey conducted in May 2026 by booking platform point.me (via Lexington Herald Leader), 556 frequent flyers and high-balance reward point collectors were asked to spill the tea on which airlines were serving up the best-of-the-best when it came to food and drinks in the sky. With 26.3% of the votes, Emirates stole the show, taking the top spot for both business-class and economy meals at 23%. Singapore Airlines followed close behind for business-class meals, coming in second with 19.4% of the votes.