12 Most Luxurious Airlines To Experience Dreamy In-Flight Amenities
Long before airlines crammed as many seats as possible onto a plane, air travel was a more luxurious experience. In commercial aviation's early days, crossing an ocean meant dressing up for multi-course meals, sipping Champagne from real glassware, and stretching out in spacious seats designed to impress. Over time, as competition intensified and profit margins tightened, much of that glamour has faded. Long-haul flights became something to endure rather than savor.
Today, however, some airlines are reviving that original spirit of indulgence. Instead of treating a long-haul flight as a necessary inconvenience, they have turned it into part of the vacation itself. Some airlines offer shower spas, while others transform adjoining suites into spacious double beds dressed in fine linens. Michelin-starred chefs design multi-course meals, and lighting is calibrated to ease passengers gently across time zones.
A few airlines lean into showmanship, complete with onboard cocktail lounges and social spaces that feel closer to a private club than an aircraft cabin. Others take a quieter approach, focusing on minimalist design, attentive service, and culinary precision. Each airline defines luxury differently, but they share one belief: Flying across an ocean does not have to feel like lost time. At their best, these journeys feel like destinations in their own right.
1. Emirates: a shower and Sky Bar at 40,000 feet
On Emirates' Airbus A380, first-class passengers can reserve time in the onboard Shower Spa. The space features heated floors, a full-length vanity, VOYA spa products, and plush towels, creating a comfortable way to refresh while flying between continents. The Emirates Private Collection Bvlgari amenity kits add an indulgent finishing touch.
Emirates favors bold, generous touches in its suites, where passengers enjoy privacy with sliding doors and customizable ambient lighting. Passengers can spend time in the lounge at the rear of the upper deck. There's even a dedicated bartender who will prepare cocktails while you converse with other passengers over some canapés. On-demand dining services are available throughout the flight. In addition to the array of dinner options, Emirates offers a signature caviar experience. The caviar course is served with all traditional accompaniments and is presented in an engraved Robert Welch bowl and mother-of-pearl spoon. The movie snack menu offers small bites for mid-flight viewing.
When it's time to sleep, Emirates First Class offers a hotel-style turndown service on its long-haul flights. Think 300-thread-count sheets, duvet covers, and plush pillows sprayed with a chamomile pillow mist. And, what would turndown service be without a chocolate on your pillow? Emirates stocks chocolates from brands like Neuhaus and Valrhona.
2. Singapore Airlines: a true double bed above the clouds
Singapore Airlines focuses on quiet refinement across every cabin, making it one of the best airlines for overnight flights. At the peak of these experiences, in the A380 Suites, passengers will find both an exquisite Poltrona Frau full-grain leather seat as well as their own twin bed. If traveling with a companion, two neighboring suites can be combined into a true double bed, with boutique hotel-quality linens and pillows. The atmosphere throughout stays comfortable and refined.
Dining is a highlight here. With "Book the Cook," passengers can select dishes such as lobster thermidor or seared wagyu beef in advance. All meals are customized and served on white tablecloths with Wedgwood tableware, paired with hand-selected wines.
Suites include both an ensuite wardrobe and a spacious lavatory fitted with a sit-down vanity and Lalique toiletries, so travelers can properly prepare for their arrival. Lalique amenity kits and gentle lighting contribute to the understated ambiance. Each detail is purposefully selected, resulting in a refined setting that appeals to those who value subtlety over extravagance.
3. Etihad Airways: a private apartment in the sky
Etihad Airways features The Residence, a cozy space that feels like a flying palace with the comforts of home. The three-room suite features a living room, private bedroom, and ensuite shower. A dedicated butler handles every request, offering one of the most space-forward premium setups in commercial aviation. The in-flight E-Box entertainment, in both the living room and bedroom, includes Wi-Fi with unlimited data so that passengers can stay connected throughout their flight.
The Residence is available for up to two guests. The space includes leather armchairs and a separate full-length bed, so you can both lounge, dine, or sleep without having to rearrange anything. A turndown service is also available when you're ready for bed. Designer loungewear is designed for a comfortable rest.
Meals can be requested at any time, whether in the armchair or beside the bed. The cabin's muted colors, textured materials, and soft lighting establish an environment focused on relaxation and spacious comfort. Amenities by Giorgio Armani include a selection of luxurious ESPA products, adding another layer of comfort. On-the-ground perks of The Residence include off-site check in options, a complimentary spa treatment at the Be Relax Spa in the Abu Dhabi Airport, and a personal host and chauffeur waiting when you land in Abu Dhabi. No need to pick up your bags either, that's also handled for you.
4. Qatar Airways: a business-class suite with a door
Qatar Airways is regularly voted as one of the world's best airlines (thanks to its unmatched amenities) by Skytrax, having won nine times through 2025. This distinction is apparent in its award-winning premium cabin offering as well. Qatar Airways introduced Qsuite in 2017, enabling passengers to relax in private suites with sliding doors. The cabins use movable panels, bronze accents, and adjustable lighting for dining or relaxation.
Passengers can adjust the partitions between suites to achieve the preferred layout for their flight. Single suites are typically on the window side of the aisle, offering solo travelers private travel cabins. Center seats can be arranged for solo travel; however, some also convert into a double bed for couples, changing what people expect from overnight flights. The center seats can even be arranged into a quad layout if there is a group traveling with family or coworkers who need room to work or interact. The curved seats and ample space allow for relaxation and conversation.
With Qatar Airways' Dine Anytime program, there's no set meal time. Travelers can eat when they want. Cabin crew serve customized meals one course at a time, rather than all at once. Qatar Airways prioritizes comfort and thoughtful detail in its contemporary design, categorizing the Qsuite as a "first-class in business" experience. Amenity kits include Diptyque products, including a travel-size signature fragrance. Loungewear is designed by The White Company and includes matching luxury slippers with faux fur lining.
5. Air France: French gastronomy behind closed curtains
La Première, the first-class flight option on Air France creates a private, cozy space behind closed curtains. Thick drapes block out aisle light and movement, giving the suite the feeling of a secluded living room. Inside the cabin, there is both a comfortable chair and a chaise lounge, which can combine into a full 6.5-foot long (2 meters) lie-flat bed. Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith described it to Bloomberg as "as close to a private-jet experience as possible."
Dining is unmistakably French, with multi-course menus designed by Michelin-starred chefs. The service moves at a relaxed, restaurant-like pace. Wines are carefully paired with each dish, and Champagne is served generously, but with restraint. Table settings, from linen to glassware and cutlery, are chosen with care. Passengers will also find signature cocktails — available with or without alcohol — from French mixologist Matthias Giroud. You'll want to save room for dessert, courtesy of world-renowned chef Pierre Hermé.
The cabin's palette of cream and champagne tones, with brushed-metal highlights, creates a soothing, almost sunrise-or-sunset glow. Side suites feature five windows each, so passengers can make full use of natural light when desired, or adjust the cabin lighting to their own personal preference. Service is attentive and unhurried, reinforcing La Première's focus on classic elegance and quiet luxury. The Sisley La Première travel kit, Denon noise-canceling headset, and Jacquemus comfortwear round out the first class experience.
6. All Nippon Airways: minimalist design with a cinema-sized screen
All Nippon Airways, or ANA, approaches luxury through proportion and restraint. The Suite offers one of the largest entertainment screens in commercial aviation, with a 43-inch, 4K display, which became the first 4K monitor on any commercial airline. The design, in collaboration with Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and British designers Acumen, feels clean and functional rather than embellished.
Unlike in some other airlines, the suite has enough room to stand comfortably, which is especially important on ultra-long-haul routes. Storage compartments are integrated seamlessly within the suite, and the lighting can be adjusted to create a calm, low-lit environment that encourages rest. Each suite has an in-flight amenity kit and travel essentials such as pajamas.
Meals often follow a traditional kaiseki structure, with courses presented sequentially and plated with deliberate attention to color and balance. In-cabin service is composed and measured. ANA's version of luxury is quiet, built on careful pacing and the inherent comfort of a well-considered space.
7. Cathay Pacific: a first-class bed worth sleeping in
Cathay Pacific is well known for the comfort of its flights, regardless of whether you're traveling in economy class, business class, or first class. Cathay Pacific's first-class cabin centers on one principle: rest. The seat itself is quite large, wide enough to sit comfortably without feeling constrained. When converted into a bed, thick mattress toppers and crisp, 600-thread-count white linens create a sleep space that feels genuinely inviting. The airline has built a reputation for one of the softest beds in the skies.
The cabin's color palette leans into sophisticated greens and soft neutral colors, encouraging calm rather than stimulation. The cabin lighting remains gentle throughout the flight, minimizing harsh contrasts. Passengers can choose their meal ahead of time and served at your desired time. Cathay Pacific takes beverages seriously with an onboard wine cellar with cabin crew who all take part in sommelier training. Wines are selected from all around the world, including from multiple regions in China.
Crew members move quietly but attentively through the cabin, anticipating passengers' needs without hovering. Bramford amenity kits ensure that travel essentials are in place. Cathay Pacific's other cabin classes deserve a mention as well. The airline is regarded as having one of the most premiem and comfy economy class cabins while the Aria Suites — ultra-luxury business class suites — offer plenty of space, 24-inch 4K screens, and lie-flat seats.
8. Turkish Airlines: a restaurant experience above the clouds
Turkish Airlines places hospitality at the center of its premium experience. On long-haul routes, onboard chefs assemble and present dishes in the cabin as part of the airline's Flying Chef program, adding a human touch that feels increasingly rare at cruising altitude. The presence of a chef in a tall white hat brings a sense of theater without excess.
Colorful mezze platters arrive layered with texture, and features snack like olives, grilled vegetables, dips. Platters are served with warm bread, inspired by one of the world's oldest baking traditions. Next arrives seafood or slow-cooked meats, all plated with care. Aromas linger gently, transforming the cabin into something that feels closer to a restaurant than an airplane cabin.
The pacing allows space between courses, encouraging passengers to enjoy their meal rather than rush through it. Seating is comfortable and thoughtfully designed, but it is the focus on culinary culture that defines the journey. Turkish Airlines turns dining into a focal point, framing the flight as a restaurant in the sky.
9. Japan Airlines: culinary precision and quiet comfort
Japan Airlines blends spacious suites with service that feels carefully choreographed. Every interaction is deliberate, from the way bedding is arranged to the timing of beverage refills. The atmosphere remains composed throughout the journey. With one of the largest seats around, the Japan Airlines International First Class on the A350-1000 sets the bar for luxury comfort in the air.
Meals highlight seasonal Japanese ingredients presented in courses that reflect balance and symmetry. Menus are created under the supervision of select chefs, and passengers can choose their meal options before the flight. Plates arrive arranged with attention to proportion and color, encouraging passengers to pause before taking the first bite. Beverage offerings are also carefully selected under the supervision of masters, such as Shingo Gokan from SG Group. His bars have won numerous accolades, including spots on multiple 50 Best Bars lists.
In the air, the cabin lighting remains a dimmer evening cabin profile, creating an environment designed for rest without feeling dark. The lighting can also be controlled by the control tablet next to the seat if desired. Nothing feels overstated. The luxury is embodied in a smooth, deliberate experience that feels reliable from departure to arrival.
10. Lufthansa: a signature caviar ritual at cruising altitude
Lufthansa's first-class experience includes a signature caviar service presented from a dedicated trolley. Garnishes are arranged precisely, and Champagne is poured table side in a moment that feels ceremonial without becoming theatrical.
The airline's newer Allegris First Class Suites introduce updated privacy features and refined finishes, adding a modern layer to a traditionally disciplined aesthetic. Lines are clean, materials restrained, and the cabin layout emphasizes structure. Whether the goal is relaxation or work, the suite's layout is designed to support every need. When it is time to get some sleep, the seat can be converted to a comfortable bed that is more than two meters long.
Service feels efficient yet attentive. The meal service draws comparisons to Michelin-starred dining. The quality of the food, the wine pairings chosen by top sommeliers, and the attentive service can make it easy to forget that the aircraft is mid-flight. Meals can even be served at a time that suits the passenger's wishes.
11. Virgin Atlantic: a glamorous social space in the sky
Virgin Atlantic injects personality into long-haul travel. Upper Class cabins include social areas where passengers can gather for drinks, introducing movement and energy into what is often a static experience. The bar becomes a space for conversation rather than isolation. On select flights, tasting experiences are offered in the lounge.
Mood lighting shifts subtly throughout the flight, casting the cabin in purples and pinks that feel closer to a boutique hotel lounge than a traditional aircraft interior. Seating remains comfortable and contemporary, with finishes that feel sleek without being austere. When it is time for sleep, the seat will convert into a fully flat bed that will help provide some rest before arrival.
Service interactions carry warmth and a touch of playfulness. Rather than cultivating hushed exclusivity, Virgin Atlantic's Upper Class creates an atmosphere that comes across as stylish and social. The flight becomes part of the celebration rather than a quiet interlude.
12. Air Tahiti Nui: Polynesian ambiance before arrival
Air Tahiti Nui sets a distinct mood from the moment passengers step onboard. Cabins glow in shades inspired by the South Pacific, such as turquoise and deep blue tones that subtly echo the islands' crystalline lagoon waters and pristine sandy beaches.
In Poerava Business Class, bedding is plush and layered thoughtfully for long transpacific crossings. The Parallel Diamond Collins Aerospace seats offer a full lie-flat sleeping experience. Service feels warm and welcoming, just like the hospitality typically associated with French Polynesia itself. Wi-Fi is available in the Poerava cabin to keep passengers connected on their journey.
Rather than focusing solely on technical upgrades or hardware innovation, Air Tahiti Nui leans into atmosphere. Its entire fleet consists of Boeing 787-9s, called Tahitian Dreamliners. The external design is very intentional with Polynesian tattoos and two red lines for the French Polynesian flag. The lighting, color palette, and service style gently transition travelers toward vacation mode long before the aircraft descends over the islands. The flight becomes the first chapter of your adventure.
13. Methodology
To compile this list, we reviewed each airline's most recent premium cabin descriptions, fleet updates, and onboard service details directly from official airline sources. We didn't focus on price, brand prestige, or loyalty awards, but on airlines that offer distinctive in-flight amenities designed to elevate your long-haul travel experience.
We only included airlines with clearly documented, currently operating features, such as enclosed private suites, onboard lounges, chef-led dining, shower spas, or full-length beds. Because amenities and travel classes vary by aircraft type and route, availability may be limited to select long-haul fleets. We did not rank the airlines on this list. Instead, we highlighted airlines that stand out for how they elevate the journey itself.