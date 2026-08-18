Between Springfield And St. Louis Is Illinois' Former Mining City For A Day Trip Full Of Retro Route 66 Charm
With 2026 being the year Route 66 turns 100, there's no better time to go in search of America's Mother Road. It has the weird effect of evoking nostalgia in people who have never seen it nor ever experienced it in its heyday. Perhaps that's because it embodies fundamental human desires — freedom, liberation, exploration — and the belief that somewhere, over there, the grass will surely be greener. Route 66 also brought travelers to many small towns across America that had slid into decline, providing an economic lifeline that industry no longer could. Some of these towns, like Girard, located between Springfield and St. Louis, still preserve reminders of their Route 66 years.
Because Route 66 is so iconic, it's easy to think of it as fixed and immutable. But it was more akin to a meandering river, changing course many times over the years through "realignments." Girard was part of the original alignment that ran along Illinois Highway 4 between 1926 and 1930 before the route was moved further east. From Girard to Nilwood, a section of the original road — built to accommodate post-WWI vehicular traffic, which still included the occasional horse — is preserved and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Though only 5 miles long, driving along it offers insight into the origins of America's most iconic highway.
Girard started as a mill town, but it boomed following the opening of Girard Coal Mine in 1869. Several more mines opened in subsequent decades, with the town employing 600 miners at its peak. As with many old industrial towns, Girard's attractions are throwbacks to days gone by: retro gas stations, red-brick buildings, an old drug store with a soda fountain, and an ice cream parlor with the unabashedly 1950s name of Whirl-A-Whip.
Experiencing Girard's retro charm
Girard is a small town with fewer than 2,000 people, but there's enough history and character to make it a cool day trip or pit stop on your westward road trip from Chicago (where you'll find one of the best Route 66 attractions). Park downtown and explore the town on foot, taking in tree-lined streets, old storefronts and awnings, and rusted relics of the industrial age overlooking the town. Head to the Whirl-A-Whip, open since 1957 and still serving more than 50 ice cream flavors during its summer opening season.
Docs Just Off 66 is arguably the town's coolest attraction. A former drugstore established in 1884, Docs is a cafe-restaurant serving classic American dishes like buffalo chicken salad, turkey sandwiches, ice cream floats, and sundaes. It also has an extensive beer menu (bottled and canned) and a happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Its most interesting feature is the soda fountain, which, along with some of the interior furnishings, dates back to 1929 and is still in use. Using carbonated water and syrups, Docs makes soda the old-school way, so you can quench your thirst on the same refreshments enjoyed by those early Route 66 travelers.
You can easily visit Girard from Springfield, a bustling Route 66 stop with quirky attractions and rich history. It's only 40 minutes away by car. There's a campsite near Otter Lake just outside town for those who'd prefer to stay. Called Hidden Ridge, it offers a canvas tent with a queen-sized bed, a hot shower, and flush toilets, but its Facebook page states that the site is currently transitioning to treehouse stays. Reviews of Hidden Ridge are almost unanimously positive, with 4.98 stars on Airbnb.