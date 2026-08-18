Between Springfield And St. Louis Is Illinois' Former Mining City For A Day Trip Full Of Retro Route 66 Charm

With 2026 being the year Route 66 turns 100, there's no better time to go in search of America's Mother Road. It has the weird effect of evoking nostalgia in people who have never seen it nor ever experienced it in its heyday. Perhaps that's because it embodies fundamental human desires — freedom, liberation, exploration — and the belief that somewhere, over there, the grass will surely be greener. Route 66 also brought travelers to many small towns across America that had slid into decline, providing an economic lifeline that industry no longer could. Some of these towns, like Girard, located between Springfield and St. Louis, still preserve reminders of their Route 66 years.

Because Route 66 is so iconic, it's easy to think of it as fixed and immutable. But it was more akin to a meandering river, changing course many times over the years through "realignments." Girard was part of the original alignment that ran along Illinois Highway 4 between 1926 and 1930 before the route was moved further east. From Girard to Nilwood, a section of the original road — built to accommodate post-WWI vehicular traffic, which still included the occasional horse — is preserved and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Though only 5 miles long, driving along it offers insight into the origins of America's most iconic highway.

Girard started as a mill town, but it boomed following the opening of Girard Coal Mine in 1869. Several more mines opened in subsequent decades, with the town employing 600 miners at its peak. As with many old industrial towns, Girard's attractions are throwbacks to days gone by: retro gas stations, red-brick buildings, an old drug store with a soda fountain, and an ice cream parlor with the unabashedly 1950s name of Whirl-A-Whip.