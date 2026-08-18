America's Most Outdoorsy State In 2026 Isn't Montana Or California
For decades, outdoor enthusiasts in America had a familiar dilemma: explore the famous national parks of California, or venture to Montana, where endless skies and rugged mountain peaks define Big Sky Country. While other states have their fair share of great outdoor destinations, these two states have long dominated headlines and consistently earned top spots when it comes to ranking which state offers the best outdoor adventures. Yet in 2026, both the Golden State and the Treasure State were surpassed by Wyoming, an underdog with equally breathtaking scenery and wild landscapes.
The state claimed its top ranking in two separate online publications. RV rental company RVezy (via Travel + Leisure) found that Wyoming scored at or near the top of its metrics for outdoor recreation, including factors like access to national parks and hiking trails. Meanwhile, Wander, a luxury vacation rental company, ranked the state as the best in America for an adventure vacation, placing it ahead of Alaska, Montana, and other rugged hotspots on its 2026 American Adventure Index. Together, these accolades have solidified Wyoming's reputation as a premier destination for those seeking true outdoor adventure.
Here's why Wyoming is America's top outdoor destination
It's easy to see why Wyoming earned the No. 1 spot for outdoor experiences. While Yellowstone and Grand Tetons have long been the state's major draws, Wyoming's outdoor appeal goes well beyond these iconic sites. Miles of horseback riding trails, rugged hiking routes, and sweeping open landscapes provide visitors with the same diverse adventures found in California and Montana, minus the crowds (Wyoming is one of the least-visited states in America). According to the state's official tourism website, Wyoming has over 18 million acres of public land, including its two national parks. Then there are Wyoming's 12 state parks, which are equally impressive and more affordable than the national parks, with day passes going for $7 per day per car for residents and $12 for non-residents (as of this writing). Some of Wyoming's more notable state parks include Guernsey State Park, a 6,000-acre park that features hiking trails built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, along with swimming and boating opportunities within the Guernsey Reservoir; and Keyhole State Park, one of the state's most underrated, featuring a nearly 15,000-acre reservoir perfect for paddlers.
Beyond its national and state parks, Wyoming offers a wide range of other outdoor attractions and activities. In the winter, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and ice climbing are popular activities, while in the warmer months, residents and visitors enjoy rock climbing, paddling, and horseback riding. Wyoming's scenic byways give travelers dramatic views of the state's landscape, from the forests along Snowy Range Road (State Highway 130), which was the second byway of its kind created in America, to the towering rock formations lining the Flaming Gorge-Green River Basin Scenic Byway. With its abundance of affordable and stunning outdoor attractions, it's no wonder Wyoming has also been called one of the best U.S. states to retire.