America's Most Outdoorsy State In 2026 Isn't Montana Or California

For decades, outdoor enthusiasts in America had a familiar dilemma: explore the famous national parks of California, or venture to Montana, where endless skies and rugged mountain peaks define Big Sky Country. While other states have their fair share of great outdoor destinations, these two states have long dominated headlines and consistently earned top spots when it comes to ranking which state offers the best outdoor adventures. Yet in 2026, both the Golden State and the Treasure State were surpassed by Wyoming, an underdog with equally breathtaking scenery and wild landscapes.

The state claimed its top ranking in two separate online publications. RV rental company RVezy (via Travel + Leisure) found that Wyoming scored at or near the top of its metrics for outdoor recreation, including factors like access to national parks and hiking trails. Meanwhile, Wander, a luxury vacation rental company, ranked the state as the best in America for an adventure vacation, placing it ahead of Alaska, Montana, and other rugged hotspots on its 2026 American Adventure Index. Together, these accolades have solidified Wyoming's reputation as a premier destination for those seeking true outdoor adventure.