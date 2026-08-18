Near Corpus Christi Is Texas' Underrated Gulf Coast City With Fresh Seafood, A Walkable Downtown, And Fishing
The beaches of the Texas Gulf Coast are one of America's best-kept secrets. Unlike the more publicized shores of Florida and California, these beaches often fly under the national radar and are primarily known as regional destinations.
While Texas beaches have yet to shine nationally, they have long been a favorite getaway for Texans hoping to escape the summer heat of inland cities and towns. Port Aransas, in particular, is known for its fishing and laid-back beaches. But before you cross over the Redfish Bay Causeway to reach the beach, it's worth taking the time to explore its sibling on the other side of the bay: Aransas Pass, located in San Patricio County, with a population of just shy of 9,000 residents.
Situated 21 miles north of Corpus Christi and founded in 1909, Aransas Pass' identity has long been tied to the water. Fishing and shrimping are a way of life in this town. The Aransas Pass of today still offers fresh seafood, has a quaint, walkable downtown, and, as a bonus, is home to the first paddling trail in the Lone Star State.
Aransas Pass is an angler's paradise
Aransas Pass, like most of the Texas Gulf Coast, is a place that's nearly synonymous with fishing, and there are plenty of areas where anglers can cast a line. The town is a home base for a number of charter fishing excursions that take anglers on offshore trips. One of the best-reviewed charters is Murky Water, which has a 5-star rating across 34 reviews on Fishing Booker.
The charter tour fits five people on a 22-foot Kenner bay boat, with two packages to choose from. The five-hour trip ($550) takes guests to the channel's flats, while the eight-hour trip ($750) heads to the bay's shallow waters and channel jetties. Both trips offer an opportunity to learn numerous fishing techniques and target species such as sheepshead and speckled trout.
For visitors looking to stay on land, there are a number of areas in Aransas Pass that are great for shoreline fishing. Conn Brown Harbor Point Park in downtown Aransas Pass is home to seawalls and a pier for fishing right on the bay. There are also many fishing spots along the Redfish Bay Causeway, the bridge that connects Aransas Pass to Port Aransas. The causeway has numerous areas where cars can exit and fish from its shoreline. The town also celebrates its fishing heritage every June with the Shrimporree, a festival that features live music, rides, seafood cook-offs, and lots and lots of shrimp dishes.
Aransas Pass is more than just fishing
While visitors come to Aransas Pass to see what they can catch, the town offers much more than fishing. The palm tree-laden downtown has the same vibe as other Texas small towns, where visitors can park on South Commercial Street and walk it end to end, exploring homey mom-and-pop shops and restaurants lining the town's commercial spine. One such business is the Bakery Cafe, which has been serving breakfast and lunch staples to Aransas Pass residents since 1929. For fishing supplies and essentials, the Texas grocery chain H-E-B is right across the street from the Bakery Cafe.
With a fishing identity as strong as the one in Aransas Pass, this is a town that's packed with good seafood restaurants. Situated on Conn Brown Harbor is Coasters, a seafood restaurant where visitors can indulge in fresh seafood and enjoy Happy Hour specials. On the southern edge of downtown lies Mickey's Bar and Grill, a two-story seafood house that serves fresh seafood caught from the bay and the Gulf, with an outdoor seating area perfect for enjoying fresh shrimp and fish with views of the channel.
For outdoor recreation that doesn't involve fishing, visitors can bring their kayaks and traverse the Lighthouse Lakes Paddling Trail. The first paddling trail created in the state, this excursion features four loops that wind through the diverse ecosystem of the Coastal Bend. Paddlers will go through a large black mangrove estuary, seagrass flats ideal for bird watching, and pass the Lydia Ann Lighthouse, a brick lighthouse that began operations in 1857 and was decommissioned in 1952. After visiting Aransas Pass, take a drive across the Redfish Bay Causeway to visit Port Aransas, considered the "Fishing Capital of Texas" and known for its pristine beaches. Alternatively, if you want a more urban beach adventure, take a drive south down U.S. Highway 181 to explore Corpus Christi, the "Sparkling City by the sea," offering great seafood and family-friendly attractions.