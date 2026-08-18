Near Corpus Christi Is Texas' Underrated Gulf Coast City With Fresh Seafood, A Walkable Downtown, And Fishing

The beaches of the Texas Gulf Coast are one of America's best-kept secrets. Unlike the more publicized shores of Florida and California, these beaches often fly under the national radar and are primarily known as regional destinations.

While Texas beaches have yet to shine nationally, they have long been a favorite getaway for Texans hoping to escape the summer heat of inland cities and towns. Port Aransas, in particular, is known for its fishing and laid-back beaches. But before you cross over the Redfish Bay Causeway to reach the beach, it's worth taking the time to explore its sibling on the other side of the bay: Aransas Pass, located in San Patricio County, with a population of just shy of 9,000 residents.

Situated 21 miles north of Corpus Christi and founded in 1909, Aransas Pass' identity has long been tied to the water. Fishing and shrimping are a way of life in this town. The Aransas Pass of today still offers fresh seafood, has a quaint, walkable downtown, and, as a bonus, is home to the first paddling trail in the Lone Star State.