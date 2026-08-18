This Hidden Oasis Between Rockford And Madison On The State Border Has Trails, River Views, And Scenic Bluffs

Finding undiscovered gems in the great outdoors is one of the best feelings in the world. Without people stomping around and elbowing you out of the way to get the best photos, it's like finding your own little slice of paradise. Just a 30-minute drive from Rockford, Illinois, and an hour south of Madison, Wisconsin, is Colored Sands Forest Preserve. With fewer than 30 reviews on Google Maps and under 150 reviews on AllTrails, you may just have this hidden oasis all to yourself when you visit.

This 306-acre forest preserve sits just south of the Wisconsin border on the Lower Sugar River Watershed, which provides flood protection and recreation opportunities. Within Colored Sands, the Sugar River cuts through old dunes deposited after the last glaciers passed through, over 450 million years ago. Over time, trees, shrubs, and other vegetation have become established in the sandy soil, but remains of the dunes can still be seen.

Scenic eroded bluffs peek out along the riverbank, and there's even a 40-foot sand bluff, cut in half by the river, which exposes the sedimentary layers. These formations are called St. Peter's sandstone, locally known as colored sands — hence the name of the preserve.