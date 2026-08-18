Near Oklahoma City Is A Charming Route 66 Suburb With A Quaint Downtown Full Of Antiques And Free Festivals

As one of the U.S.' first continuous national highways, the iconic Route 66 established a road trip culture that turned long drives into adventure and personal freedom. While it no longer exists as a single national highway, most of the original road is still functional today — with Oklahoma home to the longest drivable stretch at over 400 miles. Before winding its way to Oklahoma City, the highway traverses the charming suburb of Bethany. Featuring a warm community and quaint downtown area full of antique shops, this destination is just a short drive from Oklahoma City.

There's no mistaking that the Mother Road crosses through Bethany, as the downtown district makes sure that every visitor knows it. With a number of murals depicting local landmarks and the legendary Route 66 sign, the suburb leans heavily into its history, combined with a nostalgic roadside feel. It also celebrates its identity with free-to-enter yearly festivals — one standout event being dedicated to the national highway. The annual Bethany 66 Festival is a family-friendly affair that takes place downtown, where you can attend car shows, shop for handmade souvenirs, and listen to live music. Other downtown events include the Bethany Fall Festival and the Boom Parade and Fireworks.

When you're not basking in retro Americana, Downtown Bethany is a great place for antiquing. Whether you go treasure hunting at a local favorite spot or an ice-skating rink-turned-vintage market, there are a couple of stores that patrons call must-visit. Since it's a suburb of Oklahoma City, you can easily get to Bethany from the center in 20 minutes. The drive from Tulsa takes about one hour and 40 minutes. As for where to stay, you can book a room at Quality Inn and Suites or opt for other hotels in West Oklahoma City.