Near Oklahoma City Is A Charming Route 66 Suburb With A Quaint Downtown Full Of Antiques And Free Festivals
As one of the U.S.' first continuous national highways, the iconic Route 66 established a road trip culture that turned long drives into adventure and personal freedom. While it no longer exists as a single national highway, most of the original road is still functional today — with Oklahoma home to the longest drivable stretch at over 400 miles. Before winding its way to Oklahoma City, the highway traverses the charming suburb of Bethany. Featuring a warm community and quaint downtown area full of antique shops, this destination is just a short drive from Oklahoma City.
There's no mistaking that the Mother Road crosses through Bethany, as the downtown district makes sure that every visitor knows it. With a number of murals depicting local landmarks and the legendary Route 66 sign, the suburb leans heavily into its history, combined with a nostalgic roadside feel. It also celebrates its identity with free-to-enter yearly festivals — one standout event being dedicated to the national highway. The annual Bethany 66 Festival is a family-friendly affair that takes place downtown, where you can attend car shows, shop for handmade souvenirs, and listen to live music. Other downtown events include the Bethany Fall Festival and the Boom Parade and Fireworks.
When you're not basking in retro Americana, Downtown Bethany is a great place for antiquing. Whether you go treasure hunting at a local favorite spot or an ice-skating rink-turned-vintage market, there are a couple of stores that patrons call must-visit. Since it's a suburb of Oklahoma City, you can easily get to Bethany from the center in 20 minutes. The drive from Tulsa takes about one hour and 40 minutes. As for where to stay, you can book a room at Quality Inn and Suites or opt for other hotels in West Oklahoma City.
Hit up antique stores in Downtown Bethany
The classic retro vibe is all over Downtown Bethany, be it the murals showing its connection to Route 66 or the antique shops scattered throughout the area. For an unconventional antique shopping experience, make your way to The Rink Gallery Vintage Marketplace. Situated in a former ice-skating rink, this is a well-rated spot with a solid variety of vintage goodies. From colorful glassware and old-fashioned furniture to second-hand reads and smaller knick-knacks, there's a lot of inventory to browse through. Customers frequently praise the friendly team and fair pricing, so make sure to leave room in your bags for some interesting finds.
Another antiquing place to check out in the downtown district is Apple Tree Antique Gallery. Here, you'll be looking through a vast collection of memorabilia, furniture, teaware, and other items curated by more than 65 vendors. In addition to antiques, the shop features rotating seasonal and holiday displays. Several people have said they've found unique pieces here, and the complimentary coffee and cookies are a hit with them.
If you haven't had enough retail therapy, head to Eden Antique Emporium for more shopping. Boasting a 4.5 rating on Google Maps, this establishment has a diverse selection of vintage collectibles, retro kitsch, and quirky decorative items. The space brings together different eras, textures, and aesthetics, with one person saying that it's "very neatly organized and easy to maneuver." The friendly customer service adds to the emporium's charm, too. Besides antiques, you can also shop for pre-loved clothing at consignment stores like Love Thrifting and the non-profit Hand and Heart Thrift Center. You can expect the same sort of trip in another underrated Oklahoma town — Purcell, a treasure trove of antique stores and old-country charm just 50 minutes away.
Check out the free festivals in Bethany
Since Bethany sits right on Route 66, embracing that heritage is a natural choice — and the city does that with its Route 66 Festival. Each year on the Saturday that kicks off Memorial Day Weekend, the community gathers for the Bethany 66 Festival. This free-to-enter event offers an array of celebrations, like auto shows, kids' activities, live music, and more. Check out rows of vintage cars, trucks, and motorcycles, followed by watching the afternoon awards ceremony. While you're enjoying the atmosphere, you can sample bites from local food trucks that range from carnival treats to full meals. For more getaways with Route 66 history, visit Weatherford, Oklahoma's charming "Space City" that's just over an hour west of Bethany.
The Bethany Boom Parade and Fireworks, on the other hand, is held every July 4th, with parades, block parties, and of course, fireworks. The parade kicks off its festivities in the morning, with people marching toward Eldon Lyon Park. As expected, there's lots of food and music throughout the free-to-attend event, with a fireworks show wrapping it up with a bang.
These aren't the only free festivals in the city. When the season changes, the Bethany Fall Festival is the next annual event that locals prep for. Also free to enter, this festival is centered around Halloween celebrations, with trick-or-treating, elaborate costumes, and more fun activities. You can challenge your friends and family with sidewalk games, or even walk away a winner with special prizes handed out during raffles. You'll be collecting delicious treats and loads of candy as you go from one spot to the other. If you like to plan your trips around similar events, the underrated city of Chickasha is a hidden gem brimming with unique festivals just 50 minutes away.