Forget Florida, Retire To Mississippi's Own 'Lauderdale' With A Vibrant City And Endless Outdoor Fun
Florida has long been a popular place for retirees to settle down and enjoy their golden years, drawn by its warm sunshine and pristine beaches. But Florida's sheen has worn off recently. According to 2025 data from moving marketplace HireAHelper, almost as many Americans aged 65 or older leaving the state as moving to it. The top 10 states with the highest net gain of retirees in 2025 don't even include Florida. But coming in at No. 10 is Mississippi, America's catfish capital and birthplace of the blues. If you feel drawn to this state, it's worthwhile checking out Lauderdale County, a historic and hospitable region very different from Florida's Fort Lauderdale.
Lauderdale County is located in eastern Mississippi and actually hugs the Alabama state line. Centered around Meridian, an important railroad hub in the 1800s, the county has become a diverse region with tight-knit communities, historic architecture, proud music and art traditions, and a range of outdoor events and natural areas for slowing down while hiking, fishing, camping, and boating. All these attributes, plus access to Mississippi's retirement income state tax exemptions, make Lauderdale County a viable option for retirees seeking more space, serenity, and financial security.
Niche gives the county an A- grade for overall livability, which is propped up by Lauderdale's diversity (A), cost of living (A-), and housing (B+). While it lacks nightlife (C+), this may not be as important for retirees as its outdoor activities and weather (both Bs). This isn't an apples-to-apples swap compared to Florida — Lauderdale County won't satisfy any coastal longings you have for your retirement. However, it can provide a lot of outdoor recreation while keeping you connected and entertained in its main city.
Culture and entertainment in Meridian
Lauderdale is a relatively small county and only has one major city, called Meridian, but it's a history-lover's paradise full of outdoor adventure, art, and shops. Compared to other cities around the country, Meridian comes in on the smaller side with just over 33,000 people. Despite this, it still manages to maintain a vibrant atmosphere thanks to its music, art, dining, and shopping scenes. Live shows are a given here, including plays and concerts at the circa-1928 Temple Theatre. You can also watch Broadway-esque productions at Meridian Little Theatre, such as "Elf," "Cinderella," and "Finding Neverland."
More time in retirement might mean more time for enjoying live music. If that's your persuasion, Meridian stages classical music performances by the Meridian Symphony Orchestra at the MSU Riley Center. The city also brings art, music, and community together at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience (known locally as The MAX). The space welcomes all ages to share in art through immersive experiences, painting workshops, artist conversations, writers' meetups, a free night market with live music, and numerous other events.
Part of Meridian's vibrancy comes from its commitment to preserving its past and honoring the people and stories that have helped it grow. Two of the city's most prominent historical attractions are the Civil Rights and Civil War trails. The Civil Rights Trail takes you from the African American Business District all around Meridian while imparting information about the movement and its prominent locations and figures through QR codes. The Civil War Trail leads you to significant buildings, sites, and cemeteries where much of Mississippi's history from this time remains. The Jimmie Rodgers Museum is also worth visiting if you love country music. It contains memorabilia from Jimmie Rodgers' life and the city's railroad era.
Retirement meets the outdoors in Lauderdale County
Meridian has a lot going for it, but it's also one of the most humid cities in America. Fortunately, Lauderdale County has various natural playgrounds where you can escape the heat with freshwater lakes and shaded trails. The 3,300-acre Bonita Lakes Park is only a 10-minute drive from downtown Meridian. The park's biggest draws are its lakes, which provide a tranquil space for fishing, paddling, swimming, and boating. You can also hike, bike, or ride on horseback around the lakes, following a 7-mile loop with numerous adjoining trails. Some of these have workout stations, which are convenient for retirees wanting to stay fit.
If you want to really escape amongst nature, you can venture about 20 minutes south of Meridian to Clarkco State Park, located just outside of Lauderdale County. It recently had a grand 2026 reopening with updated campgrounds and accommodations, making it a great option for a weekend or midweek getaway. Retirees can boat and fish in Clarkco Lake, play tennis and pickleball, tackle the 18-hole disc golf course, and explore 14 miles of hiking and biking trails through preserved Mississippi forest and ecosystems.
You can fly into Lauderdale County by landing at Meridian Regional Airport (MEI), which has direct flights from Houston and regular connections to Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, and other major U.S. cities. You can also drive here in about 90 minutes from Jackson or just under three hours from Montgomery in Alabama. The majority of hotels in the county are located in Meridian, spread out along Interstate 20. If Lauderdale County doesn't appeal, you could head about two hours north to Aberdeen, Mississippi's underrated retirement city with a walkable downtown and peaceful lake.