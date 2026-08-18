Forget Florida, Retire To Mississippi's Own 'Lauderdale' With A Vibrant City And Endless Outdoor Fun

Florida has long been a popular place for retirees to settle down and enjoy their golden years, drawn by its warm sunshine and pristine beaches. But Florida's sheen has worn off recently. According to 2025 data from moving marketplace HireAHelper, almost as many Americans aged 65 or older leaving the state as moving to it. The top 10 states with the highest net gain of retirees in 2025 don't even include Florida. But coming in at No. 10 is Mississippi, America's catfish capital and birthplace of the blues. If you feel drawn to this state, it's worthwhile checking out Lauderdale County, a historic and hospitable region very different from Florida's Fort Lauderdale.

Lauderdale County is located in eastern Mississippi and actually hugs the Alabama state line. Centered around Meridian, an important railroad hub in the 1800s, the county has become a diverse region with tight-knit communities, historic architecture, proud music and art traditions, and a range of outdoor events and natural areas for slowing down while hiking, fishing, camping, and boating. All these attributes, plus access to Mississippi's retirement income state tax exemptions, make Lauderdale County a viable option for retirees seeking more space, serenity, and financial security.

Niche gives the county an A- grade for overall livability, which is propped up by Lauderdale's diversity (A), cost of living (A-), and housing (B+). While it lacks nightlife (C+), this may not be as important for retirees as its outdoor activities and weather (both Bs). This isn't an apples-to-apples swap compared to Florida — Lauderdale County won't satisfy any coastal longings you have for your retirement. However, it can provide a lot of outdoor recreation while keeping you connected and entertained in its main city.