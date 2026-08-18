Between San Francisco And Modesto Is A Scenic California City With Golf Greens, Tasty Eats, And Trails
Spanning 7,000 square miles and encompassing nine counties, Northern California's greater San Francisco Bay region is chock full of travel-worthy destinations. While the powerhouse cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose are major draws, visitors should also expand their travel horizon to the Bay Area's smaller locales. One destination that's ripe for visitor experiences is scenic San Ramon, a city known for golfing, delicious food delights, and hiking.
With the 3,849-foot-high Mount Diablo peeking above it, Contra Costa County's San Ramon is nestled within a picturesque valley of curving hills and oak trees. You'll find it 36 miles southeast from San Francisco and 60 miles west of Modesto in the East Bay region. The area that the city occupies was once part of rancho land grants issued by Mexico in 1833. American settlers followed in 1850. Full incorporation didn't take place until much later, in 1983. San Ramon's present-day population is approximately 86,000 residents.
A scenic city of 18.5 square miles, San Ramon has 59 parks and 3,500 acres of open space, with Mt Diablo visible at various vantage points. Located just 24 miles away from Oakland International Airport, San Ramon offers plenty of outdoor recreation and can be explored readily, thanks to year-round moderate weather. The annual Art and Wind Festival, held in Central Park on Memorial Day weekend, is another way to experience the open air. The event boasts kite flying demonstrations, art, music, and food. With ample opportunities for a round of golf, a scenic trek, and diverse dining, San Ramon provides an ideal East Bay area stop for travelers.
Diverse Dining and golfing in San Ramon
The 300,000-square-foot City Center Bishop Ranch serves as a downtown hub with a public square, shopping opportunities, and 24 dining establishments. It's also site of the year-round San Ramon Farmer's Market held on Saturday mornings.
Among the various eateries is the Turkish-themed Meyhouse San Ramon & Jazz Club, which has a 4.7 Google rating. According to one reviewer, "The Turkish food is the real deal; deeply authentic, thoughtfully prepared, and bursting with flavors that transport you straight to Istanbul." For folks who want a taste of New Orleans in California, the Cajun-inspired spot Clementine's offers classic comfort food and Southern dishes. A Google reviewer shares, "There's just something magical about Clementine's. The wait staff are amazing, the decor and ambience is very friendly and comforting, the food is fresh, the kitchen is fast and they're very attentive, highly recommend." For Thai food and Asian fusion, there's One House Bistro, which is rated highly on Google. As one patron describes, "The most wonderful presentation, choice, service, and of course taste. I loved the place and the decor, too."
If you're looking to hit the links, there are three 18-hole courses within the city: Bridges Golf Club, Canyon Lakes Golf Course and Brewery, and San Ramon Golf Club. Bridges GC was designed by PGA legend Johnny Miller and is known for challenging tees and a hilly landscape. Canyon Lakes is noted for its mountain and lake views along with an on-site microbrewery and restaurant. San Ramon GC is a tree-lined and walkable course featuring an island green on the 9th hole.
Exploor the outdoors in San Ramon
Get outdoors by exploring the 46 miles of the San Ramon trail system, as highlighted with maps on the City of San Ramon's trail and open space web page. From April through September, the city offers a Trails Challenge where participants can complete the designated hikes and potentially receive a prize. The Parks & Community Services Department also offers free guided hikes for the public.
The 3-mile moderate Alamo Creek Trail, which is bike- and dog-friendly, departs from the Dougherty Station Community Center, and runs to Piccadilly Square Park and intersects with other trailhead points. Iron Horse Regional Trail is a 32-mile-long multi-use pathway which runs along the former Southern Pacific rail line and links nine cities and Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) options. An easy 3-mile section runs through San Ramon and the golf course with panoramic vistas of Mt. Diablo for bikers, hikers, equestrians, and wheelchairs. The full route currently ends in Pleasanton, a thriving suburb with parks and a vibrant art scene.
You can also venture to the 806-acre Bishop Ranch Open Space Preserve for a series of four trails. Among them is the moderate 5.1-mile-long Bishop Ranch Regional Open Space Loop, whose highlights include wildflowers and wildlife. According to AlTtrails, the 6,050-acre Las Trampas Wilderness Regional Preserve offers 42 scenic routes of varying lengths and difficulty levels. For those up to a hiking challenge, the Las Trampas Ridge Loop is a 15.7-mile-long journey with a 3,562-foot elevation gain, leading to summit views. If you want to explore nearby areas, you can head 9 miles away from the city to Alamo, a wealthy California suburb with picturesque parks. San Ramon's neighbor to the north, Danville, is an underrated town with exceptional eats and specialty shops.