Between San Francisco And Modesto Is A Scenic California City With Golf Greens, Tasty Eats, And Trails

Spanning 7,000 square miles and encompassing nine counties, Northern California's greater San Francisco Bay region is chock full of travel-worthy destinations. While the powerhouse cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose are major draws, visitors should also expand their travel horizon to the Bay Area's smaller locales. One destination that's ripe for visitor experiences is scenic San Ramon, a city known for golfing, delicious food delights, and hiking.

With the 3,849-foot-high Mount Diablo peeking above it, Contra Costa County's San Ramon is nestled within a picturesque valley of curving hills and oak trees. You'll find it 36 miles southeast from San Francisco and 60 miles west of Modesto in the East Bay region. The area that the city occupies was once part of rancho land grants issued by Mexico in 1833. American settlers followed in 1850. Full incorporation didn't take place until much later, in 1983. San Ramon's present-day population is approximately 86,000 residents.

A scenic city of 18.5 square miles, San Ramon has 59 parks and 3,500 acres of open space, with Mt Diablo visible at various vantage points. Located just 24 miles away from Oakland International Airport, San Ramon offers plenty of outdoor recreation and can be explored readily, thanks to year-round moderate weather. The annual Art and Wind Festival, held in Central Park on Memorial Day weekend, is another way to experience the open air. The event boasts kite flying demonstrations, art, music, and food. With ample opportunities for a round of golf, a scenic trek, and diverse dining, San Ramon provides an ideal East Bay area stop for travelers.