Between St. Louis And Evansville Is Illinois' Pretty Recreation Area With An Artificial Lake And Camping Spots

Sometimes you just need to get away from it all and find a little recuperation amongst nature. If you're looking for such a place within Illinois, you can find it about 90 miles from St. Louis in Missouri or just over 100 miles from Evansville if you're coming from Indiana. Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area (SRA) is one of Illinois' numerous outdoor spaces that are part of its State Parks Great Parks initiative. But this one has something most others don't: a big artificial lake.

The 3,300-acre park sits on the 19,000-acre Rend Lake, a human-made reservoir. These two environments combined create a picturesque recreation area with opportunities for outdoor adventures on land and water. The scenery is also quite charming, with thin groves of trees spread across the grassy shoreline overlooking the calm lake under a big, blue sky. In some sections, small sandy shorelines meet the water. In others, wild animals roam among the foliage. But Wayne Fitzgerrell SRA might be most stunning come sunset, when pink, orange, and purple hues spread vast and vibrant across the sky.

"Very pretty, quiet, and full of nature. Lots of deer, turkeys, and yes, skunks. [The] lake is huge and great for boaters and kayaking," one visitor wrote in a Google review, where Wayne Fitzgerrell SRA has a 4.5-star rating from nearly a thousand reviews (at the time of writing). The park also once had a resort overlooking the water, but it has closed indefinitely and has become an eyesore for some visitors. That said, it's not an issue for the majority of those who come here, with travelers continuing to praise Wayne Fitzgerrell SRA's peaceful natural setting and recreational opportunities that surround it.