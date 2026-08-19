Between St. Louis And Evansville Is Illinois' Pretty Recreation Area With An Artificial Lake And Camping Spots
Sometimes you just need to get away from it all and find a little recuperation amongst nature. If you're looking for such a place within Illinois, you can find it about 90 miles from St. Louis in Missouri or just over 100 miles from Evansville if you're coming from Indiana. Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area (SRA) is one of Illinois' numerous outdoor spaces that are part of its State Parks Great Parks initiative. But this one has something most others don't: a big artificial lake.
The 3,300-acre park sits on the 19,000-acre Rend Lake, a human-made reservoir. These two environments combined create a picturesque recreation area with opportunities for outdoor adventures on land and water. The scenery is also quite charming, with thin groves of trees spread across the grassy shoreline overlooking the calm lake under a big, blue sky. In some sections, small sandy shorelines meet the water. In others, wild animals roam among the foliage. But Wayne Fitzgerrell SRA might be most stunning come sunset, when pink, orange, and purple hues spread vast and vibrant across the sky.
"Very pretty, quiet, and full of nature. Lots of deer, turkeys, and yes, skunks. [The] lake is huge and great for boaters and kayaking," one visitor wrote in a Google review, where Wayne Fitzgerrell SRA has a 4.5-star rating from nearly a thousand reviews (at the time of writing). The park also once had a resort overlooking the water, but it has closed indefinitely and has become an eyesore for some visitors. That said, it's not an issue for the majority of those who come here, with travelers continuing to praise Wayne Fitzgerrell SRA's peaceful natural setting and recreational opportunities that surround it.
Days on the water at Wayne Fitzgerrell SRA
Rend Lake is a beautiful place for getting out on the water. It's also among the Illinois lakes that are crawling with snakes, so just keep your wits about you when you're fishing, boating, camping, or walking here. The most common sighting is the eastern ribbon snake, which is non-venomous, but you can also encounter venomous copperheads around the shoreline and woodlands. Snakes aside, fishing is a worthwhile pastime here, especially if you have a boat to launch from the recreation area's ramp. Once you're on the water, you have a good chance of reeling in white and black crappie, largemouth bass, catfish, and bluegill. Rend Lake still holds Illinois' black crappie record, so you could be in for a trophy catch.
With so much reservoir to explore, there's a lot of enjoyment to be had simply boating around. Rend Lake Marina is about a 15-minute drive away and offers rentals for pontoon boats, jon boats, and higher-powered fishing and watersport vessels. The lake has decent beaches where you can anchor and go for a dip. South Sandusky Beach is a popular option, thanks to its large sandy shoreline, designated swimming area, and bathroom and picnic facilities.
You can also get out on the water in a kayak or canoe, either by bringing your own or renting one from Black Dog Storage & Kayak Rentals. It offers single and tandem kayaks, which can be used in several areas around the lake, such as Marcum Cove, Sandusky Cove, Jackie Branch, and North Gun Creek. Previous visitors also recommend the little coves around Wayne Fitzgerrell Campground (located in the SRA), which have sandy beaches that make launching easier.
Camping at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area
You can visit Wayne Fitzgerrell SRA just for the day or take your time and link a few days and nights together while camping or RVing here. The recreation area has over 240 powered campsites, including some you can reserve and others that are available on a first-come, first-served basis. It usually costs $20 a night for a powered site, but this can increase to $30 on holiday weekends. You can also pitch a tent at one of the primitive campsites for a significantly reduced rate. One of the best parts about this campsite is it's possible to pull your RV right up to the water's edge for panoramic lake views. Just keep in mind the campsite doesn't have fresh water.
While there, hikers may want to check out the 5.2-mile out-and-back Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park Trail. This moderately difficult route takes you through the recreation area along paved pathways surrounded by trees and, at times, beside Rend Lake. Keep an eye out for wildlife while camping or walking (not just those snakes). People often see great blue herons, bald eagles, red-tailed hawks, waterfowl, white-tailed deer, raccoons, and opossums. If camping isn't your speed, you could stay 50 minutes away in Carbondale, a family-friendly getaway with lakeside fun.
Wayne Fitzgerrell SRA is about a 1.5-hour drive from St. Louis or slightly longer from Evansville in Indiana. You don't have to camp in the recreation area, as Rend Lake has numerous campgrounds scattered around its shoreline. Nearby communities like Benton and Whittington also have hotels and motels if you prefer a more comfortable overnight stay. Those who want to see more Illinois nature can combine Wayne Fitzgerrell SRA with Dixon Springs State Park's wildlife-filled wilderness, waterfalls, and canyons, just an hour away.