These Illinois Lakes Are Crawling With Snakes (Here's Where To Watch Your Step)

Few things ruin an idyllic summer lake day like startling a snake on the trails or seeing the telltale shimmy of a long reptilian body cutting through the water. Thankfully, Illinois is home to only four venomous snakes — timber rattlesnakes, cottonmouths (also known as water moccasins), copperheads, and incredibly rare massasaugas. However, many of the state's 40 snake species hunt and seek shelter in the wetlands and resource-rich areas surrounding the most beautiful lakes in Illinois. These bodies of water serve as habitats for all manner of critters, from the endangered coachwhip to your run-of-the-mill garter snake and everything in between. However, for the snake-adverse, a few lake destinations in Illinois should be avoided at all costs or at least visited with caution.

Before going any further, keep in mind that none of the lakes on this list have a documented infestation problem at the time of writing. These are lakes that have notable snake populations, recorded through surveys, reports, and citizen science. In addition, snakes are vital to overall ecosystem health, and most don't want to come into contact with humans. "Typically, people's experiences with getting bitten are due to an interaction that was inadvertent," explained assistant professor Norman L. Beatty, M.D., FACP to University of Florida Health. "They stumble upon a snake or reach for something without seeing one camouflaged." If a snake crosses your path, give it ample opportunity to exit on its own and avoid reaching into places you can't see while out in nature — especially cool, dark spaces where snakes like to hide.