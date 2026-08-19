On The Outskirts Of Rockford Is A Scenic Illinois Preserve With River Views, Trails, And Fishing
Because Illinois is known mostly for its vibrant city scene dominated by Chicago, outdoor enthusiasts might look elsewhere when planning their next getaway. Even when they do consider the state as a potential destination, many stick to a handful of well-known parks, leaving one scenic gem underexplored. Blackhawk Springs Forest Preserve serves as an expansive forest escape right on the outskirts of Rockford. Spanning almost 630 acres, this densely wooded area comprises both land and water recreation opportunities. It's also named by Tripadvisor as one of the top five attractions to explore in Cherry Valley, with visitors often raving about the beautiful views.
But what to look forward to here, exactly? Water lovers might be happy to learn that the Kishwaukee River runs right along the preserve, providing plenty of angling opportunities, especially if you're a fan of bass fishing. Kayaking and river tubing are on the table, too. For those who want to keep their adventures on dry land, there are miles of scenic trails where you can hike, bike, or jog. Along the way, keep an eye out for woodland wildflowers or mayapples, while birdwatchers can search for the occasional bald eagle or osprey.
Coming here should be easy despite the area's peaceful, intimate feel: Blackhawk Springs Forest Preserve is located under 10 miles southeast of Rockford. Interstates 39 and 90 run nearby, connecting the park to Madison and Milwaukee in less than two hours. Still, Chicago Rockford International Airport is the closest major entryway for those planning to fly to the area, less than a 15-minute drive away. Public transportation transfers can be long and inconvenient, though, so having your own car can be a major perk.
Scenic river views and fishing opportunities in Blackhawk Springs Forest Preserve
One of the standout attractions in Blackhawk Springs is the Kishwaukee River, which Forest Preserves of Winnebago County describes as "glistening" and a "favorite destination in summer." It serves as a picturesque backdrop for the local trail network, with gradual, sloping banks that offer plenty of opportunities for sitting down and watching the water flow by. Visitors constantly compliment the scenic and diverse river views.
This area isn't short on nature attractions, with several nearby state parks for endless outdoor fun around Rockford. But Blackhawk Springs holds its own, partially thanks to the abundant waterfront recreation opportunities that go alongside the pretty landscape. Fishing, in particular, is very popular. Many species, including largemouth bass, rainbow trout, black crappie, and northern pike, can be found here. That said, those looking for 3-to-5-pound catches might have particularly good luck with the local smallmouth bass. Near the river's mouth, however, catfish are a bit more common. Bank fishing is popular thanks to the many shaded spaces along the way. Depending on the area you're visiting, though, water levels can get pretty low, so check state water data for the current streamflow before you go.
The Kishwaukee River also provides visitors with paddling and tubing opportunities. As long as there's no excessive rainfall, the water should be mostly clear, and you can see the fish swimming underneath. When you're ready for a change of pace, drive the half hour to Rockton, a charming Illinois village with a walkable downtown, shops, and nature preserves.
Hiking, biking, and wildlife watching in Blackhawk Springs
Blackhawk Springs Forest Preserve offers visitors an array of activities to enjoy outside the water, too, starting with hiking. The main path stretches 4.5 miles, but it's still relatively easy to complete given that it has very few elevation changes. According to one Google Maps reviewer, "The blue trail is paved, but the green, orange, and red trails are dirt or grass." Along the way, you might see prairie wildflowers, but keep an eye out for poison ivy, too. AllTrails reviewers generally recommend coming here outside of the summer months, which are hot and buggy. Whenever you come, though, make sure to check the weather forecast: Illinois is the unexpected Midwest state with the most tornadoes.
Thanks to the main paved path, biking is pretty popular, too. In fact, weekends can be so filled with cyclists that you might have to reconsider bringing your dog along if they get distracted easily. Other than that, though, the trails are pretty dog-friendly; just remember to keep yours on a leash and be on guard for ticks. The area is well marked, too, and the surrounding scenery includes not only the beautiful river views, but also forests, prairies, bridges, natural springs, and more. You can find a handy trail map on the park website (PDF).
While in Blackhawk Springs, look out for local wildlife, as well. This is a known birding spot, with species you might come across including the Baltimore oriole, American redstart, and a variety of geese. There are other animals known to roam around these parts, too, from chipmunks and voles to deer. If you'd like to continue your explorations, about 25 minutes away you'll find Pecatonica, a rural riverside village with a quaint downtown and outdoor beauty.