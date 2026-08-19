On The Outskirts Of Rockford Is A Scenic Illinois Preserve With River Views, Trails, And Fishing

Because Illinois is known mostly for its vibrant city scene dominated by Chicago, outdoor enthusiasts might look elsewhere when planning their next getaway. Even when they do consider the state as a potential destination, many stick to a handful of well-known parks, leaving one scenic gem underexplored. Blackhawk Springs Forest Preserve serves as an expansive forest escape right on the outskirts of Rockford. Spanning almost 630 acres, this densely wooded area comprises both land and water recreation opportunities. It's also named by Tripadvisor as one of the top five attractions to explore in Cherry Valley, with visitors often raving about the beautiful views.

But what to look forward to here, exactly? Water lovers might be happy to learn that the Kishwaukee River runs right along the preserve, providing plenty of angling opportunities, especially if you're a fan of bass fishing. Kayaking and river tubing are on the table, too. For those who want to keep their adventures on dry land, there are miles of scenic trails where you can hike, bike, or jog. Along the way, keep an eye out for woodland wildflowers or mayapples, while birdwatchers can search for the occasional bald eagle or osprey.

Coming here should be easy despite the area's peaceful, intimate feel: Blackhawk Springs Forest Preserve is located under 10 miles southeast of Rockford. Interstates 39 and 90 run nearby, connecting the park to Madison and Milwaukee in less than two hours. Still, Chicago Rockford International Airport is the closest major entryway for those planning to fly to the area, less than a 15-minute drive away. Public transportation transfers can be long and inconvenient, though, so having your own car can be a major perk.