A Charming Illinois Village Near Rockford Is A Historic Gem With A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And Nature Preserves

Illinois is home to Chicago, the third-largest city in the United States, but it's also home to many scenic villages and small towns where you can escape the hustle and bustle of the big city. One such village is Rockton, offering a walkable and historic downtown and nature preserves.

With a population of under 8,000 people, Rockton earns its small-town vibes. The close-knit community is a suburb of Rockford, the "city of gardens," with stunning green spaces and outdoor thrills. Both places are nestled near the Rock River, which gives them their names. Rockton was settled in the 1830s, and the village was incorporated in 1872. Today, visitors can still see many historic limestone Greek Revival-style buildings dating back to the mid-19th century.

Rockton is about a 25-minute drive from Rockford and about an hour drive from Madison, Wisconsin, the "biking capital of the Midwest." Overnight visitors can stay at the Copperstone Inn, a seven-bedroom inn housed in a limestone building constructed in 1858, or choose from several local AirBnBs.