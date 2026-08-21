Between Springfield And Portsmouth Is Massachusetts' Historic City With Vibrant Parks, Trails, And Artsy Charm

History seems to be at the heart of many towns and cities in Massachusetts. While Boston might get most travelers' attention, some of the state's smaller cities can be just as rewarding for lovers of history, nature, and art. Fitchburg certainly does its best to steal the spotlight. This city possesses small-town charm, combining historic architecture with cultural attractions and beautiful natural scenery, thanks to the Nashua River and surrounding hillsides. Known affectionately as "The Burg," it's an easy 70-mile drive from Springfield, Massachusetts, and 80 miles from Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Fitchburg became an official settlement in 1764. The arrival of the railroad, followed by industrial expansion in the 1800s, allowed the town to flourish. By 1900, the population was over 31,000, and many Victorian-style buildings were constructed to accommodate the city's growth. Today, Fitchburg has over 41,000 residents.

Many of these preserved structures can be found on Main Street, including the 19th century City Hall building and the Fitchburg Theater, which opened in 1929. It's also home to the Phoenix Building, a Renaissance Revival-style structure occupied by the Fitchburg Historical Society. But there's far more to see in Fitchburg beyond its architecture. As you'll soon discover, Fitchburg's public parks, trails, and arts scene have helped shape it into a vibrant and dynamic destination.