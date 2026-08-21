Between Springfield And Portsmouth Is Massachusetts' Historic City With Vibrant Parks, Trails, And Artsy Charm
History seems to be at the heart of many towns and cities in Massachusetts. While Boston might get most travelers' attention, some of the state's smaller cities can be just as rewarding for lovers of history, nature, and art. Fitchburg certainly does its best to steal the spotlight. This city possesses small-town charm, combining historic architecture with cultural attractions and beautiful natural scenery, thanks to the Nashua River and surrounding hillsides. Known affectionately as "The Burg," it's an easy 70-mile drive from Springfield, Massachusetts, and 80 miles from Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Fitchburg became an official settlement in 1764. The arrival of the railroad, followed by industrial expansion in the 1800s, allowed the town to flourish. By 1900, the population was over 31,000, and many Victorian-style buildings were constructed to accommodate the city's growth. Today, Fitchburg has over 41,000 residents.
Many of these preserved structures can be found on Main Street, including the 19th century City Hall building and the Fitchburg Theater, which opened in 1929. It's also home to the Phoenix Building, a Renaissance Revival-style structure occupied by the Fitchburg Historical Society. But there's far more to see in Fitchburg beyond its architecture. As you'll soon discover, Fitchburg's public parks, trails, and arts scene have helped shape it into a vibrant and dynamic destination.
Explore Fitchburg's beautiful parks and trails
Fitchburg is home to over 20 parks, playgrounds, and fields. The centrally located Upper Common is surrounded by historic buildings, with sculptures and a gazebo that hosts weekly summer concerts. On the opposite side of downtown, Fitchburg Riverfront Park offers a serene setting right on the water. It hosts concerts, movie screenings, and the annual Amazing Duck Race, which includes a rubber duck race down the river, as well as food trucks and activities for families.
Those wanting to stretch their legs can drive 10 minutes south of downtown to Coggshall Park. Covering more than 350 acres, it has peaceful woodland trails totaling just over 5 miles. One of the most popular routes is the Mirror Lake Loop, which is about 0.5 miles long and leads you around the 8-acre artificial Mirror Lake. Another option is the 0.5-mile Woodland Path Loop, which takes you through white pine and hardwood forests. You can extend this to 1 mile by combining it with the Pond Passage Trail, which passes a small pond.
More walking paths are located in Gateway Park, which offers scenic river views, benches, and a community garden. Families might prefer visiting Crocker Park for its summertime splash pad, open field, playground, and accessible paved pathway. History lovers, meanwhile, should visit Monument Park, where restored canons and memorial sculptures commemorate Fitchburg residents who died while fighting in the Civil War.
Arts and culture in Fitchburg
Fitchburg may have been driven by industrial growth, but it also has a soft spot for the arts. This legacy of artistic appreciation is evident at the Fitchburg Art Museum, which has been building its impressive collection since 1925. Today, you can see various paintings, sculptures, prints, and drawings by artists from all over the globe. The museum also displays community-made outdoor sculptures and special exhibitions, as well as antiques and artifacts from Ancient Greece, Rome, Egypt, and Etruria. The museum's learning lounges offer hands-on activities that promote creativity and self-expression.
Discover more local art downtown at Boulder Art Gallery. Here, you can browse a range of contemporary and vintage paintings, photography, prints, and sculptures. The gallery showcases works by both established and emerging artists local to Fitchburg and the surrounding region. If Fitchburg's arts scene isn't enough to satisfy your creative side, drive 50 minutes to Andover, another charming town with galleries and museums.
You can drive to Fitchburg in just over one hour from Boston, one of the greenest cities in the world. Fitchburg has a few quaint accommodation options, including the top-rated Howarth House Bed and Breakfast and Great Wolf Lodge, one of New England's best hotels for festive escapes. Speaking of festive, Christmas is one of the best times to visit Fitchburg, when the community comes together for seasonal lights, candle making, live music, and caroling.