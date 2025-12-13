New England's Best Hotels For Festive Escapes Wrapped In Seasonal Magic
If summer is the time for July 4th fireworks, white sands, and swimming in the ocean, winter is when some travelers want stark, white landscapes perfect for skiing and other snow sports. It's the season when all around the U.S., holiday lovers start walking with a pep in their steps, anticipating the festive holidays. There's Christmas and Hanukkah, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day. It's when families and friends gather around cozy fires and bountiful feasts filled with seasonal foods. Come winter, these travelers flock to destinations where winter is fully celebrated. Traditionally, New England, with its rolling mountains, long coastline, and historic small towns, isn't one of these places.
While there are some skiing destinations in the region, peak season is the warmer months between May and October, when beachy towns and fall foliage shine in all their glory. Many visitors to the area in those seasons plan road trips to visit New England's charming towns or multi-town summer escapes to see Massachusetts's seaside destinations. When the days get colder and the holidays are in full swing, many of New England's summery towns transition. Magical winter and holiday attractions appear. Skiing, ice skating, and other winter sports dot more mountainous states like Vermont and Maine. Others transform into holiday destinations with grand Christmas celebrations.
The best way to enjoy it all is to find a festive home base to launch your explorations from. Whether you dream of a small-town inn with homey decor or a bigger hotel with a modern take on the holidays, New England has it. We searched through the biggest hotel review sites and travel blogs and came up with a list of the most festive hotels in the most exciting destinations around the region.
Woodstock Inn: A posh stay in the Christmassy town of Woodstock, Vermont
It can be difficult to find all the best things about winter in one destination. Woodstock, Vermont, named one of the U.S.'s prettiest towns, happens to have it all. It's known for Wassail Weekend, the town's famous three-day-long holiday celebration, but ski enthusiasts will also love the Saskadena Six Ski Area (formerly Suicide Six) for its varied trails. The operator of the ski area happens to be the four-star Woodstock Inn, a visitor favorite in the town.
Historic Woodstock Inn started the town's tourism industry in 1892 and remains one of the town's most beloved hotels today. Over the holidays, its charming architecture gets wrapped with 1,000 twinkling garlands, multiple Christmas trees, and a festive gingerbread house in the lobby. The hotel's activities are just as enjoyable. In addition to skiing, afternoon tea and cookies, special dinners for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and a fun New Year's Eve party in the hotel's ballroom make a holiday stay special.
Just steps away, the hotel operates the Woodstock Country Club, where golf can be enjoyed. The hotel also has excellent dining, according to this Reddit traveler: "The Woodstock Inn is a posh four star hotel at the village green with shops and restaurants walking distance. There are a couple of restaurants in the hotel with excellent food."
Christmas Farm Inn & Spa: A festive stay near New Hampshire's best skiing
Christmas Farm Inn has the rustic coziness you expect from a country inn in the historic towns of New England, but is made more comfortable by touches like fireplaces and jacuzzis. The hotel says it isn't Christmas themed, yet there are festive touches year-round. Bedrooms in the Main Inn, Salt Box, and in the suites at Carriage House all have red and white bedding and accents like green mugs that give an unmistakable Christmas aesthetic. The exterior boasts the same red, white, and green touches. For Christmas lovers, the hotel puts on a show with its cheery decor every holiday season.
The fairy tale Christmas decor was one Reddit traveler's favorite thing about the hotel: "Christmas Farm Inn in Jackson, NH is almost literally an inn in a Hallmark Christmas movie." More holiday magic comes courtesy of Blitzen's, a pop-up dining and activity hub that brings cheerful Christmas cocktails, seasonal eats, and activities starting in late November. Holiday activities include wreath- and ornament-making workshops, Christmas caroling, and more. Holiday drinks like Chimney Hopper and Elf's Naughty Toys, and a menu that includes items like Santa Salad and Christmas Farm Tortellini make for festive meals. At night, rooms and suites are cozy, with many having fireplaces or access to one.
Many of these cozy accommodations come with views of the White Mountains, home to some of New Hampshire's best skiing areas. Since the hotel is in the town of Jackson, one of the closest will be Black Mountain. Attitash Mountain Resort and Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway are also close by. Also in North Conway, visitors can hop on the Conway Scenic Railroad's New Year's Eve train ride for fireworks or the "Santa Holiday Express" for a memorable train ride where passengers get to meet Christmas characters like Santa.
White Barn Inn: A Christmassy vacation in Keenebunkport, Maine
White Barn Inn in Kennebunkport, Maine, has a lot of hype to live up to. With its fairy tale lights and festive Christmassy scenes everywhere, the small town of Kennebunkport has been named a Christmas town (via HGTV). That said, the Inn has no issues matching the holiday spirit in the town. White Barn Inn holds its own with a slew of cozy holiday events that reflect its relaxing ethos.
Year-round, the hotel focuses on wellness with an inventive program that includes an on-site spa and a menu of activities designed to move the body. Echoing this, on Christmas Day, guests are invited on a relaxing hike to discover the natural wonders around Kennebunkport. Christmas Eve relaxes the soul with a special holiday tea perfect for guests who enjoy specialty teas. Guests also have some excitement to look forward to. On the day before Christmas Eve, a cocktail-making class using foraged ingredients is offered in the afternoon. In the morning, the inn puts a twist on traditional milk and cookies with its "Christmas Cookies and Eggnog" event.
The cookies are baked at the inn, an easy task since there are two restaurants, both emphasizing locally sourced ingredients. White Barn Inn Restaurant, the award-winning main restaurant, hosts feasts on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. In our research, guests enjoyed eating at White Barn Inn. Here's what one such guest had to say on Reddit: "I love White Barn Inn – they have a date night at the spa which is great and their main dining room and tavern are both really good ... it really feels like quintessential New England."
Great Wolf Lodge: A winter wonderland stay for families in Massachusetts
Great Wolf Lodge Resorts is a family favorite for affordable theme park vacations in warm indoor water parks. The properties also include accommodations and eateries that make it easy for families to enjoy a vacation without ever having to leave the resorts. Colder months see the Massachusetts resort transforming into a winter wonderland, complete with fake snow and wintry festivities. The water is still warm — a balmy 84 degrees Fahrenheit — but everything else gets dressed in "snow" for the holidays.
While there are lights and visits from Santa, Great Wolf Lodge's festive celebrations aren't so much focused on Christmas as on celebrating winter. The celebrations, called "Snowland," pop up every November and continue through early January with a full schedule of events. Guests can enjoy a dance party, "Snowland" crafts, fun games, and a festive scavenger hunt. Parents can even purchase Snowland-themed blankets and hats to help the kids get into the holiday spirit! And for adult fun, the resort's Wachusett Brew Barn serves craft beers, including a nice range of fruity ales.
Around the resort, the year-round activities remain. The water parks remain warm and inviting with countless slides, a lazy river called Crooked Creek, and lots of other watery fun. For dry-land fun, kids can try their hand at a games arcade, a ropes course for older kids, mini-golf, and lots more. There are also story times, family dance parties, and crafting events. In our research, the resort's great variety of activities was its biggest draw, with one Reddit visitor saying this: "Great Wolf Lodge, Fitchburg, MA. Huge indoor water park, rock climbing wall, arcade, rope course, food places inside the hotel. Paradise for kids." Great Wolf Lodge is an all-suite resort, so accommodations should be spacious enough for the whole family.
Harbor View Hotel: A better-for-your-budget stay in upscale Martha's Vineyard
Martha's Vineyard is known for its gorgeous beaches, where celebrities and the well-to-do go to enjoy summer days surrounded by architecture reminiscent of a charming English village. In winter, the destination is almost as charming. Yes, it's too cold for swimming. But with fewer crowds, it's possible to take in the endless waves without disruption — especially at Harbor View Hotel.
This upscale destination is located in Edgartown, where lots of restaurants stay open, and the town has a full calendar of holiday events for its Christmas Weekend festival. In summer, the hotel offers easy access to Fuller and Lighthouse Beaches and Harbor View Lighthouse, which are just steps away. Come winter, guests can admire views of the lighthouse lit with rainbow Christmas lights from the hotel, or head out to the peaceful beaches.
The hotel itself sparkles with festive touches. "Martha's Vineyard Teddy Bear Suite" is a tradition where visitors and locals visit cheerfully decorated rooms filled with teddy bears for a small fee that is donated to a worthy cause. The hotel hosts a holiday tea surrounded by twinkling lights and Christmas decor. And there are holiday dinners for Christmas and New Year's Eve. Visitors who book in winter will see significant savings. In summer, rates for a king bedroom run around $7,721 for a 6-day stay, including July 4th. For the seven-day week of Christmas, the price is around $2,200 for a similar bedroom
Sugarloaf Mountain Hotel: Festive luxury in Maine's famous skiing area
There's more to Maine than lobster rolls and rugged, coastal views. Way up in the mountains sits Sugarloaf, an iconic peak with a cultish following of skiers who flock to the mountain every winter for skiing. Steps from Sugarloaf's slopes sits the luxurious Sugarloaf Mountain Hotel, with its mountain lodge design and convenient amenities like valet parking and on-site childcare. Skiers who book the hotel will love being so close.
Sugarloaf Mountain Hotel's wintry white landscape gets kissed by holiday magic with events like a holiday artisan market, where guests can shop for locally made gifts, a holiday-themed movie and games night, and a tree lighting festival. Guests who stay in the hotel will find accommodations ranging from standard rooms to a penthouse with attentive touches. All rooms, except the standard ones, come with wet bars, and every single room has a luxury bed.
Around the hotel, there's a hot tub where those who ski can warm up after a day on the slopes, a fitness center, and a restaurant. While travelers in our research loved Sugarloaf's proximity to the slopes and town attractions, its amenities were equally popular. Here's what one guest had to say on Reddit: "The SMH is right at the base of the mountain, walking distance to the Widowmaker bar and Shipyard Brewhaus bar/restaurant. They have awesome breakfast, including an omelette bar, they have a hot tub, and are the more comfortable/luxurious option."
Westin Portland Harborview Hotel: Rooftop festivities in Maine
Between the shopping excitement at Merry Madness and the festive train rides at Polar Express, visitors spending the holidays in Portland will find lots of fun to fill their days. The festive Westin Portland Harborview Hotel sits in downtown Portland, close to many of the city's best attractions, so guests who book a room will be near all the holiday fun. But the hotel has its own festivities to keep guests entertained over the holidays.
The epicenter of Westin Portland Harborview Hotel's holiday happenings is Top of the East, the hotel's rooftop lounge, where year-round guests gather for cocktails and delicious eats. Come Christmas, Top of the East transforms into "Jingle Bar," a festive Christmas destination for those looking for holiday cheer. "Jingle Bar" sets a cheery scene with sparkly lights and corners filled with festive scenes well situated for those looking to take the perfect selfie.
The menu also gets a facelift with special holiday drinks and menu items infused with seasonal flavors. Other holiday touches include a dueling piano event and a fun New Year's Eve party to ring in the new year. Portland itself is dotted with quirky shops and renowned seafood restaurants that will make for fun explorations. In addition to shopping, over the holidays, visitors can see a quirky lobster trap Christmas tree at Portland Pier, tour the holiday decorations at the historic Victoria Mansion, or hop on Polar Express, a festive train ride offered by the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. & Museum.
Newport Harbor Island Resort: A less-crowded stay in Rhode Island
Newport, Rhode Island, may be half asleep in the off-season winter months when it's too cold for enjoying Newport beaches, and most visitors stay away. Newport Harbor Island Resort suffers no such fate. The hotel is wide awake with an active calendar of special holiday events designed for both families and adults traveling without kids. The hotel opens the holiday season with the lighting of the nearby lighthouse. The celebration is a community event, so visitors get to mingle with the locals for a day of caroling, holiday treats, and a party that continues long after the lighthouse lighting.
For kids, the hotel's "Gingerbread House Workshop" is perfect for honing creativity, and "Brunch With Santa" serves up tasty eats along with meetings with Saint Nicholas, holiday crafts, and a delicious hot chocolate bar. Adult fun includes a cocktail class where participants learn to make festive cocktails, a holiday stand-up comedy show, music bingo, and more.
With the summer crowds gone, Newport may seem slower, but there is still some fun to be had. Seven minutes from the hotel, the historic Newport Mansions are decked out in fine Christmas décor and make the perfect destination to take in holiday cheer while immersing in an important part of America's history. And the Newport Illuminated Boat Parade is a festive sight to behold.
Twin Farms: A five-star holiday in Vermont
Twin Farms is the only five-star hotel on this list, and the price shows it. While a stay will cost more than a pretty penny, some travelers may find it worth the premium cost when they consider that the hotel is ranked as one of the world's best all-inclusive resorts and has two Michelin keys. The hotel also has a full schedule of seasonal events that will make a holiday vacation as action-filled as you want it.
Over the holidays, guests can get active on guided hikes with views of the Green Mountains, yoga, and Pilates. Reflecting its holiday theme, "Art of a Vermont Winter," guests can also enjoy artsy activities like watercolor painting, woodcarving, and cookie decorating. There are also holiday wine pairing classes, rides on horse-drawn wagons, and lots more. Topping it all off, Christmas Day sees a grand holiday feast complete with cocktails and canapés.
These events unfold beneath a finely decorated Christmas tree and the other festive touches around Twin Farms' luxurious buildings. Inside these buildings, guests will find two dining spaces serving a local farm-to-table menu, a spa, and accommodations ranging from tree houses to cottages with fireplaces. Guests in our research raved about these accommodations on Reddit: "The Studio cottage and Aviary cottages at Twin Farms both have either jacuzzis or massive tubs. (All the cottages are different inside.) Twin Farms is fantastic overall, very luxurious, quiet, good food." In December, a room will cost around $2,900 per night, and a cottage around $4,000
Methodology
We searched travel forums, review sites like Tripadvisor and Hotels.com, and Reddit to find the New England hotels visitors recommended most for the holidays or for a general vacation at other times of the year. Once we had our list, we consulted each hotel's website to see which were the most festive. We defined festive as hotels that set the holiday spirit with special decor themed for winter, Christmas, New Year's, or any other end-of-year celebration. We also factored in the availability of festive events and holiday activities.