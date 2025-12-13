New England's Best Hotels For Festive Escapes Wrapped In Seasonal Magic

If summer is the time for July 4th fireworks, white sands, and swimming in the ocean, winter is when some travelers want stark, white landscapes perfect for skiing and other snow sports. It's the season when all around the U.S., holiday lovers start walking with a pep in their steps, anticipating the festive holidays. There's Christmas and Hanukkah, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day. It's when families and friends gather around cozy fires and bountiful feasts filled with seasonal foods. Come winter, these travelers flock to destinations where winter is fully celebrated. Traditionally, New England, with its rolling mountains, long coastline, and historic small towns, isn't one of these places.

While there are some skiing destinations in the region, peak season is the warmer months between May and October, when beachy towns and fall foliage shine in all their glory. Many visitors to the area in those seasons plan road trips to visit New England's charming towns or multi-town summer escapes to see Massachusetts's seaside destinations. When the days get colder and the holidays are in full swing, many of New England's summery towns transition. Magical winter and holiday attractions appear. Skiing, ice skating, and other winter sports dot more mountainous states like Vermont and Maine. Others transform into holiday destinations with grand Christmas celebrations.

The best way to enjoy it all is to find a festive home base to launch your explorations from. Whether you dream of a small-town inn with homey decor or a bigger hotel with a modern take on the holidays, New England has it. We searched through the biggest hotel review sites and travel blogs and came up with a list of the most festive hotels in the most exciting destinations around the region.