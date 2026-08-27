The Oldest Wineries In America That Are Still Worth Visiting

When people think of storied vineyards with stone cellars, aged bottles, and dusty barrels, the wineries that come to mind tend to exist in age-old wine regions in countries like France and Italy. But despite its relatively recent birth as a settled nation, the U.S. has historic wineries of its own, some dating back to before the country was even founded. However, these wineries are anything but stuck in the past. Instead, many are hard at work creating internationally award-winning wines, wowing their customers, and engaging in organic and sustainable farming practices.

Islands rounded up the best of them, spanning wineries from renowned wine regions like Sonoma, California, all the way to the Hudson Valley, New York. To determine which made the cut, we researched each winery's history to see when their first vines graced the soil. Then, we evaluated each winery's Google reviews to see which offered the best visitor experiences; all wineries on this list have at least 4.3 stars on Google. Finally, we considered which historic wineries have the most accolades from wine competitions and media, so you can sip knowing you're tasting the best that history has to offer.