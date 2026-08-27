The Oldest Wineries In America That Are Still Worth Visiting
When people think of storied vineyards with stone cellars, aged bottles, and dusty barrels, the wineries that come to mind tend to exist in age-old wine regions in countries like France and Italy. But despite its relatively recent birth as a settled nation, the U.S. has historic wineries of its own, some dating back to before the country was even founded. However, these wineries are anything but stuck in the past. Instead, many are hard at work creating internationally award-winning wines, wowing their customers, and engaging in organic and sustainable farming practices.
Islands rounded up the best of them, spanning wineries from renowned wine regions like Sonoma, California, all the way to the Hudson Valley, New York. To determine which made the cut, we researched each winery's history to see when their first vines graced the soil. Then, we evaluated each winery's Google reviews to see which offered the best visitor experiences; all wineries on this list have at least 4.3 stars on Google. Finally, we considered which historic wineries have the most accolades from wine competitions and media, so you can sip knowing you're tasting the best that history has to offer.
Jefferson Vineyards, Charlottesville, Virginia
Helping to found and lead the United States wasn't Thomas Jefferson's only dream. Even before he became the third president of the country, Jefferson was a wine lover, especially of wines that had nothing in common with the drinks imbibed by the British. So, he paired up with Italian wine expert Filippo Mazzei, and the duo planted their own vineyard in 1774, hoping to make Virginia known as a winemaking hotspot. Although their plan to make wine and send it across the pond didn't come to fruition due to the outbreak of the Revolutionary War, Jefferson's efforts continue at the site where those vines were planted at Jefferson Vineyards in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Jefferson would be proud to see the fruits of his labors in wines like the Viognier, Vin Rouge, Tannat, and Petit Manseng, all of which are made from grapes that thrive in the mountainous Virginian region. Visitors can try these wines — which range to those suitable for every palate — at the winery near Jefferson's former estate of Monticello. Although the historic home and award-winning wines are enough to keep you occupied, Jefferson Vineyards also offers live musical performances, light bites, and a tasting room with a fireplace to keep its guests happy. Just ask one of its many Google reviewers. "Great wine, historical, tons of places to sit & chat, beautiful flower gardens & great goat cheese snack boxes, what else could you ask for?" wrote one past visitor on Google.
First Vineyard, Nicholasville, Kentucky
Jefferson Vineyards isn't the only American vineyard backed by one of the country's earliest politicians. A somewhat similar history is behind the creation of the now aptly named First Vineyard in Nicholasville, Kentucky, an under-the-radar wine region that deserves the same hype as Napa. Its 1799 founding was bankrolled by several statesmen, including U.S. Secretary of the Treasury George Bibb, Kentucky Governor Garrard, and U. S. Secretary of State Henry Clay, among others, at the urging of founder John James Dufour. Its wines were so delicious that even Jefferson ordered some bottles. Although the winery faltered after its founding, it was later re-launched as First Vineyard. Today, First Vineyard's wines are as coveted as ever. Its wines run the gamut of tasting notes, evidenced by its varieties such as Chambourcin, a dry red; Concord, a sweet red; the Kentucky River Rapids, a dry white; and the Diamond, a sweet white.
However, a trip to this winery on the National Register of Historic Places will take advance planning, as it's only open 1-6 p.m. on Saturdays and is closed throughout January, February, and most of March. But a visit here is worth it, according to Google reviewers. "If you're ever in Kentucky head to this beautiful little winery," wrote one of them on Google. "Great wines and a nice log cabin atmosphere." Visitors can also make a night of that wine-laden log cabin atmosphere, as First Vineyard has an onsite bed and breakfast with rooms available for rent.
Brotherhood Winery, Washingtonville, New York
The grapes that are now behind the wines at Jefferson Vineyards and First Vineyards hit some snags before enjoying the successes that they do today, with their vines left untended and unpruned. However, that same history never befell Brotherhood Winery in Washingtonville, New York, which, established in 1839, is the country's oldest continuously operating winery. It even worked throughout Prohibition, as it survived by offering legal sacramental and medicinal wines, which was also how it got its start when it was founded by John Jaques. Later, the cobbler handed down his winemaking operation to his sons before the winery went through a myriad of other owners.
But today, it's anything but lost, according to its past visitors. "Such a lovely time, relaxing, great selection of wines with welcoming hospitality! Definitely recommend!" wrote a pleased customer on Google. Visitors can have their own experience at Brotherhood Winery by booking a $25 tour, which includes a tasting of a third of the winery's current selections. Those could include the holiday spiced wine, Bordeaux-style Cabernet Sauvignon, Riesling, Chardonnay, and more. The tasting includes a visit through the property's subterranean wine cellars. Besides tastings and tours, the destination also offers experiences like grape stomping and live music. Plus, it has a massive restaurant and catering hall ideal for private events, with New American favorites on the menu like tuna tartare and beef brisket.
Stone Hill Winery, Hermann, Missouri
Stone Hill Winery in Hermann, Missouri, is another winery that would have fallen to the history books if not for a few dedicated wine aficionados. After being established in 1847, the winery earned a long list of accolades at more than half a dozen World's Fairs, and one of its wines was even served in the White House. It's hard to believe that it was once the second biggest winery in the country after it stopped making wine and was operating as a mushroom farm when Jim and Betty Held stumbled upon it more than a century after its founding. With their efforts, Stone Hill Winery prospered once more, now offering wines including Traminette, Brut Rosé, Vidal Blanc, and Moscato from grapes sustainably grown over nearly 200 acres.
You can become one of the winery's 150,000 yearly visitors by showing up for a $15 tasting, which includes a customer's choice of six wines, all made by winemaker Dave Johnson. Wines are complemented by fare at onsite Vintage 1847 Restaurant, which offers German cuisine like schweineschnitzel (breaded and fried pork loin) and Bavarian pretzel sticks. Then, they can tour the property, part of which is on the National Register of Historic Places. "
Did the tour, amazing how rich in history this place is and how Missouri has so much unknowns," wrote a guest on Google. "Also did the wine tasting. We had lunch at the restaurant too. Truly a remarkable day with my loved ones."
Baker-Bird Winery & Distillery, Augusta, Kentucky
During the 18th century, John Baker took the name of the boat that moved him from Germany to the United States — The Chance — literally. He opened his own distillery, which he passed down to his son and then his grandson. But that grandson, Abraham Baker Jr., seems to have had more of a taste for wine than spirits. In 1850, he built a wine cellar, now on the National Register of Historic Places, that stretches 40 feet high. He also planted the vines that now supply the grapes made into Baker-Bird Winery & Distillery's internationally recognized wines in Augusta, Kentucky.
Just a few of the winery's accolades include being named the state winery of the year by Kentucky Living Magazine, the state winery of the year by the New York International Wine Competition, and the home of one of the best winery tours in the country by USA Today. It's all thanks to the work of owner Dinah Bird, a horticulturist and history buff who brought the winery back to life when she bought it in 2003.
Want to take the tour for yourself — and also try wines like a bourbon barrel-aged red, a semi-dry Vidal Blanc, and Cabernet Franc. Stop by 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays or Sundays. One person who loved their experience at the historic winery wrote on Google, "It was so much fun. Whether you're here for the winery or the distillery, it's a great experience. Beautiful historic property with a wonderful wine selection that ranges from sweet to dry."
Adam Puchta Winery, Hermann, Missouri
When you sample the wines at Adam Puchta Winery in Hermann, Missouri — one of the best towns for wine lovers in the Midwest — you can do so knowing that they're made by the descendants of namesake winery founder Adam Puchta. He opened the winery in 1855 using grapes planted by his father, and it continues to be run by the seventh generation of his family. They even persisted during Prohibition.
Today, wine drinkers can try varieties like the Vincent Rose, Vidal Blanc, Judges Heir, Hunters Red, and more. To do so, just head in for a $10 six-wine tasting. Or, sign up in advance for either the $35 guided Heritage Tasting, which includes a charcuterie board, or t onhe $60 guided Legacy Tasting, which includes a charcuterie board as well as information about Riedel glassware. "One of my favorite stops in hermann! the service was top notch and the flight selections were fun!" praised one visitor on Google. "Will definitely be back again!"
Buena Vista Winery, Sonoma, California
Agoston Haraszthy de Mokesa, a Hungarian immigrant, was a man of several legacies. He founded what's now known as Sauk City, introduced a steamboat line, and was the original owner of Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma, California, which he founded in 1857. The winery was California's first premium winery that changed America's wine industry.
Although the winery fell to the wayside for a time after it became clear that people didn't yet appreciate the fruits of California vines, it was later revived and is now owned by Jean-Charles Boisset. Boisset has helped to make Buena Vista Winery a force to be reckoned with. The winery offers award winning wines like the 2023 The Sheriff of Buena Vista, which was named a winner by the Press Democrat; and the 2022 Carneros, which earned accolades at the International Wine & Spirits Competition. To try these wines for themselves, visitors can reserve spots at an array of high end experiences, including the private Grand Reserve Tasting, the Cabernet and Chocolate tasting, and the Aristocratic Tasting, which also includes a tour.
"Buena Vista is not just a beautiful winery; it's a true historical treasure," wrote one past visitor on Google. "As Sonoma's first winery, it holds a special place in the region's history and is a must-visit destination for anyone coming to Sonoma. Highly recommended for both wine lovers and history enthusiasts!"
Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma, California
When one bottle — er, door — closes, another opens. That's what led to the founding of Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma, California, in 1858. What's now dubbed Gun Bun came to fruition after German immigrant Jacob Gundlach set sail for the Golden State to join in on the Gold Rush. But when his ship sank, his plans were delayed, and there wasn't much gold left to be found. So, he got into the drinking business instead, starting a brewery and then a winery. A decade later, he was joined by business partner Charles Bundschu.
Although the winery fell on hard times, more than a century later, Bundschu's descendant, Jim Bundschu, brought the historic winery back to life after being raised on the then-defunct premises. These days, Gundlach Bundschu Winery wines, which are made in small batches from sustainably farmed organic grapes, include Tempranillo, Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay, and more.
To taste them, visit any day of the week and embark on experiences ranging from the guided $45 Rhinefarm Tasting to the $80 Cave and Vineyard Tour, the latter of which is perfect for history buffs. It dives into the winery's long past and also offers a tasting of several wines, including the Vintage Reserve Cabernet. "What an amazing place!" wrote a delighted visitor on Google who did the Cave and Vineyard Tour. "The cave, the history, the wine, all of it was above and beyond what I expected! Definitely recommend!!"
Hendry Winery, Napa, California
The vines at what's now known as Hendry Winery in Napa, California, have been fixtures in the celebrated wine region since 1859, but that doesn't mean everyone has known about it. Instead, Hendry Winery flew under the radar for years, as it supplied grapes to other local wineries. But these days, it makes its own wines, including Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, and Albariño.
Some of the vines that grew those grapes got their start during the winery's beginnings, when it was founded by winemakers Frederick and John Sigrist. After the winery went through several ups and downs due to Prohibition as well as an infestation of phylloxera, a bug that destroys vines, it was purchased by the Hendry family in 1939. The family continues to own the winery today and has shepherded it into greatness, expanding it and constructing a building to make all operations onsite.
Now, people can enjoy Hendry Winery's age-old vines by partaking in $50-$100 private tastings, which are free if visitors purchase enough bottles to equate to their tasting charge. "Some great tastings, and a beautiful homestead setting to enjoy a sunny afternoon overlooking the vineyards," wrote one past visitor on Google. "Also, quite reasonably priced wines here, and the opportunity to swap the price of a tasting for bottles- a really nice touch."
Charles Krug Winery, Helena, California
Founded in 1861 by Prussian immigrant Charles Krug in Helena, California, it's not just Charles Krug Winery's vines that are historic. Krug opened the winery's tasting room in 1882, which means that Charles Krug Winery is home to the oldest tasting room in the state. To see it for themselves, visitors should reserve a $50-$100 tasting spot, which can include tastings of the winery's iconic Cabernet Sauvignon as well as wines from the most recent release. "Really great experience doing the tour and tasting!" wrote a visitor on Google. "Great history of the vineyard and awesome selection of wine and charcuterie pairings included with the tour!" Customers can enhance their experience by getting to Charles Krug Winery via California's vintage train that's a luxe Napa wine country favorite.
One reason Charles Krug Winery has maintained such an air of excellence for generations is that, since 1943, it's been owned by the Mondavi family. The family has deep roots in the wine industry and founded Robert Mondavi Winery and Michael Mondavi Family Estate. But Charles Krug Winery remains their oldest endeavor, with wines that are just as storied as they are delicious. Made using sustainable farming practices by winemaker Stacy Clark, those wine varieties include Petite Sirah, Malbec, Chardonnay, and more.
Beringer Vineyards, Helena, California
Take one look at the Rhine House, where some Beringer Vineyards wine tastings are held, and it will quickly become clear that this Helena, California, winery is historic. The elegant Victorian mansion on the National Register of Historic Places dates back to 1884, when it was designed for the Beringer family to look like their home back in Germany. Jacob Beringer had it built after he immigrated to the United States and made his first wines alongside his brother on their new California property in 1876.
Although the Rhine House is certainly a wow factor on the Beringer Vineyards property, the real feature here is the wine itself. The winery's top offerings include the 2021 Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, 2024 Private Reserve Chardonnay, and the 2022 Knights Valley Reserve Red Blend. Visitors can taste some of them by embarking on a wide range of winery experiences, ranging from the $35 outdoor family-friendly tasting to the $150 private Collector's Experience tasting. Better yet, this is one of the best Napa Valley wineries you can visit without a reservation.
Even the tours here are historic, as Beringer Vineyards was the first local winery to offer tours to the masses, a practice that it began in 1934. "A beautiful and cozy winery with an excellent selection of wines and chocolates," raved one person on Google. "Wine tastings take place in a cozy setting, served a la carte."
Benmarl Winery, Marlboro, New York
Benmarl Winery's winery license says it all when it comes to age. With New York Farm Winery license number one, the winery has been a flagship of the Hudson River Valley wine scene since 1877, when it was founded in Marlboro, which is one of the most overlooked beautiful small towns in New York. The winery was founded by Andrew Jackson Caywood. The 37-acre winery is now in the hands of the Spaccarelli family, who have added wines like Blaufränkisch, Saperavi, and Muscat Ottonel to its offerings. That portfolio has helped Benmarl Winery earn the title of Hudson Valley Winery of the Year more than once.
Wine drinkers can try Benmarl Winery's varieties by partaking in $16 wine tastings that include samplings of four wines. "Benmarl Winery in Marlboro, NY is truly one of the best wineries in the Hudson Valley!" wrote one past visitor on Google. "From the moment we arrived, we were welcomed by breathtaking vineyard views, a relaxing atmosphere, and an incredible selection of wines."