Outside Rockford Near The Wisconsin Border Is Illinois' Nature Preserve With Scenic Wetlands And Trails
Nature enthusiasts know the thrill of discovering an outdoorsy oasis that seems to have eluded most people. After all, what's better than a walk in fresh air that is almost always free of people — where you don't have to jostle for space or elbow throngs of tourists out of your way? If you're looking for a quiet, scenic natural area in Illinois, head north towards the Wisconsin border near Rockford to the Sugar River Alder Forest Preserve.
This preserve is one of three forest preserves within the Lower Sugar River Watershed, alongside Sugar River and Colored Sands Forest Preserves. The Sugar River basin plays a critical role in flood prevention and the creation of wildlife-rich habitats. Most of the area along the three preserves consists of prairies, bottomland and upland forests, marshes, and bluffs, although the section within Sugar River Alder is mostly wetland forests, upland forests, and prairies. These prairies and forests grew on the sand deposited as the last glaciers receded, creating an interesting prairie habitat characterized by a thin layer of sandy soil over a dolomite bedrock. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the state's dolomite prairies, found in northeastern and northern Illinois, are rare.
As a result, the vast prairies and wetlands of Sugar River Alder Forest Preserve are a sight to behold. Wildflowers add pops of color to the vast expanses of the flat prairies, while tall oaks form a leafy canopy in the savannahs. The bottomland forests feature trees with roots that disappear underwater when the river's water levels rise during the rains. While motor vehicles and bikes aren't allowed inside, visitors are welcome to explore the preserve through its scenic hiking trails.
Explore the Sugar River Alder Forest Preserve on foot
The Sugar River Alder Forest Preserve covers about 540 acres, according to the official website. Visitors can explore the preserve on foot through its 4.9 miles of trails (PDF map). The Orange Trail is the only one documented on AllTrails, and it sports good reviews from nature enthusiasts and birders. This 2.9-mile trail begins at the entrance of the preserve and takes an easy, mostly level loop through the prairies, with occasional diversions into the forest. However, because most of the trail moves through open grasslands, there's very little shade, and several reviewers have commented on the bugginess. But if conditions are favorable, you can easily extend your walk by continuing into the hidden oasis of Colored Sands Forest Preserve, which sits beside Sugar River Alder.
The Blue Loop Trail connects to the Orange Trail and runs right beside the Wisconsin border inside the preserve. This area is almost completely untouched by human development and sports a wilder, more rough-around-the-edges vibe that nature and wildlife enthusiasts love. Hikers visiting in spring can expect explosions of color among the bright green grass. Wild pale purple coneflowers and dame's rocket create a sea of pink, while thousands of wild lupine flowers add splashes of lavender to the prairie's vibrant green.
The preserve is open from sunrise until 30 minutes past sundown every day. Although there are no camping facilities, you can visit from the charming, historic village of Rockton, 10 miles east, or from Rockford, Illinois' outdoor recreation paradise and "City of Gardens," which is just half an hour (21 miles) south of Sugar River Alder Forest Preserve.