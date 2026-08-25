Illinois' Canopy-Covered Creek Park Is A Serene Outdoor Escape With Hiking, Biking, And Paddling

There is no cost to visit any of the state parks in Illinois. You can explore almost half-a-million acres across 41 protected areas for free. That gives you a great opportunity to veer away from the crowds and check out the spots that don't make every travel guide. Edward R. Madigan State Park, which is tucked along a creek and under a canopy of trees, is certainly one of those.

Edward R. Madigan State Park, officially called the Edward R. Madigan State Fish and Wildlife Area, sits along the southwestern edge of Lincoln, one of Illinois' most affordable, charming retirement destinations. The state park lies along 2.5 miles of the western shore of Salt Creek, a tributary of Central Illinois' Sangamon River. It also, interestingly, encircles the Lincoln and Logan Correctional Centers. However, you'd never know it once you're inside the state park. A forest of hickory, oak, sycamore, and walnut trees creates a canopy that blocks the outside world. Animals and birds are likely the only things you'll hear in here.

Before this land was turned into a serene state park, it was owned by the Department of Mental Health. Illinois purchased nearly 1,000 acres from it in 1970 and, the following year, started transforming the land into Railsplitter State Park, which was named in honor of President Abraham Lincoln. It was later renamed Edward R. Madigan State Park, after a Lincoln-born congressman, in 1995.