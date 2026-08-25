Illinois' Canopy-Covered Creek Park Is A Serene Outdoor Escape With Hiking, Biking, And Paddling
There is no cost to visit any of the state parks in Illinois. You can explore almost half-a-million acres across 41 protected areas for free. That gives you a great opportunity to veer away from the crowds and check out the spots that don't make every travel guide. Edward R. Madigan State Park, which is tucked along a creek and under a canopy of trees, is certainly one of those.
Edward R. Madigan State Park, officially called the Edward R. Madigan State Fish and Wildlife Area, sits along the southwestern edge of Lincoln, one of Illinois' most affordable, charming retirement destinations. The state park lies along 2.5 miles of the western shore of Salt Creek, a tributary of Central Illinois' Sangamon River. It also, interestingly, encircles the Lincoln and Logan Correctional Centers. However, you'd never know it once you're inside the state park. A forest of hickory, oak, sycamore, and walnut trees creates a canopy that blocks the outside world. Animals and birds are likely the only things you'll hear in here.
Before this land was turned into a serene state park, it was owned by the Department of Mental Health. Illinois purchased nearly 1,000 acres from it in 1970 and, the following year, started transforming the land into Railsplitter State Park, which was named in honor of President Abraham Lincoln. It was later renamed Edward R. Madigan State Park, after a Lincoln-born congressman, in 1995.
Follow the creek and trails in Edward R. Madigan State Park
When you arrive at Edward R. Madigan State Park, you'll find a U-shaped park with numerous picnic areas containing grills, bathrooms, and access to playgrounds. There's a boat launch near the creek's northern edge. That's where you can enter the water with a canoe, a kayak, or even a tube to slowly paddle south. You might see anglers along the way, too. You can fish for bluegill and largemouth bass here, as long as you have an Illinois fishing license.
On dry land, the state park offers a 7-mile trail that is accessible to hikers and bikers alike. Runners can also take to the .75-mile jogging path. Another path is the nearly 2-mile-long Salt Creek Loop, which winds through the thick forest and along the edge of the creek. "You can [...] get a really epic hike out of this park and you'll probably see a ton of deer," writes one AllTrails user. In addition to deer, hikers and bikers may spot quail, pheasants, and raccoons.
Lincoln sits approximately halfway between Peoria, a lively and memorable Illinois city, and the state's capital, Springfield, which is packed with quirky attractions, outdoor fun, and historical sites. Both of these cities have their own airports — General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport (PIA) and Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport (SPI), respectively — with limited nonstop flights. You can also ride the train from Chicago. Amtrak's Lincoln Service Missouri River Runner and Texas Eagle lines both stop in Lincoln. The state park is then less than 5 miles southwest of the station.