This Canadian Province With Turquoise Lakes Is Known For Outdoor Fun, Mountain Views, And Breathtaking Parks

Thanks to its geological features and climate, Canada has more lakes than any other country in the world. While Ontario is known for its miles of shoreline bordering the Great Lakes, another province steals the show when it comes to lake scenery. With almost 40 million visitors each year, Alberta, Canada, is a popular destination for travelers due to its beautiful, vibrant lakes, as well as its mountainous landscapes, stunning parks, and options for outdoor adventure.

The southwestern border of Alberta is lined with the towering Canadian Rockies, and the area has become a popular vacation spot with its views of snow-capped peaks and turquoise-tinged water. Some travelers choose to see the mountain scenery by train, taking a glass-domed train car from Vancouver, British Columbia, through the Rockies, and all the way to the towns of Jasper or Banff; one route even makes a stop at Alberta's picturesque Lake Louise. Travelers can explore the province's elevations up close with summer hikes or winter ski trips, while gondolas in several areas offer a slightly easier way to summit a peak and get awe-inspiring views.