Forget Boston, Retire To This Chesapeake Bay Gem With Milder Winters And Historic Streets

Boston is a standout world-class city packed to the gills with unbeatable culture, historic charm, plenty of recreational ops, fabulous dining, and A-list sports teams. Additionally, with endless greenery, striking architecture, and gorgeous water views of Boston Harbor and the Charles River, there's no denying the city's allure for active retirees. That's until you realize Boston's wicked-cold winters can drop to a bone-chilling 23 degrees on average, bringing dreams of an outdoorsy retirement to an instant halt. However, you won't have this problem further down the East Coast in picturesque Annapolis, a Chesapeake Bay gem lined with historic streets and graced with milder winters.

Annapolis is nestled where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Severn River. Established in 1649, Maryland's state capital is one of America's most historic, picturesque cities. The Maryland State House, the oldest in the country in continuous use, served as the U.S. Capital after the Revolutionary War, and Annapolis has famously been home to the U.S. Naval Academy since 1845. Its rich provenance makes for a scenic urban marvel where retirees can settle down among cobblestone streets that trace the Founding Fathers' footsteps, particularly in the National Historic Landmark District. Residents also enjoy the city's glittering maritime heritage in neighborhoods like Eastport, a boating paradise with stunning water views and bayside dining.

When winter rolls around, don't rule out hitting the trails that blanket the city's dozens of parks, or zipping about its pretty streets. For active retirees, one of the best things about living in Annapolis is that its milder winter climate makes it possible to enjoy the city year-round. Average winter temperatures fluctuate between 31 and 43 degrees — cold, but not nearly as frigid as Boston. Snowfall lasts from November through March and averages about 15 inches, considered light by national standards.