Goodbye Napa Valley, So Long Sonoma County: This Midwest Region Is The New Hotspot For Wine

Name a better pairing than wine, cheese, and a carb of some kind — we'll wait. While the idea of sipping a locally made sauvignon blanc or syrah in a vineyard while sampling cheese and charcuterie might be more easily associated with California's famed Napa and Sonoma valleys than the Midwest, there's a new frontier for American wines that has oenophiles turning heads: the Driftless Area.

Across southwest Wisconsin and into parts of Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois, sprawls a roughly 24,000-square-mile expanse known as the Driftless Area. During the last glacial period, glaciers largely bypassed this region, leaving a uniquely rugged landscape behind. Deep gorges, steep bluffs, groundwater springs, and cold-water streams contrast with the rest of the Midwest, where glaciers flattened much of the topography into plains. Much of the region falls within the Upper Mississippi River Valley AVA, a nearly 30,000-square-mile swath established in 2009 that encompasses much of the Driftless Area and is one of the largest AVAs in the U.S., while the smaller Lake Wisconsin AVA lies within it.

It may come as a surprise that the Driftless is becoming a wine hotspot. Midwest winters can be notoriously cold and long, whereas many famous wine regions, particularly California, have milder, wetter winters, dry summers, and longer growing seasons. Traditionally, fruit wines and sweeter flavors have anchored much of the Midwest's wine production. Native Vitis riparia can withstand brutal winters, but its high acidity and low sugar make for less-than-ideal conventional table wine. Yet the Driftless Area's steep ridges and limestone-rich geology have helped shape a distinct growing environment for cold-hardy grape varieties, which are now transforming the region's viticulture. And although sommelier Dylan Estey of renowned steakhouse Hawksmoor Chicago described winemaking in the Driftless as "still in its infancy," VinePair included the area among the country's top underrated wine regions in 2025.