One Of Illinois' Best Fall Escapes Is A Dreamy Wine Trail With Vibrant Foliage And Charming Local Destinations

Autumn is a magical time, when the air crisps, leaves turn, and coziness begins. From the best pumpkin patches in America to breathtaking destinations with stunning fall foliage and cozy stays, there are plenty of reasons to get outdoors before winter. One of the best Midwest fall escapes is the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail, a dreamy, 45-mile meander through rural roads, vineyards, and tasting rooms across small towns in southern Illinois. The trail is backdropped by the Shawnee National Forest, a stunning scenic wilderness where sumac, sweetgum, sassafras, and maple trees blaze hues of crimson, orange, and gold in October.

The Shawnee Hills Wine Trail was established in 1995 by owners of the region's original three wineries to promote local tourism. Illinois isn't widely known for wine — California's Tuscan-like hills in Napa or Sonoma County usually steal that spotlight — but the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail now includes a dozen wineries across three counties (Union, Jackson, and Williamson), all part of the Shawnee Hills American Viticultural Area (AVA), a well-regarded region located between the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers. The area boasts pre-glacial limestone, thin soil, and a high elevation, which, along with a warm climate, allows a lengthy growing season and higher grape sugar content. Sugar is what transforms into alcohol, giving these Shawnee Hills wines a higher ABV. Chambourcin, chardonnay, cabernet franc, traminette, and vignoles are among the region's top grape varietals.

Even if you're not an oenophile, there's plenty to do here, including hiking, camping, biking, zip-lining, great restaurants, shops, boating, and fishing. And if you prefer hops over grapes, the Southern Illinois beer trail loosely overlaps with the wine-forward route — one of the wineries even brews its own beer! So pack your sweaters and boots and get ready for autumnal magic in this underrated Midwest wine region.