Forget Florida, Retire To This Jersey Shore Gem With Scenic Wetlands, Coastal Cities, And Miles Of Beaches
If you've been counting down the days to a Florida retirement, but haven't yet made any hard plans to move to the Sunshine State, you might just want to pause a moment and cast your gaze a little further up the Eastern Seaboard. By a little further, we mean a modest 1,100 miles or so up Interstate 95, which is where New Jersey's Atlantic County beckons with its own array of wave-washed public beaches and lively coastal cityscapes.
Situated in the very heart of the Jersey Shore — that much-loved run of 130 miles that's packed with boardwalks and sand stretches and fun-filled resort escapes — Atlantic County rolls down from inland pine forests to meet the ocean in a flurry of wildlife reserves and salt-washed bays. It has also garnered plaudits for its potential as a retirement destination. The personal finance website Go Banking Rates not only listed the local town of Mays Landing as the finest place to retire to in all of New Jersey in 2026, but also picked out Atlantic City as the fourth most affordable place to retire close to the beach in the entire country, all thanks to an estimated cost of living that beats stacks of comparable towns in Florida, from Crystal River to Daytona.
Access shouldn't be hard, especially since the Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) sits in the middle of the county. And while that hosts connections to and from cities like Philly, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando, the even larger Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) is also only an hour up the road, offering more domestic routes and long-haul connections with carriers like British Airways and Aeromexico.
Beaches and wetlands abound in Atlantic County
The Atlantic Ocean washes much of the eastern edge of Atlantic County, so this is likely to be a pretty excellent place to retire to if you're craving salt air and sand between your toes. There are loads of beaches to get through, with many of them flanking the iconic boardwalk of Atlantic City itself. In fact, the urban sands there, aside from being totally free to access, offer something for just about everyone, running the gamut from surf spots to family-friendly sections near amusement piers.
Break away from the city, and there's Brigantine Beach, the option to pick if you want some peace and quiet. It's got secluded sunbathing spaces that are rarely too busy, and is different because it sits neatly alongside the sprawling Absecon Wildlife Management Area, a 3,600-acre expanse of salt marsh and coastal forest where the birdwatching is nothing short of fantastic. The wildlife area is a veritable hodgepodge of waterfowl and other migratory species that can be spotted throughout the year.
Talking of birding, that's really just the tip of the iceberg in these parts. Nearly 50,000 acres more of avian-rich landscape beckons under 20 minutes' drive across the bay from Atlantic City itself. Cue the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, where the wetlands and woodlands host everything from peregrine falcons to ospreys to blue-winged warblers. Don't forget to pack the binoculars!
Cities on The Shore in Atlantic County
Atlantic County has one city that surely needs no introduction: Atlantic City. Technically, it's not the biggest municipality by population in the region, as that honor goes to Egg Harbor Township, which sits just over 10 minutes' drive inland. But A.C. is famed as the home of the Atlantic City Boardwalk, the longest boardwalk in the world, and for being an all-round good-time party city besides, offering casinos next to shopping malls next to sparkling beaches that buzz with life, but it isn't just about what happens after dark. The online real estate portal New Home Source even picked A.C as one of the Garden State's top retirement locales specifically because it can offer a unique combo of chilled beach sessions and nighttime entertainment in one.
Scooch down the long shoreline of Absecon Island a little more, and you'll soon come to the scenic Jersey Shore city of Margate City, located under 5 miles from the heart of Atlantic City. That spot is currently ranked third among all towns in the county for livability on the neighborhood website Niche, with high scores for health and family friendliness helping it rise through the ranks. The colossal figure of Lucy the Elephant, the largest structure of its kind in the world, looms large here, but as a local you'll learn to look beyond that. You'll look beyond to the 2-mile run of Atlantic-washed sand, and to the tempting seafood dining, like the lobster bisques and crab bites on offer at the 4.8-out-of-5 Google-rated Margate Fish House.
And the retirement draws in this part of New Jersey certainly aren't limited to these areas. There are even more beaches and state parks in Ocean County, the neighboring county to the north of Atlantic County. Alternatively, you might want to consider Ocean City, which offers boardwalk fun and healthy living just to the south.