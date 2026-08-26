Forget Florida, Retire To This Jersey Shore Gem With Scenic Wetlands, Coastal Cities, And Miles Of Beaches

If you've been counting down the days to a Florida retirement, but haven't yet made any hard plans to move to the Sunshine State, you might just want to pause a moment and cast your gaze a little further up the Eastern Seaboard. By a little further, we mean a modest 1,100 miles or so up Interstate 95, which is where New Jersey's Atlantic County beckons with its own array of wave-washed public beaches and lively coastal cityscapes.

Situated in the very heart of the Jersey Shore — that much-loved run of 130 miles that's packed with boardwalks and sand stretches and fun-filled resort escapes — Atlantic County rolls down from inland pine forests to meet the ocean in a flurry of wildlife reserves and salt-washed bays. It has also garnered plaudits for its potential as a retirement destination. The personal finance website Go Banking Rates not only listed the local town of Mays Landing as the finest place to retire to in all of New Jersey in 2026, but also picked out Atlantic City as the fourth most affordable place to retire close to the beach in the entire country, all thanks to an estimated cost of living that beats stacks of comparable towns in Florida, from Crystal River to Daytona.

Access shouldn't be hard, especially since the Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) sits in the middle of the county. And while that hosts connections to and from cities like Philly, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando, the even larger Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) is also only an hour up the road, offering more domestic routes and long-haul connections with carriers like British Airways and Aeromexico.