Under Two Hours From Boston Is Massachusetts' Popular State Forest For Fishing, Boating, Swimming, And Camping
With tens of millions of visitors a year, Boston dominates the itineraries of visitors to Massachusetts. And while the city's history, avid sports culture, fantastic food, and famous museums make it easy to fill a week or more, those looking for a more outdoorsy retreat to complement their urban getaway might have to look a bit outside of its limits, namely at Otter River State Forest. Located near the small town of Baldwinville near the New Hampshire border, this nature escape covers over 12,000 acres and gives visitors abundant opportunities for waterfront recreation.
Here, you can fish, swim, and boat, and there are other bodies of water surrounding the area to explore as well. One of Otter River State Forest's biggest selling points is its campground, but you can also look forward to hiking, cross-country skiing, horseback riding, or snowmobiling.
Otter River State Forest is open from sunrise to sunset, and parking for non-residents is $30 at the time of writing. Getting here shouldn't be too difficult, either, considering the park is located only about 90 minutes from Boston. U.S. Highway 202 takes you right to the entrance, so don't worry about going off the beaten path. Flights can be found to Worcester Regional (about 30 miles away), Manchester-Boston Regional (55 miles), or Boston Logan International (80 miles), but look into getting a rental at the airport — having your own car can be a major convenience.
Fishing, swimming, and boating in Otter River State Forest
Anglers have a lot to look forward to in Otter River State Forest. Local water bodies, including Beaman Pond, Lake Dennison, and several rivers, house a wide array of species like bream, trout, panfish, and smallmouth bass. Thanks to the several access points and boat ramps scattered around, you can even try your luck out in the water, not to mention you might be able to ice fish in the winter, too. That said, spring is usually the best time to start trying your luck due to the opening of trout season.
Those who just want to soak in the sunshine, on the other hand, can do so in one of the forest's swimming areas. They're small, but come with some convenient amenities like picnic areas and a volleyball court. Remember, however, that there aren't any lifeguards on duty. Keep an eye out for a red flag on the beach — if present, it means you can't swim that day. Those up for a five-minute drive can also go swimming in Lake Dennison. The dazzling Massachusetts lake has a sizeable sandy beach, tons of campgrounds, and scenic trails. The beach at Lake Dennison is open between late May and early September, and has beach wheelchairs, though dog lovers might be disappointed to learn that pups aren't allowed on any of the beaches.
Kayaking and boating are also common in Otter River State Forest, though you'll have to bring your own vessel. That way, you can explore not only the lakes, but the nearby rivers, too. Paddlers can choose between a couple of moderate-level trails. The 5.5-mile Otter River Trail offers marshland and wildlife views plus a quiet atmosphere, while the Millers River paddle is a bit shorter at 3 miles and more rustic, with a signature wilderness feel.
Otter River State Forest is a popular camping and hiking spot
Otter River State Forest is often described as a popular attraction for outdoor recreation, especially in the summer, so come early and book as soon as possible. It gets busy and does fill up, so reserve your site beforehand. But what makes this forest, especially its campsites, such a crowd-pleaser? "Otter River State Park Campground provided our family with an amazing first camping experience," one reviewer on Google Maps summed up their trip. "The campground is beautiful, well-maintained, and offers plenty of activities that kept our kids excited, especially around the campfire."
There are 76 campsites, four yurts, and three group sites, each equipped with a fire pit and picnic table and accommodating rigs up to 20 feet long. There are no hookups, but other amenities include drinking water, flush toilets, and hot showers, and Beaman Pond is within walking distance. The yurts have beds, electricity, and ceiling fans, too. One thing to keep in mind is that Massachusetts has one of the highest costs of living in America, and it's worth noting that visitors pay higher parking and camping fees compared to residents. Rates for campsites begin at $54 per night for non-residents.
In return, however, you get access to an impressive trail network. The pathways take visitors through pine trees, marshland, and hardwood stands, plus you might see the occasional white-tailed deer, chipmunk, heron, or catbird along the way. Check out the trail map, and try not to miss the Wilder-McKenzie Nature Trail. This 2.5-mile round trip is an easy stretch connecting Beaman Pond and Lake Dennison, with forest and wetland views. For a more moderate hike, you can take on the Alger/Wetmore/Royalston Loop. It covers 5 miles and is good for wildlife spotting. If you want to branch out for more exploring, drive the one hour to Hopkinton State Park, a lovely spot for its trails, fishing, and paddling.