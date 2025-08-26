The Wildly Picturesque New England State That Has One Of The Highest Costs Of Living In America

It's likely that people could accurately predict some of the most expensive states in the United States. Of course, California is up there, home to real estate whoppers like the Hollywood Hills and Silicon Valley. Living in New York isn't cheap, either, if only because of the bonkers prices in New York City. As a remote, sought-after, tropical island, Hawaii is the most expensive state, but right after it comes an Eastern Seaboard favorite within easy reach of clam chowder, Irish pubs, lovely autumn foliage, Cape Cod, and the Red Sox. Yes, we're talking about little ole' Massachusetts.

Folks who live in Massachusetts can attest to its virtues, particularly on the scenic, mountainous hiking front. The Berkshires stand out in this regard, full of well-trodden paths and hidden trails to mesmerizing waterfalls. Meanwhile, quaint and quirky towns like Goshen dot the state, along with its bigger metropolises, like the ultra-historical and tourist-heavy Boston. The state's capital is full of as much greenery as it is neighborhoods with vibrant murals, bustling markets, and music venues. If you've got the money, that is.

Folks who live in Massachusetts also know that living costs have gotten way out of hand. A market analysis by Zillow reveals that the median home price in Massachusetts rose from around $400,000 in 2017 to about $660,000 in 2025. While housing costs account for the biggest part of Massachusetts' unaffordability, a perfect storm of other factors contributes to it, as well, including its workforce composition, taxes, energy prices, and even parking fees.