'Maryland's Largest Family Fun Center' Is An Amusement Park Outside Frederick For All-Weather Entertainment

Amusement parks have been a thing in Maryland as far back as the late 19th century. Penny arcades and shooting galleries were all the rage at that time, yet today folks are no less pumped by the thrills amusement parks have to offer. There are several amusement parks in Maryland, but Adventure Park USA claims the title of 'Maryland's largest family entertainment center.' Rightly so, the park was also given a 'Breakout Family Entertainment Center' award by Amusement Today.

Adventure Park includes a 22,000-square-foot building and is packed with indoor and outdoor attractions for the whole family. The location is open rain or shine, and its indoor activities provide an extra draw on rainy (or snowy) days when outdoor rides may be closed. Timeless rides such as merry-go-rounds and roller coasters dot the outdoor section at Adventure Park USA, while interactive group activities such as mini bowling and laser tag bring visitors indoors. Previous guests liked that the amusement park had short lines and also that it had more of a county fair feel. Getting to the park is easy if you're driving from Frederick, as it takes less than 20 minutes.

While some fun, beautiful seaside amusement parks such as Trimper Rides in Ocean City, Maryland are only open seasonally, Adventure Park is open year-round. Visiting on a Monday or after 2 p.m. on weekdays increases your chances to beat the summertime crowds.