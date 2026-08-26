'Maryland's Largest Family Fun Center' Is An Amusement Park Outside Frederick For All-Weather Entertainment
Amusement parks have been a thing in Maryland as far back as the late 19th century. Penny arcades and shooting galleries were all the rage at that time, yet today folks are no less pumped by the thrills amusement parks have to offer. There are several amusement parks in Maryland, but Adventure Park USA claims the title of 'Maryland's largest family entertainment center.' Rightly so, the park was also given a 'Breakout Family Entertainment Center' award by Amusement Today.
Adventure Park includes a 22,000-square-foot building and is packed with indoor and outdoor attractions for the whole family. The location is open rain or shine, and its indoor activities provide an extra draw on rainy (or snowy) days when outdoor rides may be closed. Timeless rides such as merry-go-rounds and roller coasters dot the outdoor section at Adventure Park USA, while interactive group activities such as mini bowling and laser tag bring visitors indoors. Previous guests liked that the amusement park had short lines and also that it had more of a county fair feel. Getting to the park is easy if you're driving from Frederick, as it takes less than 20 minutes.
While some fun, beautiful seaside amusement parks such as Trimper Rides in Ocean City, Maryland are only open seasonally, Adventure Park is open year-round. Visiting on a Monday or after 2 p.m. on weekdays increases your chances to beat the summertime crowds.
Plan your visit to Adventure Park USA
Fortunately, the outdoor rides are very reasonably priced at the park. You can purchase an all-day pass, or load up FUNpass and pay a la carte. The Skyrace, a ride with colorful spaceships that glide in a circle through the air, is $5. Meanwhile, the Wildcat Coaster, a twisty, turny, steel-track roller coaster, is only $7. The Rattlesnake, a teacup-style Tilt-A-Whirl ride, is also $7, while the Carousel, a classic merry-go-round, costs $8.
Heading indoors at Adventure Park is a particularly good idea on hot days, as the facility is conditioned. Fun, physical activities await inside the park, including a climbing wall and a ropes course. The West World Laser Tag game immerses kids in a Western world where they role-play as cowgirls and cowboys, while the aforementioned climbing course gives both kids and adults a chance to test their balance and agility. Come as you are for mini-bowling, as no special shoes are needed to play on the shortened lanes. As for the arcade, it offers more than 80 video games, staples such as air hockey and Skee-ball, and a 3D motion simulator.
While food or drink isn't allowed in the park, the on-site restaurant offers goodies such as hot dogs, chicken tenders, and pizza. For those with a sweet tooth, the eatery also sells cookies, brownies, cotton candy, and ice cream. Adventure Park is open for birthday parties, field trips, and offers camp programs for every season. Birthday party packages vary, and purchasing a group package supplies four hours of unlimited thrills, plus other bonuses. For more fun with the whole family, visit Sandy Spring, a historic community with an outdoor adventure park, located about 45 minutes from Adventure Park USA by car. If you want an even closer, history-rich locale, drive 20 minutes to Frederick, a hip and historic Maryland city with food, art, and fun, including a play-all-day arcade, Spinners.