Between St. Louis And Springfield Is Illinois' Sparkling Lake With Fishing And Swimming
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Today, Illinois is largely a mixture of farmland and cities, but it was once almost entirely covered in tall, far-reaching prairie grass. While the Prairie State is suitably nicknamed for its geographic past, it wouldn't be remiss to also think about Illinois as the "land of water." Water can be found underneath the entire state in the form of natural underground reservoirs, and Central West Illinois reflects that same aqua-rich feature above ground. The region is home to dozens of ponds, lakes, and reservoirs, and Carlinville Lake (also known as Carlinville Lake #1) is one such glittering gem. The sprawling 155-acre lake is in Macoupin County, about an hour south of Springfield. A drive from St. Louis in Missouri gets you there in about the same amount of time, making the lake well-placed for city dwellers seeking an escape into nature.
Carlinville Lake stretches eastward from Honey Creek and spans 5.5 miles of shoreline. A positive review on Google describes the lake as "a great place for getting outdoors," while another says the lake is "always so peaceful and clean." According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, fishing for channel catfish is very good there, and you can also angle for crappie, largemouth bass, and bluegill. You are also welcome to take a dip in the deep, blue water, yet only at the designated beach area.
Swim, fish, and camp at Carlinville Lake
When a June 2026 Facebook post announced that Carlinville Lake was open for swimming, the responses were a mixture of surprise and glee. Indeed, the Department of Public Health also confirmed that the beach at Carlinville Lake had opened. The lake's glittering blue surface looks fresh and inviting, and fortunately, visitors can swim at the beach throughout the entire summer season. While the swim beach is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day, it may also be nice to visit the area during the shoulder seasons (late spring and early fall), when temperatures are lower and it's less humid.
You can only fish from the bank at Carlinville Lake, which is just as well, as the thick line of trees bordering the lake provides a pretty, green backdrop. Anglers on Fishbrain attest to successful catches at the lake, but there are still rules to follow. For example, fishing is restricted to line fishing, and you can't have more than two hooks or lures attached at a time. There is also a six-bag limit for largemouth bass. It's important to know that fishing regulations in Illinois can change, so make sure to check beforehand and get your hands on a fishing license before you go.
Carlinville Lake isn't solely for swimming and fishing. You can also stay overnight there, which provides a nice opportunity to soak up more lake time. The closest campground is Carlinville Lake Campground, nestled on the lake's northwestern shore. The site offers both RV and tent sites, showers, and even a play area for kids. One previous camper on Google appreciated the campground's beautiful setting, electric and water hook up, and the dump station.
Stay in the town of Carlinville
A quick 10-minute drive from Carlinville Lake takes you to the center of Carlinville, a charming, historic town on Route 66. The town is home to under 6,000 residents and boasts interesting attractions, such as the Million Dollar Courthouse. It's also a convenient pit stop, as there is a Dollar General, a Walmart Supercenter, and restaurants offering Mexican, Italian, and diner food.
For a touch of luxury, stay at the Carlinville Grand. The historic Victorian was built in 1904 and offers a choice of four elegant bedrooms, including a master bedroom and a cupola room. The rooms are bookable on both Vrbo and Airbnb. Guests rate the home highly on Google and agree that it is spacious and comfortable.
A budget stay awaits at the Carlin Villa Motel, which lies on the outskirts of town off Route 4. The two-star accommodation offers simple rooms at low nightly prices and is rated well on Google. Visitors like the clean, well-maintained rooms, along with the friendly and welcoming staff. If you're interested in exploring more lakes in the area, Clinton Lake, an under-the radar haven for swimming and camping, is under a two-hour drive from Carlinville Lake. Clinton Lake is also about a 30-minute drive from Decatur, a charming Midwest gem with public art and a zoo.