Between St. Louis And Springfield Is Illinois' Sparkling Lake With Fishing And Swimming

When a June 2026 Facebook post announced that Carlinville Lake was open for swimming, the responses were a mixture of surprise and glee. Indeed, the Department of Public Health also confirmed that the beach at Carlinville Lake had opened. The lake's glittering blue surface looks fresh and inviting, and fortunately, visitors can swim at the beach throughout the entire summer season. While the swim beach is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day, it may also be nice to visit the area during the shoulder seasons (late spring and early fall), when temperatures are lower and it's less humid.

You can only fish from the bank at Carlinville Lake, which is just as well, as the thick line of trees bordering the lake provides a pretty, green backdrop. Anglers on Fishbrain attest to successful catches at the lake, but there are still rules to follow. For example, fishing is restricted to line fishing, and you can't have more than two hooks or lures attached at a time. There is also a six-bag limit for largemouth bass. It's important to know that fishing regulations in Illinois can change, so make sure to check beforehand and get your hands on a fishing license before you go.

Carlinville Lake isn't solely for swimming and fishing. You can also stay overnight there, which provides a nice opportunity to soak up more lake time. The closest campground is Carlinville Lake Campground, nestled on the lake's northwestern shore. The site offers both RV and tent sites, showers, and even a play area for kids. One previous camper on Google appreciated the campground's beautiful setting, electric and water hook up, and the dump station.