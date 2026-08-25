Dolly Parton Called This Breathtaking Mountain Region Her Favorite Place In The World

Country legend and beloved national treasure Dolly Parton traveled all over the world during her decades in music and entertainment, but the place she loved most was much closer to where her story began. In a July 2025 interview with Thrillist, Parton was asked to name her favorite destination after a lifetime spent on the road. She chose the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee. "That's home," she said, "it's where my heart is and there will never be any place like it for me."

Parton's roots run deep on the Tennessee side; she grew up in Sevier County, in a little town called Locust Ridge. When she became a partner in the Pigeon Forge theme park that reopened as Dollywood in 1986, it specifically drew on her connection to East Tennessee and her love of the Great Smoky Mountains. Those same mountains also shaped the family-centered storytelling Parton carried into her songs. She told Thrillist that growing up there meant gathering around food, music, and stories, traditions that later influenced her work in the entertainment business.

It's an understandable choice even without Parton's personal connection to the region. The Great Smoky Mountains stretch across the Tennessee-North Carolina border in layers of forested ridges, with mist often settling into the valleys between them. Great Smoky Mountains National Park is also the most-visited national park in the United States, according to the National Park Service. Travelers can experience the music icon's favorite landscapes within minutes of Gatlinburg, but give yourself at least a full day (or several) to understand why these mountains could remain Parton's favorite place after a lifetime of travel.