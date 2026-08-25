Dolly Parton Called This Breathtaking Mountain Region Her Favorite Place In The World
Country legend and beloved national treasure Dolly Parton traveled all over the world during her decades in music and entertainment, but the place she loved most was much closer to where her story began. In a July 2025 interview with Thrillist, Parton was asked to name her favorite destination after a lifetime spent on the road. She chose the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee. "That's home," she said, "it's where my heart is and there will never be any place like it for me."
Parton's roots run deep on the Tennessee side; she grew up in Sevier County, in a little town called Locust Ridge. When she became a partner in the Pigeon Forge theme park that reopened as Dollywood in 1986, it specifically drew on her connection to East Tennessee and her love of the Great Smoky Mountains. Those same mountains also shaped the family-centered storytelling Parton carried into her songs. She told Thrillist that growing up there meant gathering around food, music, and stories, traditions that later influenced her work in the entertainment business.
It's an understandable choice even without Parton's personal connection to the region. The Great Smoky Mountains stretch across the Tennessee-North Carolina border in layers of forested ridges, with mist often settling into the valleys between them. Great Smoky Mountains National Park is also the most-visited national park in the United States, according to the National Park Service. Travelers can experience the music icon's favorite landscapes within minutes of Gatlinburg, but give yourself at least a full day (or several) to understand why these mountains could remain Parton's favorite place after a lifetime of travel.
The natural beauty at Great Smoky Mountain National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park protects more than 800 square miles of the region, creating a refuge for everything from black bears and deer to salamanders and migratory birds. As the most biodiverse park in America, more than 19,000 species have been found there, according to the NPS. And while there are over 800 miles of hiking trails, you don't have to trek through the backcountry to see why the Smokies inspire such loyalty from Dolly Parton.
One of the easiest places to start is Newfound Gap Road, a scenic drive that climbs from the Gatlinburg side through changing forest until reaching Newfound Gap at 5,046 feet. The overlook sits on the Tennessee-North Carolina border and opens onto overlapping Appalachian ridges that often fade into shades of blue when haze settles over the valleys. It's also home to the Rockefeller Monument, which marks the spot where President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated the park in 1940. Continue toward Kuwohi, also known as Clingmans Dome, for an even higher perspective. At 6,643 feet, it's the highest point in the park. It's a somewhat steep trek to the observation tower, but the unique and historical platform rewards you with panoramic mountain views. Even in summer, temperatures up here can be noticeably cooler than Gatlinburg, so keep an extra layer in the car.
The 5.5-mile Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail is a one-way drive that winds through old forest alongside mountain streams, historic log buildings, and waterfalls. Several trailheads branch off from the route, but hikers should note that the trails and parking can be crowded. The park suggests contacting an authorized shuttle provider for rides to and from the trailheads from March through October.
The Smokies preserve the mountain culture that helped influence Dolly Parton
The Smoky Mountains' scenery explains part of Dolly Parton's love of East Tennessee, but the human history adds more to the story. Long before the national park was established, families lived in these valleys. From prehistoric Native Americans to 19th- and 20th-century settlers building communities around places visitors now explore. More than 90 historic structures still stand in the park, from rehabilitated buildings in Elkmont Ghost Town to preserved old churches, homes, and schools. Cades Cove is particularly popular, as you can drive through the area in a loop, stopping at log homes and historical sites along the way (plus, it's one of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's best destinations for wildlife watching).
If you want to really experience Parton's perspective of the area, the artist's childhood home in Locust Ridge has also been renovated and preserved, but it's on private property. Parton fans can instead explore an almost identical replica of the log cabin at Parton's theme park, Dollywood. According to Visit My Smokies, the entrance to the replica features a message from Parton, reading, "These mountains and my childhood home have a special place in my heart. They inspire my music and my life. I hope being here does the same for you!"
Tennessee's Famous Dollywood Theme Park, only a short drive from Pigeon Forge, is one of the most visible expressions of Parton's appreciation for Smoky Mountains (and her way of giving back to her hometown). In her memoir, "Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business," Parton wrote, "The theme park is much more about the mountains and the culture of the people who live there than it is about Dolly Parton," (via New York Post).