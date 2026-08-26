Dolly Parton's 24/7 Travel Stop Has BBQ, Live Music, And A 'Doggy Parton' Dog Park
Dolly Parton was widely revered as the queen of country music, the gal who cleverly critiqued the "9 to 5," a generous philanthropist, and a savvy businesswoman who created a multimillion-dollar empire and held a massive business portfolio that included her own music catalog. One of her last business launches came in 2026: Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop. This attraction isn't just a gas station — it's a whole oasis, featuring barbecue, a full-service restaurant, live music acts, Dolly's Cup of Ambition coffee, and a dog park cheekily nicknamed "Doggy Parton." The first of several planned locations opened in late June 2026 off Exit 22 along Interstate 65 in Cornersville, Tennessee, about 60 miles south of Nashville.
Parton's roadside pitstop revitalized an existing truck stop brand, Tennessean Travel Stop, combining Southern hospitality and modern comfort for families on the road and truck drivers. Laundry, EV charging stations, free Wi-Fi, a general store, and hot showers are a few of the stop's additional offerings. The personality-packed dog park is outdoors, fenced-in, grassy, and decorated with a silhouette of Parton being pulled by her leashed pets.
If anyone knows what they need on the road in terms of comfort, it's the country music star. "I have spent the bulk of my life on the road, and more specifically on a bus," Parton said during a press release (via NACS). "You want a place that feels like home and recharges you for the rest of your journey. I believe we will fill a void out there on the highways, all while bringing the heart and soul of Tennessee."
Take a break at Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop
Live music is integral to Dolly Parton's life and legacy, and the travel stop is no exception. There's an upstairs bar and stage overlooking the main floor, and local musicians are even invited to submit their information online to perform. A massive custom mural of Parton and art spread throughout the stop ensures a fun ambiance. The roadside stop is open 24/7, offering Grab and Go barbecue nonstop. However, the restaurant, cafe, and ice cream shop are open from 6 a.m. to 9 or 10 p.m., depending on the day you visit.
Although Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop hasn't reached the viral heights of Buc-ees, a roadside stop travelers are adding to their itineraries, it has plans to expand. After opening, the attraction quickly accumulated more than 6,000 reviews on Google, proving Parton's perennial popularity. Travelers praise the cinnamon bread (although it requires a wait), the wide variety of merchandise and souvenirs, and the quality and flavor of the smoked brisket. "It's ideal for Dolly fans," writes one reviewer. "Live music in the evenings and on weekends sounds like a great reason to come back."
The June 2026 christening for Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop would turn out to be Parton's last public appearance before she died on August 25 at the age of 80. "I could not be prouder," Parton said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, per Rolling Stone. "I've spent my whole life traveling down the road." Parton's empire extends throughout Tennessee, to her beloved theme park, Dollywood, the best theme park in 2025, nestled in the Smoky Mountains. If you're stopping in Nashville, you can also have a drink at White Limozeen, Parton's pink country bar in Nashville.