Dolly Parton's 24/7 Travel Stop Has BBQ, Live Music, And A 'Doggy Parton' Dog Park

Dolly Parton was widely revered as the queen of country music, the gal who cleverly critiqued the "9 to 5," a generous philanthropist, and a savvy businesswoman who created a multimillion-dollar empire and held a massive business portfolio that included her own music catalog. One of her last business launches came in 2026: Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop. This attraction isn't just a gas station — it's a whole oasis, featuring barbecue, a full-service restaurant, live music acts, Dolly's Cup of Ambition coffee, and a dog park cheekily nicknamed "Doggy Parton." The first of several planned locations opened in late June 2026 off Exit 22 along Interstate 65 in Cornersville, Tennessee, about 60 miles south of Nashville.

Parton's roadside pitstop revitalized an existing truck stop brand, Tennessean Travel Stop, combining Southern hospitality and modern comfort for families on the road and truck drivers. Laundry, EV charging stations, free Wi-Fi, a general store, and hot showers are a few of the stop's additional offerings. The personality-packed dog park is outdoors, fenced-in, grassy, and decorated with a silhouette of Parton being pulled by her leashed pets.

If anyone knows what they need on the road in terms of comfort, it's the country music star. "I have spent the bulk of my life on the road, and more specifically on a bus," Parton said during a press release (via NACS). "You want a place that feels like home and recharges you for the rest of your journey. I believe we will fill a void out there on the highways, all while bringing the heart and soul of Tennessee."