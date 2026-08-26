You Can Spend The Night In Dolly Parton's Retired Tour Bus At This Tennessee Resort

How do you sum up Dolly Parton? There are the rhinestones and glitter, the quick-witted one-liners, and the 11 Grammy awards and 25 No. 1 hits on the Billboard country charts, including "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You." And then there is Dollywood, her Tennessee theme park celebrating Appalachian culture alongside plenty of Dolly flair. Even then, you haven't quite covered her astounding legacy. The country music icon passed away on August 25, 2026, at age 80, leaving behind a career spanning music, film, television, business, and philanthropy.

Dolly wasn't a fan of flying, so the open highway became her preferred way to travel. For years, her iconic Prevost tour bus served as her home on the road, logging hundreds of thousands of miles across the country. Dolly made no secret of how much the bus meant to her. "I have homes all over the United States, but my favorite place is the bus because that way I can just feel those wheels rolling," she said, as reported by ABC News. After the bus was retired from touring in March 2022, it began a second act as the "Dolly Suite 1986" at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, around 10 to 15 minutes from Sevierville, the humble hometown that Dolly put on the map.

To experience the Dolly Suite 1986, fans can request a stay by completing a form on the DreamMore website, after which a resort representative will be in touch. The two-night-minimum visit starts at $10,000, which is an eye-watering price tag, but one that delivers a true behind-the-scenes Dolly experience. Two guests can sleep in the bus itself, while four more can stay in a resort room. Dollywood donates the profit from every stay to The Dollywood Foundation, the nonprofit behind her Imagination Library, which has gifted hundreds of millions of free books worldwide.