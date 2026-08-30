13 Essential IKEA Items To Perfectly Organize Your Campsite And RV
There's nothing quite as satisfying as an organized campsite and rig. I like to think of the whole operation as a well-oiled machine because there are so many moving parts, but that implies that things are working the way they should! When that's the case, camping is enjoyable and almost effortless — or at least the fun far outweighs the amount of work involved. That said, when things are disorganized, items are not working, or my way of doing things feels inefficient, the fun can flip to stress. That's where it really matters to have the right tools for the job, and it's not limited to literal tools — organization can play a really big role. Fortunately, IKEA is a hub for well-designed yet budget-friendly storage solutions and furnishings. And we're not only talking bins and bags here — well, those, too — but also furniture items like the tiny-home hero for RV camping with multiple uses and much more.
Drawing directly from IKEA's website, we've highlighted 13 products that come in handy for organizing campsites and your RV. As an avid camper, I know firsthand how important it is to have everything tidy, accessible, and actually functional, because there's nothing more annoying than having stuff go missing, stored awkwardly, or scattered in too many place. I also use several of these products personally, so I'll share how I integrate them into my camping lifestyle. We've also included customer reviews that reflect the items' usefulness for camping, plus practical information provided by the retailer, and more. Read on to discover some of the most versatile items from IKEA to use on your next camping trip.
Klippkaktus clear storage box for the fridge
I'll sing the praises of clear storage bins for camping all day long. The Klippkaktus storage box is a boon for organizing food, part of a line of kitchen and fridge organizing items that also include bottles, a storage basket, a lazy Susan, and more. The boxes, priced between $4.99 and $6.99, are a great place to start for maximizing space because they're stackable and come in three different dimensions. All are 12.5 inches long, with two that are 4 inches wide, plus one that's 5.5 inches wide and a little deeper for holding slightly larger items. "I use these in my home and RV," shares a product review. "They really help keep things less hidden in the back of the fridge."
The fact that these boxes are clear is the clincher, as it kind of defeats the purpose of having things well-sorted when you can't see exactly what's in the containers. This way, you don't have to do much digging. I also find that the smaller containers are useful in my portable cooler, which is on the larger side. On occasion, I've filled a box with ice so that it stays contained and doesn't soak food labels. They can also be used to hold produce, for example, that you might need to transport temporarily in the cooler but don't want to come in direct contact with the ice.
Hultarp magnetic holder and rails
It's hard to underestimate the value of utilizing wall space around the sink and stovetop area in a camper, however limited. One of the best ways to organize utensils and keep them safely stowed is with a magnetic utensil holder like the 15-inch Hultarp magnetic knife rack for $17 or the 22-inch Kungsfors version in stainless steel, priced at $20. These are great for knives but also for scissors and other metal utensils — think fruit peelers, metal spatulas, or a whisk. They're also great for holding keys.
The Hultarp series is among the best affordable RV finds you can buy at IKEA and covers more than just magnetic strips. Rail and hook systems (prices vary) may also come in handy if you have the space, plus mesh containers and other vessels that hang directly on the rail. If you go this route, I'd recommend using a few twisty-ties or, better yet, plastic zip ties to keep any baskets or hooks from jumping off the rail in transit.
Pålycke clip-on hooks and baskets
Depending on the style of one's shelves and cabinets, the Pålycke series of under-cabinet clip-on organizing solutions may be a helpful way to store essentials in your RV without all the clutter. A lot of RV cabinets have lips or raised edges that may prevent hanging something directly onto the base of a unit — not to mention that things would likely slide out during transit unless you strapped them in. But if you have interior shelves, including in your fridge, these come in handy for utilizing the space right below the shelf that's often left empty by whatever's below.
The Pålycke series includes a clip-on basket in two sizes — one narrower than the other — plus a clip-on hook rack. The baskets range from $6.99 to $8.99, and the hook rack is only $2.99. These items are all lightweight and don't have to be permanent either. They could come in handy outside at the campsite, too, by clipping onto the edge of a side table near the fire to hold snacks or card games when not in use.
Frakta shopping bag
The iconic IKEA blue shopping bag is a go-to for hauling things anywhere, and the campsite is no exception. An iconic and affordable travel essential whether you use it for laundry, containing extra bedding, or storing other soft items, its power is its versatility. At only 99 cents, it's worthwhile to collect a few, since they can be folded down, hardly weigh a thing, and can come in handy at any time. One of my favorite ways to use them is to haul firewood because they're fairly sturdy, so for this purpose alone, I have about three that I've reserved for that grittier job.
The bags are all-purpose, of course, and aside from the 19-gallon volume they hold, the dual-handle design is arguably its best feature. Carrying something somewhat small is a good time to use the shorter handles, while the longer straps are ideal for throwing over your shoulder when hauling bulkier things. There are also a few different styles in the Frakta line, including an insulated cooler bag, which I often fill with items from the fridge and stuff in my hard-sided cooler as an extra liner. And if you want to upgrade to something a bit more stylish with the same capacity, the Görsnygg shopping bag is $2.99.
Variera shelf insert
A shelf insert in any cabinet can be a great way to maximize usable space. Depending on the height of the cabinets in your RV, a shelf insert can essentially double the amount of storage space in taller units, and they're stackable and removable. The Variera series is all about drawer and cupboard organization, and the shelf insert is an easy, non-permanent way to add more surface area for your stuff. IKEA sells two sizes, both 12.6 inches wide and 6.25 inches tall, but one is 11 inches deep ($19.99) and the other is much narrower at 5 1/8 inches deep ($16.99).
The shelves' small, table-like design is also ideal for adding a little bit of elevated surface space outside of cabinets, too. I've previously used Velcro to attach one of the narrower versions to the top of my camper trailer's counter so I had a little extra room to store items while I was cooking. When I didn't need it, I could unstick it and pop it to the side, but then I could always put it back when I was working on a meal, and the Velcro kept it from sliding around in transit.
Variera adjustable flatware tray
Adaptability is the name of the game when it comes to RVing and camping, and we're always looking for genius solutions to RVs' limited storage. Sometimes it's something as simple as having adjustable dimensions that makes an item worth a serious look. The Variera adjustable flatware tray fits the bill for kitchen drawer storage at $5.99. It can be as narrow as 11.26 inches and open as wide as 17.5 inches. That way, no matter the measurements of your drawer, you won't end up with an unhelpful gap on the side between the tray and the side of the unit.
The other element of this that's particularly nice is actually its simplicity. Five long compartments mean being able to fit a wide range of different utensils, from flatware to larger cooking implements. And although they're not designed to stack, at 2 inches deep, you may be able to layer a couple in one drawer to really optimize how much room you're able to use. I have historically stacked a couple of trays similar to this by storing soft items like rolled-up dish cloths, towels, and napkins in a lower tray, then nestling another on top of that for items I need to access more often.
IKEA PS 2026 side table
Space-saving is one of the cardinal aspects of RVing, which can be easier said than done, but we also like to have convenience and comfort at the campsite — and for things to look nice! A folding table hits that nail on the head, and the IKEA PS 2026 side table is a design-forward option, priced at $39.99, that also ticks the versatility checkbox. Think of it almost like a TV table but with a little more heft. "They are easy to fold and unfold and they are very sturdy," shares a customer in a product review. Pop it next to the picnic table for an extra bit of surface area while you're cooking, or put it near the camp chairs to hold beverages, phones, and snacks. The table's A-frame design collapses down to a minimal, fairly flat profile, with the arc at the top doubling as a handle so it can be easily carried and stowed when not in use.
Skubb closet organizer
Most RVs, even many small ones, have at least one wardrobe-style tall closet. They're often all-purpose storage areas, so even though I'm calling them "wardrobes," they're certainly not limited to clothes and linens. My camper doesn't have a large exterior hold of any kind, so the tall cabinet holds a decent amount of equipment used both indoors and outdoors. There is also a hanger rod, and that's where a closet solution like the Skubb organizer comes in handy with its six deep compartments and a hanging mechanism that means it can be suspended inside the closet and scooted from side to side if necessary.
I use a hanging closet organizer to hold everything from a poncho and extension cords to cleaning supplies and spare rolls of toilet paper, but they can of course also be used to store clothing or bedding if you have a larger rig with additional tall cabinets near the bed. The Skubb organizer comes in white and gray, each priced at $14.99. For an option that's a little taller, check out the Rassla organizer with five compartments, which runs $12.99.
Slibb flexible laundry basket
When we think of laundry baskets, the kinds that pop to mind may be wide and made of hard plastic — not the best for limited storage space. Not to mention that most of us don't do our laundry inside the RV (although larger rigs sometimes accommodate a washer-dryer) and we may need to haul everything over to the campground's laundry room or the nearest laundromat. Handles and flexibility are useful traits here, and it's the easily portable 6-gallon size of the Slibb laundry basket, priced at $6.99, that makes it worth considering for the campsite.
The Slibb basket is designed for laundry, but 6 gallons isn't actually a lot of space, so if you're traveling with the family, it'll fill up quick. Think of its uses in other ways, too, like a tote for hauling items back and forth from the campsite to the rig, such as dinner items, a tablecloth, games, snacks, and anything else. Its plastic composition makes it a cinch to clean, too, simply by hosing it out, and if you want more than one, they can be nested together for storage.
Vimpelfisk cutlery holder
On the note of items that make toting things back and forth from the RV to the campsite easier than trying to take everything by the armload, the Vimpelfisk cutlery holder is a multitasker that also happens to be pretty stylish. At $12.99, it has a basket made of metal mesh with a bamboo handle, so the rigid design helps with containment. One wide slot, where you can stuff napkins, seasonings, or condiments, is complemented by five smaller slots, ideal for flatware or other narrow items.
"It's so convenient that I can serve the whole family at once with knives, forks, spoons, chopsticks, children's cutlery, and napkins," shares a customer in a review. You may also find this handy for storing other items, such as pens and pencils, small activity books, or a small selection of tools. And if you need it to have a somewhat smaller profile for storage, the screws can be loosened slightly to allow the handle to slide down into the compartment.
Skådis pegboard
To add to your list of items you need to perfectly organize your RV, it's worth reiterating the value of any unused open wall space, wherever you can find it. For a permanent addition in the vein of a rack-and-hook system but with a flatter profile, the Skådis pegboard is a bit of organizing kit that can be customized to fit whatever you need to store on it, with the addition of coordinating shelves and hooks from the Skådis series.
The most useful pegboard for RVers will likely be the 14.25 x 22-inch version, which is the smallest and may fit on a narrow wall near the sink or even on the inside of a door or cabinet. It's also offered in black and natural wood-color. The smallest pegboard option is $19.99, with the 22 x 22-inch version running $24.99 and the 30 x 22-inch edition costing $29.99. They're also made of fiberboard, so they're not heavy.
Samla clear storage bin
This article simply would be complete without one more solid, all-purpose storage bin solution to take camping. And, of course, it's transparent, because the perk of being able to easily see what's inside without opening the lid is so helpful when trying to remember what you put where. The Samla clear storage bin, which comes in six different sizes ranging in price from $4.99 to $37.99, is a go-to for all types of storage, whether it's gear and tools in the hold, laundry supplies, towels — you name it. "Easy to stack and see through, with lids that fit correctly," says a reviewer. "You can buy locking clips if you need a more secure lid." Those box locks range from $1 to $2 for a four-pack, depending on the size of the bin they're designed to clip onto.
The smallest Samla storage bin is 15.25 x 4 x 11 x 5 inches, or 3 gallons, and the largest is 31 x 22.5 x 17 inches, or 34 gallons — great for bulkier items, but you probably won't need more than one or two. The smaller ones are ideal for storing things like electronic items or documents, plus trucking things back and forth from the RV to the campsite, too, such as picnic items and activities for the kids.
Ljungjordfly sealing clips
Something as simple as a magnetic clip can go a long way in keeping the RV and campsite organized. IKEA's Ljungjordfly sealing clips come in a pack of six for $5.99, including two double-width clips. It doesn't hurt that they're also in pleasant muted tones, too, so they look nice as they hold bags of chips, cereal, and other foodstuffs closed. They're made of steel, so they won't crack like some plastic clips do when they age.
The magnet on one side of the Ljungjordfly clips means they can do double-duty as handy holders for notes, photos, or the grocery list on the front of the fridge. Depending on the compositional materials of your RV, they're also great popped on the inside of the door or along window frames. They're also small enough to be stowed away easily in a utensil tray when not in use, and in a pinch, I've even been known to use a chip clip as a sturdy clothesline pin.