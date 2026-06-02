Stop Cramming Your RV Cabinets: 12 Smarter Ways To Store Essentials Without All The Clutter

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RVs are designed to be compact — and so are the storage spaces inside. Whether you're heading to the family campground resort with a Class A motorhome or heading out on a stunning and storied road trip route in a small trailer, space is always at a premium. Fortunately, there are numerous tricks and hacks to make even the smallest spaces efficient and aesthetically pleasing.

RV storage options typically consist of a lot of cabinets and drawers. Like at home, they're typically centered around the kitchen and the sleeping area, but they're also installed practically anywhere that they can fit. I currently tow a 16-foot trailer, and the "bedroom" area hardly has any storage at all. Instead, it's all concentrated at the front of the camper, near the bathroom and the door, so I've had to get creative with my storage solutions in the past. It takes a lot of effort to keep your RV tidy, but it can be really rewarding when things find their place and are optimized for the way we travel.

Of course, RV layouts vary, and a lot of the cabinets and drawers are pretty basic. But needing to do a little bit of customization is probably a good thing. As you get used to staying in your RV and figuring out your routine, you'll likely find things to change or add. That's where the 12 easy — and often very affordable — tips below come in. I'm drawing on my own experience as an RVer who has taken both short and extended trips. We've also referenced numerous blogs, YouTube channels, discussions on Reddit, product reviews, and more to share some of the most useful tips for optimizing your storage. You may even want to apply one or two of these at home.