Between Seattle And Tacoma Is Washington's Lovely Coastal State Park With A Beach And Tide Pools

Washington state is famous for its gorgeous natural scenery and mountainous landscapes, but if you want to avoid the millions of people visiting already well-known attractions like Mount Rainer National Park every year, it's worth thinking a bit outside the box when choosing your next destination. Saltwater State Park, for example, is located about 20 miles south of downtown and boasts a quiet, relaxed atmosphere.

And you won't have to compromise on experiences, either. The area comes equipped with a beach and trail network, providing visitors with opportunities to swim, kayak, fish, birdwatch, hike, and more. The scenery alone is a big attraction to some. The park's tide pools are also among the must-sees, as they provide some fantastic sea life viewing opportunities. Not to mention, digging through them can be as fun for adults as it is for kids.

Don't let the calm, peaceful atmosphere fool you — the area isn't secluded by any stretch of the imagination. The park is located in Des Moines, a city of over 30,000 residents. To come here, you're looking at a half-hour drive from Seattle to the north or Tacoma in the south (but watch out for traffic). For fliers, the nearest major entryway is Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, less than 20 minutes away. Because this is a pretty walkable area, with public transportation routes to and from the places mentioned thus far, you don't need to have your own car here. That said, it can be a major convenience.