Between Seattle And Tacoma Is Washington's Lovely Coastal State Park With A Beach And Tide Pools
Washington state is famous for its gorgeous natural scenery and mountainous landscapes, but if you want to avoid the millions of people visiting already well-known attractions like Mount Rainer National Park every year, it's worth thinking a bit outside the box when choosing your next destination. Saltwater State Park, for example, is located about 20 miles south of downtown and boasts a quiet, relaxed atmosphere.
And you won't have to compromise on experiences, either. The area comes equipped with a beach and trail network, providing visitors with opportunities to swim, kayak, fish, birdwatch, hike, and more. The scenery alone is a big attraction to some. The park's tide pools are also among the must-sees, as they provide some fantastic sea life viewing opportunities. Not to mention, digging through them can be as fun for adults as it is for kids.
Don't let the calm, peaceful atmosphere fool you — the area isn't secluded by any stretch of the imagination. The park is located in Des Moines, a city of over 30,000 residents. To come here, you're looking at a half-hour drive from Seattle to the north or Tacoma in the south (but watch out for traffic). For fliers, the nearest major entryway is Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, less than 20 minutes away. Because this is a pretty walkable area, with public transportation routes to and from the places mentioned thus far, you don't need to have your own car here. That said, it can be a major convenience.
Saltwater State Park's lovely coastal views and beach access
Washington is a breathtaking state that boasts the most waterfalls in America, but its waterfront allure doesn't end here. One of Saltwater State Park's biggest draws is its Puget Sound shoreline, which offers some truly lovely views. Sunsets, in particular, are often touted by visitors as a major highlight, with vibrant orange hues that contrast the clear waters (especially when the tide is high). You'll also experience a diverse array of landscapes beyond the coast — think mossy trees within serene forests. What also adds to the park's understated charm is its peaceful, family-friendly atmosphere. It's quiet, ideal for getting away from the busy day-to-day life, and equipped with playground equipment.
Many people come here specifically for the beaches. You'll find both rocky and sandy sections, but Google users report that they're generally small, and you might even have to climb over some driftwood to access certain areas. That said, everything's clean, and thanks to the shallow water, this makes for a great swimming spot. Want to get even further out in the water? Kayaking, paddleboarding, and scuba diving are also popular here, boasting an artificial reef that extends up to 80 feet deep.
A day pass is $10, or you can purchase an annual Discover Pass to access all the state parks in Washington for a year. At the time of writing, some areas are closed due to flooding and erosion damage. Check the official website for the most up-to-date information on the matter. Travelers who'd like to keep exploring the surrounding area can drive 10 minutes to Federal Way, a family-friendly city with scenic gardens and tasty eats.
Exploring Saltwater State Park's tide pools and hiking opportunities
If you happen to visit Saltwater State Park's beach at low tide, you'll get to see pools brimming with sea life. Visitors often need to dig a little or lift up rocks to see where the animals hide in anticipation of the tide coming back — just be careful and gentle putting everything back in its place. Your efforts will be rewarded with sightings of a wide array of species, including sea anemones, starfish, mussels, shore crabs, hermit crabs, green urchins, and more. The tide pools are a big attraction among families, in particular. Water lovers who want to keep the adventures going can also drive 2 miles to Des Moines Beach Park, a dreamy attraction on the coast with Puget Sound views.
Want to stay on dry land instead? Take advantage of the area's forested trails, which are generally easy. The main Saltwater State Park Loop stretches 1.5 miles and is often complimented for its scenic views of the beach and forest. Along the way, Outdoorsy notes that you'll see maples, red cedars, sword ferns, and more. Just be warned that you might come across some spiders along the way. The good news, at least for birding enthusiasts, is that spiders aren't the only species you'll come across. Per eBird, the area is also known for its gull, sandpiper, and cormorant sightings. If you're interested in exploring the local fauna beyond that, check out the five best Washington parks for seeing rare or endangered wildlife.