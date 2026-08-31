Boston's Urban Gem Is A Hidden Peninsula With Nature Walks, Beaches, And A Once-Thriving Military Fort

Boston Harbor is dotted with several historic forts. They were built on peninsulas and islands to first protect the new British colony and then the newly formed United States from being invaded by ships. Castle Island was the first site to be fortified and the fort constructed there was later named Fort Independence. Though it's no longer an active military base, or even an island for that matter, it's still a fascinating spot. You'll find beaches and trails surrounding the historic park.

After Boston was founded in 1630, the city's harbor became a vital port for fishing and naval fleets. Castle Island, a 22-acre island overlooking Dorchester Bay in South Boston, was immediately selected for a protective fort by the Massachusetts Bay Colony's governor. The first structure was constructed in 1634, originally named Castle William in honor of England's King William III. It was rebuilt numerous times in the following century. Then, in 1776, the British destroyed their fort while fleeing the city. It was renamed Fort Independence in 1799.

Americans then used Fort Independence for a marine hospital and prison and became a training site during the War of 1812 through World War II. After the fort was decommissioned in 1890, the United States government gave Massachusetts control of the surrounding property, and in 1962, the fort as well. It's all now part of a state park that includes Castle Island and Pleasure Bay (and their beaches), M Street Beach, and Carson Beach. It's also an under-the-radar spot in Boston, a popular East Coast city known for its history and sporty appeal.