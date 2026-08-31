10 Common Visitor Complaints About Disney
I love Walt Disney World Resort. I've been visiting the parks my entire life, and I've gone hundreds of times. Currently, I'm an Annual Passholder who passes under the famous Walt Disney World arch every few weeks. As a result, I've lived through just about every kind of Disney day imaginable — the good, the bad, and the ugly. From my daughter having a hypoglycemic attack under the Millennium Falcon to fireworks cruises that almost didn't happen because of thunderstorms, my family has dealt with it all.
And, as much as I adore the parks, I understand that they can be rather overwhelming, especially for those trying to avoid mistakes as first-time guests. This can lead to stress and frustration instead of magic. Here, we'll look at 10 common visitor complaints about Disney. However, rather than just providing an overview of what the complaints are, I'll share strategies I've learned as a park-lifer that will help solve each problem. Hopefully, by the time you reach the end, you feel better equipped to enjoy your next Walt Disney World vacation!
In addition to my personal knowledge of visiting Disney World, I'll also use tips and information from travel agencies and travel blogs like Dreams Unlimited, WDW Magazine, Frommer's, Disney Food Blog, and Disney Tourist Blog to support what I've learned as a lifelong WDW visitor.
The parks are expensive
There's no denying that a trip to Walt Disney World Resort can be expensive. Park tickets alone start at $119 per day for single-park access, but can cost over $200 daily on certain dates. Add your Disney Resort hotel, dining, Lightning Lane passes (in some cases), souvenirs, and special experiences, and the hidden costs of your Disney World family vacation can skyrocket. On Reddit, one park-goer lamented that they feel the "average family is no longer being targeted as guests for the parks" due to pricing.
One person on Facebook said they budgeted about $5,000 for a solo one-week stay at Pop Century Resort, with one-park-per-day tickets, and limited table service meals. However, there are literally hundreds of variables that can play into the final cost of a Disney World trip. Saving money starts with carefully selecting your dates. Since Disney uses date-based ticket pricing, visiting during less-popular periods like January (after the holidays) or September (when kids are back in school) is smart. Disney Resort hotel prices fluctuate seasonally as well. Additionally, Disney sometimes drops special ticket offers like the "4-Park Magic Ticket," priced at $399 for ages 10 and over in Summer 2026.
Food is another area where families can save money by simply planning ahead. While my daughters love character meals, and I do spend money on them often because we personally find the experience to be worth it, I also bring our own granola bars and other items for breakfast rather than buying every day. Disney allows guests to bring snacks and refillable water bottles into the parks, which is a great money-saving tip. Some parents also save by purchasing Disney-branded souvenirs for kids ahead of time and surprising them on the trip!
Standby lines can eat up hours of your day
Many first-time Walt Disney World guests are taken aback by standby wait times, especially on certain rides. It's not unusual for popular attractions like the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, TRON Lightcycle/Run, Frozen Ever After, Peter Pan's Flight, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and the Rock'n'Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets to hit 60 minutes or more. Right after Rock'n'Roller's Muppets re-theme was completed in May 2026, my family saw the wait time hit 240 minutes one evening!
One visitor shared that their wait for Peter Pan's Flight was 60 minutes longer than the posted time, seemingly due to an influx of Lightning Lane guests. They wrote on Facebook that they found the number of Lightning Lane guests let on at once "ridiculous and very inconsiderate." On a personal note, my girls are true Disney kids who visit constantly, and they refuse to wait more than 35 minutes for anything. Although, Frozen Ever After is a rare exception they will wait an hour for.
It's important to remember, though, that there are tactics you can use to reduce your wait times. First off, I never purchase Lightning Lane passes. The secret is learning the ebb-and-flow of different attractions throughout the day. If you're staying at a Disney Resort hotel, use Early Entry to your advantage. In those additional 30 minutes, you can dash to Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney's Animal Kingdom or ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT. Rope dropping Peter Pan's Flight and Disney's Hollywood Studios in the morning is also smart. On the other end of the spectrum, the lines at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance tend to die down in the evening.
Lightning Lanes can be pricey and confusing
If you are like me, you probably grew up in the era when Disney FastPasses were included with your ticket. So, you might be thoroughly confused by Lightning Lane. Disney's current skip-the-line system costs extra and includes several different tiers. Guests can choose among Lightning Lane Multi Pass, Single Pass, and Premier Pass. Then, for those who really want to go all out, there are Disney World VIP tours. Guests who pay the hourly rate of $450 to $950 get their own "Plaid" (a term the Disney community uses for the beloved Cast Members who lead these tours), quick access to specific rides, and other benefits.
Those who opt for traditional, non-VIP Lightning Lane access can choose from three different tiers. Multi Pass allows guests to make up to three ride selections. Single Pass must be purchased separately for highly-popular attractions that are not part of Multi Pass. Premier Pass gives guests access to every Lightning Lane in any one of Disney World's four theme parks. Multi Pass and Single Pass have timed return windows for your chosen rides and attractions, but Premier Pass can be used at any time.
One person on Tripadvisor called the system "an absolutely horrible addition to the parks that just cause more frustration." Reddit users agree, with one saying, "It's a scam. Don't waste your money." The good news is, you don't have to use Lightning Lane to have a good time. We visit Disney too often to justify paying for expedited queues, and we've learned to use standby lines strategically as an alternative. But if this is your family's once-in-a-lifetime Disney World vacation and you have one day at Magic Kingdom, you may find that Lightning Lane access is worth every penny.
Virtual queues are not guaranteed
When Disney World opens a major new attraction, the Virtual Queue (VQ) system is sometimes used in place of traditional standby lines. Star Wars:Rise of the Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, and Bluey's Wild World have all used the system. Virtual queues last for varying lengths of time depending on demand. Guardians, for example, had a VQ line for around three years, while Bluey only utilized the system for only a week.
Virtual queues are free, which is awesome news for guests. Complaints occur because there's no guarantee you'll actually get into the virtual queue you want. Availability is gone in literal seconds when slots open at 7 a.m. Guests can try to join again at 1 p.m. but, again, there is no guarantee. One Redditor said it's "unreal how fast it goes, I tried to join it after 1 pm yesterday and it was instantly booked as well." Another person on Tripadvisor lamented that the "queue was full before we even got to click on the join button."
While it is unfortunate that some people aren't able to snag their desired VQs, there are a few tips we've learned over the years. First, have a watch or spare phone that tells time down to the second. Before distribution begins, every adult in our party gets logged into the Virtual Queue page in the My Disney Experience app. When the time gets to 6:59:30 a.m., everyone starts refreshing their page in a cascade one second after another. We have actually never missed a virtual queue.
You have to spend so much time on your phone
As Walt Disney once said, Disneyland, and all subsequent Disney Park properties, were meant to be "a family park where parents and children could have fun — together." For some guests, modern technology has all but ruined that notion. Some feel 21st-century Walt Disney World often requires visitors to spend too much time on their phones instead of making memories. The My Disney Experience (MDE) app is useful when it comes to checking wait times, placing mobile orders to avoid lines at quick service restaurants, managing Lightning Lanes, and even opening your hotel room door.
Some people, however, feel devices play too much into any given park day. One Facebook user lamented that people "are there to have fun .You shouldn't have to be on your phone to order food,tickets,lighting lanes.Its too much." Another person in the same discussion noted that they recently visited Disney World and "used the phome onky [sic] briefly to make a couple of quick reservations for dining," and found it to be an incredibly refreshing experience.
In May 2026, Disney executives confirmed that the company is taking measures to reduce the necessity of cell phone usage at Disney World. Even Imagineering President Bruce Vaughn said he finds screen time to be detrimental, sharing that staring at a phone screen "breaks" the "spell" that Imagineers have worked so hard to create. As someone who is in the parks every few weeks, I've found that using MDE intentionally is key to still being present with my daughters. I quickly complete my task and put the phone back in my pocket or purse right away.
Transportation can take longer than people expect
Walt Disney World takes up over 43 square miles and has its own zip code. In short: It's huge. I think, in some cases, first-time visitors dramatically underestimate how long it can take to get from one part of the property to another. Disney's complimentary transportation system is fantastic and typically works well — one Redditor even called it "incredible" and "unlike anything else on this planet" — but there are still some complaints online.
The majority of complaints seem to stem from misunderstanding specific modes of transit. The Walt Disney World Transportation System is comprised of buses, the Monorail, the Disney Skyliner, and Friendship Boats or ferries. In some cases, you can take just one method to get from Point A to Point B. In other cases, you might have to, for instance, take a bus from your resort to a theme park, then bus from that theme park to another hotel for a dining reservation. It sounds complex, but it isn't hard if you prepare.
One rather disgruntled person on r/WaltDisneyWorld, for example, was unaware that you can't take a bus from one theme park to another (though Monorail and Skyliner access are available between select parks), and subsequently encountered confusion about how to get where they were going. They became "frustrated ... ended up calling an Uber for $30." They did, however, acknowledge that Cast Members attempted to help them. Another guest on Reddit suggested making transportation "less confusing" by adding an MDE feature that would direct people how to get from their current location to their destination.
Florida weather can be unpredictable
Florida weather is unpredictable, and everything from hurricanes to major lightning storms to dangerous heat advisories can impact your Walt Disney World vacation. For those who hail from cooler climes, visiting a state that has hotter weather on average than Arizona or Texas can be a bit of an adjustment. Staying hydrated, planning indoor activities like Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! and Festival of the Lion King — or even just enjoying a Resort day at the pool — can all help beat the heat.
The rain is another issue that causes stress for some visitors. One Redditor asked, "category 2/3 hurricane forecasted? Is it still worth going?" Fellow Disney goers encouraged them to still enjoy the parks, noting that storms in central Florida rarely last all day. It's also worth noting that Orlando is far enough inland that hurricanes don't typically cause major damage. The parks have only closed 10 times for hurricanes since they opened in 1971, and not always for even a full operational day.
Sometimes, rainy days at Disney World can be quite fun because the parks are nearly empty and there are special events like the Rainy Day Cavalcade. It is, however, important to note that lightning storms could impact specific plans especially. Fireworks cruises, for instance, are not allowed to operate when weather might impact guest safety. However, Cast Members will wait until as late as possible to make the call. We once had a Magic Kingdom fireworks cruise that looked like it was going to be cancelled until about five minutes before departure, and they were thankfully able to launch us!
The crowds can feel intense
For many first-time Disney World guests, the crowd levels are overwhelming. If you go enough times, you become desensitized to the crowds, but whenever I go with people who aren't frequent guests, they are astounded. On Tripadvisor, one person said they were aware Magic Kingdom would be crowded, but "it was beyond ridiculous." Magic Kingdom, in particular, can feel very packed in places, like in the walkway between It's A Small World and Peter Pan's Flight.
Even regulars sometimes feel like sardines, with one Facebooker in an Annual Passholders group writing, "Very frustrated at the overcrowding in the park." Fortunately, if you ever start feeling overwhelmed by the crowds at Disney World, there are some great places you can seek respite. The second-floor dining area at Columbia Harbor House is a particularly good spot to relax at Magic Kingdom. I also highly recommend their clam chowder! At Disney's Animal Kingdom, a park with great restaurants overall, Nomad Lounge is an excellent spot to chill.
At EPCOT, I'm partial to the back section of Rose & Crown Pub, where one can sip a Guinness and often enjoy live music midday. Finally, at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney Presents is a wonderful place to get away from it all for a bit. This small museum includes lots of historical artifacts related to Disney Parks and Walt himself.
Dining reservations feel like a free-for-all
If you've spent time poking around Disney planning groups on Facebook or Reddit, you've probably seen people semi-panicking about snagging their desired ADRs (that's Advance Dining Reservations, if you don't speak in Disney acronyms fluently yet). Reservations open 60 days ahead of your scheduled arrival date, and getting highly-sought-after tables at spots like Cinderella's Royal Table can feel a bit like a free-for-all. This is especially true when people encounter technical glitches. One person on Reddit kept getting an MDE app error message, sharing that they had "been trying to make reservations since 6 AM and it's still not working!"
Another person encountered a problem in which the MDE app would only allow them to make a booking for the first day of their stay, 60 days ahead, even though you're supposed to be allowed to book for a maximum of 10 days. They shared on Facebook: "I had to call at 7:00 AM to reserve the other days ... we still could not get an Epcot Fireworks Dining Package or Space 220." In my family, we joke that errors mean that Stitch has overtaken Disney's tech for a bit. Fortunately, the problem usually resolves within a few minutes. Just keep refreshing!
Most importantly, don't panic if you're unable to get a reservation at one of your must-do restaurants on the day your booking window opens. We regularly decide on a Wednesday to spend that weekend at the parks, and rarely have trouble finding open dining availability. While some restaurants may be booked solid, I am typically able to at least snag one character dining experience without issue because people cancel. There are also apps like MouseWatcher and Mouse Dining that will send alerts to your phone when reservations become available at onsite restaurants.
Ride breakdowns can be stressful
You (or your Certified Disney Travel Agent) can plan your Walt Disney World vacation down to the minute, but ride breakdowns sometimes occur no matter how carefully you prepare. Everything from mechanical failures to guests dropping personal belongings out of their ride vehicles can lead to a temporary shutdown. Unfortunately, knowing that doesn't make it less disappointing when a ride you (or your child) have been wanting to visit for months goes down while you're in the queue.
One Redditor complained that bad weather can compound the problem, writing, "between the lightning and the broken rides, I would say half the park is shut down right now." Another person on Facebook said they were "salty" because "5 out of 8 rides today have either broken down & we got sent away, or broken down in the middle." My daughters and I have dealt with unexpected ride closures dozens of times over the years, and my best advice is to simply be willing to pivot. Especially if you're not a Disney regular, there's no point in wasting time in a closed queue waiting to see if your attraction reopens quickly.
If you see that it does reopen on the MDE app, hop back in line fast. If it doesn't, you'll be able to move onto another activity and return later if the original rides comes back online. It's worth noting that in some cases, Disney will provide a Lightning Lane voucher for another attraction when ride closures occur, but this isn't always the case. My daughters and my father were given a voucher when a ride closed as they were boarding. This compensation is also sometimes given after ride evacuations.