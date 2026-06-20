10 Animal Kingdom Restaurants, Ranked From Mouth-Watering To Skip-Worthy

Disney's Animal Kingdom is often overshadowed by EPCOT when people talk about which Walt Disney World park has the best food. However, Animal Kingdom — DAK in "Disney Adult" shorthand — has one of the most solid overall restaurant line-ups of any Orlando theme park. In my experience as a frequent guest who visits Animal Kingdom about once a month, the park is home to several of my family's favorite restaurants across Walt Disney World. From high-end, globally-inspired table-service restaurants, to quick-service spots with immersive theming and fun merchandise, it's difficult to find a truly bad meal at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

In a departure from similar articles about theme park dining, like Dollywood's restaurants ranked best to worst, the establishments that land near the bottom of this list are not bad places to eat. To the contrary, most of them have solid star ratings on Google and at least one dish that Disney fans love. As you read, bear in mind that we are comparing establishments in a park that offers very good food overall. In other words, skipping the locations toward the end is less likely to make you feel like you really missed out on a special experience, but none of these are genuinely poor restaurants. View them as "most skippable" rather than "skip-worthy."

To compile this guide, I relied on my firsthand experience (I've eaten at every restaurant featured), including several visits at some of them within six weeks prior to publication. I also used the official webpages on the Disney World website, guest reviews across Google and TripAdvisor, Wandering in Disney, Orlando Informer, Somewhere Worthwhile, and Google star ratings to assist with the ranking order. Menu items and prices may change.