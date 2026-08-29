The Popular Wild West Experience Once Named 'Arizona's Most Boring Tourist Trap'

The phrase "tourist trap" gets thrown around a lot in forums and travel publications, and depending on who says it, it can mean everything from merely crowded and expensive to an overhyped ripoff and complete waste of time. Before visiting the Grand Canyon, I worried about which camp this natural wonder would fall into, and I was pleasantly surprised to find that although crowded, it was definitely worth the hype. This made me wonder if Tombstone, Arizona, would fare the same.

Tombstone got its start as a silver mining town back in 1877 and at one point had an estimated 20,000 residents and 100 saloons. While it was once the most prosperous mining town in the Southwest, many know it today as the location of a legendary 1881 gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which has been immortalized in numerous films, including the popular 1993 western "Tombstone." But despite the town's historical significance, silver screen fame, and listing on the National Register of Historic Places, many reviewers have referred to Tombstone as a "tourist trap," with the publication Far & Wide going as far as to designate it as "Arizona's Most Boring Tourist Trap."

Tombstone receives more than 300,000 visitors every year, an impressive number for a town with only about 1,400 residents. What's more, several of the town's shining attractions have earned high praise, with the historic Bird Cage Theatre receiving a 4.7-star rating on Google and the O.K. Corral earning 4.6-stars on Google. Besides, as with any destination that becomes massively popular, Tombstone was bound to attract naysayers. One person's tourist trap is another person's treasured vacation destination, right? To get to the bottom of this debate, I poured over hundreds of reviews on to see what exactly Tombstone's harshest critics had to say and weighed those against some of the town's positive reviews to see if their complaints held up.