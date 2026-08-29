Tucked On The Alabama-Georgia Border Is A State Park With Cabins And Lakefront Fun At The World's 'Bass Capital'

Fishing enthusiasts can plan their trips around the particular species they are hoping to reel in. For instance, Cotter, Arkansas, is the "Trout Capital of the USA," while those who have salmon in mind can head to Ketchikan, Alaska, the self-proclaimed "Salmon Capital of the World." Meanwhile, the Heart of Dixie is home to Lake Eufaula, dubbed the "Bass Capital of the World," and the best way to get on the water is through Lakepoint State Park. Situated on the Alabama-Georgia border, this outdoor destination covers 1,220 acres of forests, lake access, and modern on-site amenities. With renowned fishing, boating, and wildlife viewing, the state park is "quiet, peaceful, and beautiful," as one visitor described.

Originally comprising 768 acres, Lakepoint State Park has expanded to include resort amenities since it was first established in the late 1960s. Visitors can practice their aim at the archery park, enjoy the thrills of off-roading, and take a dip at the swimming pool. Because the park borders the Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge, it's a prime spot for birdwatching and observing diverse wildlife. However, the highlight remains 45,000-acre Lake Eufaula. Offering bass fishing, boating, kayaking, and watersports, this body of water also has an on-site marina, making it easy to launch an aquatic adventure.

While pitching a tent is the classic way to experience some parks, Lakepoint State Park offers plenty of comfortable alternatives. With dozens of fully equipped cabins, multi-room lakeside cottages, and a number of lodge rooms, you won't need to compromise on comfort here. If you still prefer sleeping closer to nature, the campground is always an option. You can get to Lakepoint State Park from Montgomery within less than two hours. Coming from Auburn takes an hour, while the drive is shorter from Columbus, Georgia — about 40 minutes away.