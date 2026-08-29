Tucked On The Alabama-Georgia Border Is A State Park With Cabins And Lakefront Fun At The World's 'Bass Capital'
Fishing enthusiasts can plan their trips around the particular species they are hoping to reel in. For instance, Cotter, Arkansas, is the "Trout Capital of the USA," while those who have salmon in mind can head to Ketchikan, Alaska, the self-proclaimed "Salmon Capital of the World." Meanwhile, the Heart of Dixie is home to Lake Eufaula, dubbed the "Bass Capital of the World," and the best way to get on the water is through Lakepoint State Park. Situated on the Alabama-Georgia border, this outdoor destination covers 1,220 acres of forests, lake access, and modern on-site amenities. With renowned fishing, boating, and wildlife viewing, the state park is "quiet, peaceful, and beautiful," as one visitor described.
Originally comprising 768 acres, Lakepoint State Park has expanded to include resort amenities since it was first established in the late 1960s. Visitors can practice their aim at the archery park, enjoy the thrills of off-roading, and take a dip at the swimming pool. Because the park borders the Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge, it's a prime spot for birdwatching and observing diverse wildlife. However, the highlight remains 45,000-acre Lake Eufaula. Offering bass fishing, boating, kayaking, and watersports, this body of water also has an on-site marina, making it easy to launch an aquatic adventure.
While pitching a tent is the classic way to experience some parks, Lakepoint State Park offers plenty of comfortable alternatives. With dozens of fully equipped cabins, multi-room lakeside cottages, and a number of lodge rooms, you won't need to compromise on comfort here. If you still prefer sleeping closer to nature, the campground is always an option. You can get to Lakepoint State Park from Montgomery within less than two hours. Coming from Auburn takes an hour, while the drive is shorter from Columbus, Georgia — about 40 minutes away.
Enjoy a cabin stay at Lakepoint State Park
Lakepoint State Park is located in Eufaula, a true Southern gem known as the "Big Bass Capital of the World" — and spending the night lets you experience the destination to the fullest. For a chic escape, book one of the 29 modern cabins at the state park. Parties of four can reserve the two-bedroom cabins, which are furnished with a king-size bed and two twin beds — the rooms come with bedding, so no need to bring your own. There are a number of amenities inside, such as a bathroom and kitchen stocked with the basics. With air conditioning and heating available, you can reserve these cabins throughout the year.
Groups of up to eight people can stay in the four-bedroom cabins. These consist of two rooms with one king-size bed each, as well as two more with two twin beds. Like the smaller units, kitchenware and linens are included, as are heating and air conditioning. These cabins boast two bathrooms and two kitchens. All 29 units come with Wi-Fi and a TV for indoor entertainment, along with a picnic table and barbecue grill outside. Moreover, up to two pets are welcome per cabin for a fee.
If you wish to wake up to lake views, you have eight waterfront cottages available for rent. Available with one to four bedrooms, these are supplied with central air, bathrooms, and other modern facilities and appliances. Whether you admire Lake Eufaula from the window or the porch, these premium units are "very nice and comfortable," according to a previous visitor. For those who want to rough it under the stars, the campground features 192 sites — opt for a partial-hookup or full-hookup site, or choose a primitive tent site.
Embrace waterfront fun at Lakepoint State Park
When your playground is the "Bass Capital of the World," you have to catch a fish or two. Make your way to the marina, which offers covered and uncovered slips with electricity and water hookups. If you don't have your own vessel, this is where you can rent a bass boat. One boat launch is located next to the marina, while another is at the campground.
Anglers who are hitting up the best bass fishing spots around America will be glad to know bass are abundant in Lake Eufaula — enough to draw numerous fishing tournaments throughout the year. But bass aren't the only species teeming in the water. Expect to reel in catfish varieties, such as blue, flathead, and channel, as well as black crappie. Boating doesn't have to be just for fishing; you can also rent a pontoon from the marina for a leisurely cruise, with space for up to 12 people. Not only that, but you can explore the lake through guided or solo kayak tours and rentals with on-site outfitter Kayak Eufaula.
Unfortunately, as of this writing, all Lake Eufaula beaches are closed because of the rising alligator population. To cool off instead, you can head to the swimming pool instead, which operates from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend. There's plenty more to do at Lakepoint State Park, like off-roading on the 6-mile trail system. Or, try your hand at archery at the park's range. For your next nature getaway, Lake Martin is Alabama's perfect summer vacation destination for water recreation and wooded shores just 50 minutes from Montgomery.